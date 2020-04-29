|
DCI lost 0.24 percent year to date
Indices
3-Apr-20
|
27-Mar-20
Wkly %
YTD %
DCI
7476.27
7487.64
-0.15
-0.24
FCI
1551.35
1551.35
0.00
-0.71
Week ending:
3-Apr-20
12 months rolling
Buy
S ell
Last
S ales
Vol
Net Div
DY
P/BV
PE
Mkt Cap
PAT
Iss'd Shares
High
Low
DOMESTIC
Commercial Banks
205
202
ABC
-
200
202
-
0
2.59
1.3
1.4
12.0
1,465
121.8
725,000,000
551
522
ABSA
-
-
550
550
42,816
35.1
6.4
2.1
9.0
4,687
520.6
852,161,252
295
254
FNBB
-
275
275
275
6,572
15.7
5.7
2.0
9.0
6,995
779.6
2,543,700,000
372
158
STANCHART
-
167
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
1,750
1,749
BIHL
-
1,750
1,750
1,750
3,428
114.0
6.5
1.7
11.2
4,941
440.5
282,370,652
160
70
LETSHEGO
84
-
84
84
15,172
11.1
13.2
0.4
2.6
1,801
691.5
2,144,045,175
Tourism/Hospitality
1,150
1,050
CHOBE
-
-
1,150
1,150
43,206
55.5
4.8
2.9
11.6
1,029
89.0
89,439,642
135
120
CRESTA
-
135
135
135
10,000
0.0
0.0
1.1
10.5
249
23.6
184,634,944
Agriculture
300
290
SEEDCO
-
290
290
-
0
3.2
1.1
1.3
33.3
1,104
33.2
380,816,577
Energy
1,039
1,037
ENGEN
-
1,037
1,037
-
0
71.8
6.9
2.6
12.8
1,656
129.2
159,722,220
Mining
110
105
MINERGY
-
-
110
-
0
-
-
11.8
0.0
517
-63.5
469,975,134
Consumer Services
360
340
G4S BOTSWANA
-
340
340
-
0
24.8
7.3
2.3
8.2
272
33.0
80,000,000
Retail & Wholesale
-
- CHOPPIES
-
-
69
-
0
0.0
0.0
1.6
0.0
900
-444.5
1,303,628,341
902
855
SEFALANA
-
902
902
902
11,799
34.7
3.8
1.3
10.8
2,262
209.0
250,726,709
Property
235
176
LETLOLE
-
235
235
235
89,739
16.1
6.9
0.9
13.4
658
49.2
280,000,000
325
321
NAP
-
-
325
325
22,420
23.3
7.2
1.4
9.9
1,964
198.7
604,397,124
300
293
PRIMETIME
-
293
293
293
155,878
16.9
5.8
0.9
19.9
717
36.0
244,650,684
225
220
RDCP
-
225
225
-
0
11.7
5.2
0.7
7.2
790
109.3
350,982,285
286
280
TURNSTAR
-
280
280
-
0
16.7
6.0
1.0
13.2
1,602
121.3
572,153,603
249
240
FPC
-
240
240
-
0
15.8
6.6
1.1
9.2
1,024
110.8
426,530,831
ICT
105
84
BTCL
80
85
85
8.6
10.1
0.4
5.6
893
159.8
1,050,000,000
Investment Holding
16
12
OLYMPIA
-
-
16
-
0
0.0
0.0
0.2
1.9
5
2.5
28,600,000
Beverages
2,210
2,050
SECHABA
-
2,210
2,210
-
0
101.8
4.6
3.9
13.4
2,445
182.1
110,616,859
Venture Capital
99
99
AFINITAS
-
-
99
-
0
-
-
3.6
0.0
212
-9.6
213,946,250
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
Main board
Financial Services
-
-
INVESTEC
-
-
5,315
-
0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.0
16,950
8,473.9
318,904,709
FMCG
377
377
CA SALES
-
377
377
377
47,915
5.8
1.5
1.7
12.0
1,694
141.3
449,219,484
Mining
-
-
ANGLO
-
-
21,800
-
0
1,186.2
5.4
0.8
5.6
297,560
53,365
1,364,954,163
110
110
SHUMBA
-
110
110
-
0
0.0
0.0
8.7
0.0
321
-31.3
291,819,493
80
80
TLOU
-
-
80
-
0
|
39
39
A-CAP RESOURCES
-
-
39
-
0
0.0
0.0
2.3
0.0
340
-233.8
871,884,866
15
12
BOD
-
-
13
-
0
1,364
669
LUCARA
-
-
669
-
0
72.6
10.9
0.9
19.4
2,655
137.1
396,858,168
|
5240
5019
NEW FUNDS
4,221
4,333
5240
-
0
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
BBS
-
-
110
-
0
5.7
5.1
0.5
10.7
536
49.9
487,452,548
|
100
100
KYS
100
115
100
100
-
15.7
15.7
1.1
17.0
45
2.6
44,547,151
-
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
InterestRates
|
3-Apr
|
27-Mar
|
|
Inflation
|
Feb
|
2.20%
|
|
|
Jan
|
2.20%
|
|
Bank Rate
|
4.75%
|
4.75%
|
|
Prime Rate
|
6.25%
|
6.25%
|
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.44%
|
1.44%
|
|
91dayBoBC**
|
1.50%
|
1.49%
|
|
FXrates
|
3-Apr27-Mar
|
change
|
US$
|
0.0821
|
0.0850
|
3.53%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0664
|
0.0693
|
4.37%
|
Rand
|
1.5259
|
1.4744
|
-3.38%
|
Euro
|
0.0758
|
0.0768
|
1.32%
|
Yen
|
8.8700
|
9.2200
|
3.95%
|
CNH
|
0.5833
|
0.6022
|
3.24%
|
AUD
|
0.1362
|
0.1449
|
6.42%
|
SDR
|
0.0603
|
0.0621
|
2.99%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
