Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DCHFA Finances Its Second Deanwood Affordable Rental Community of the Summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) finances a second affordable development within a month in Ward 7’s Deanwood community.  On August 22, DCHFA issued $19.7 million in bond financing and underwrote $13.5 million in low income housing tax credit equity for the construction of Providence Place Apartments.  This new $40 million development will bring 93 newly constructed apartment homes to the neighborhood. “The financing of Providence Place Apartments helps to ensure that Deanwood will continue to have housing stock available for residents at all income levels as the redevelopment of the community expands.” stated Todd A. Lee, DCHFA Executive Director & CEO.  On July 31, 2019, DCHFA issued nearly $20 million in financing to construct The Strand Residences located a few blocks from the future home of Providence Place.   

Both Providence Place and The Strand are components of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s (DMPED) New Communities Initiative. Thirty-five apartments at Providence Place will be replacement housing for Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings public housing developments.  All 35 apartments will receive Local Rent Supplement Program (LRSP) subsidy and are reserved for households earning up to 30 percent of the Area Media Income (AMI). The remaining 58 apartments at Providence Place are designated for households earning up to 60 percent AMI. Apartments will range from one to four bedrooms. The four- story building’s amenities include a computer lab, multipurpose space, community, laundry and exercise rooms.  Atlantic Pacific Communities, LLC, Urban Matters Development Partners and the Progressive National Baptist Convention Community Development Corporation are the developers constructing Providence Place Apartments.    

Through its Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investment and Capital Markets divisions, DCHFA issues tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to lower the developers’ costs of acquiring, constructing and rehabilitating rental housing. The Agency offers private for-profit and non-profit developers low cost predevelopment, construction and permanent financing that supports the new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in the District. 

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A+ rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives.  We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

Attachment 

Yolanda McCutchen
DC Housing Finance Agency 
202-777-1650
ymccutchen@dchfa.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aSTRIKE ENERGY : 23-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Kingia Encountered (418 KB)
PU
12:46aCOUNTRY GARDEN : releases 2019 H1 results report
PR
12:43aXiaomi banks on phone data for finance play in India
RE
12:43aCHINA OCEAN FISHING : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
12:43aCORDLIFE : Press Release For Extension Of Geographical Footprint To Bangladesh
PU
12:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019, Interim Dividend and Closure of Register of Members
PU
12:38aAAC TECHNOLOGIES : Appointment of chief innovation officer
PU
12:33aNEW CENTURY HONG KONG : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
12:33aNEW CENTURY HONG KONG : Circulars - Major and Connected Transaction Relating to the Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in Etc Finance Limited
PU
12:31aOil prices creep up ahead of speech by Fed chair
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
2U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
3Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
4MPLX LP : MPLX LP : Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Com..
5Oil prices creep up ahead of speech by Fed chair

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group