8100
|
7900
|
7700
|
7500
|
7300
|
A M J J A S O N D J F M A
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI fell 0.15% to close the week at 7476.27 points while the FCI remained flat at 1551.35 points. All price changes for the week were negative. Stanchart lost the most value, shedding 9 thebe to close the week at 158 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP2,690,926 as 1,054,137 securities exchanged hands.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
27-Mar-20
|
3-Apr-20
|
|
|
BTCL
|
86
|
85
|
-1
|
-1.16%
|
Letshego
|
85
|
84
|
-1
|
-1.18%
|
New Gold
|
18170
|
17930
|
-240
|
-1.32%
|
Stanchart
|
167
|
158
|
-9
|
-5.39%
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
2
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
23.03.2020
|
Final
|
0.072
|
|
2.065
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
05.12.2019
|
Interim
|
0.489
|
|
5.282
|
17.04.2020
|
29.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
26.02.2020
|
Final
|
7.7
|
|
|
29.04.2020
|
11.05.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIHL
|
04.03.2020
|
Final
|
59(net)
|
|
|
14.04.2020
|
24.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIHL
|
04.03.2020
|
Special
|
11(net)
|
|
|
14.04.2020
|
24.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
18.03.20
|
Final
|
10.2574cents
|
|
|
03.04.2020
|
09.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABSA
|
26.03.2020
|
Final
|
25
|
|
|
12.05.2020
|
22.05.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STANCHART
|
11.03.2020
|
Final
|
18.62
|
|
|
07.05.2020
|
25.05.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGEN
|
17.03.2020
|
Final
|
25.4
|
|
|
17.04.2020
|
28.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGEN
|
17.03.2020
|
Special
|
37.2
|
|
|
17.04.2020
|
28.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
COMPANY NEWS
ABSA Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019
ABSA has released its full year results. Key highlights include 6% increase in net interest income to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP999.3 million). Net fee and commission income rose 7% to BWP387.4 million (2018: BWP361.4 million). Expected credit losses fell 64% to BWP34.0 million (2018: BWP93.7 million). Operating expenses increased 8% to BWP920.3 million (2018: BWP849.2 million). Net profit was 15% higher to BWP520.6 million (2018: BWP454.5 million). Earnings per share were 61.09 thebe (2018: 53.34 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 13% to BWP13.36 billion (2018: BWP11.83 billion). Customer deposits were up 21% to BWP14.38 billion (2018: BWP11.85 billion). Shareholders' equity was 11% higher at BWP2.22 billion (2018: BWP1.99 billion). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
BancABC Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019
BancABC has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was a 1% decline in net interest income to BWP411.9 million (2018: BWP418.0 million). Net fee and commission income was 3% lower at BWP114.2 million (2018: BWP118.1 million). Loan impairment charges fell 17% to BWP15.7 million (2018: BWP18.9 million). Total operating expenses declined 1% to BWP402.4 million (2018: BWP404.5 million). Net profit decreased 5% to BWP121.8 million (2018: BWP128.2 million). Loans and advances to customers rose 11% to BWP6.44 billion (2018: BWP5.81 billion). Deposits from customers decreased 3% to BWP6.97 billion (2018: BWP7.19 billion). Total equity increased 11% to BWP1.08 billion (2018: BWP972.8 million).
[Source: Company Financials]
Stanchart Unaudited Preliminary Annual Results Dec 2019
Stanchart has released full year results. Highlights include a 1% increase in net interest income to BWP445.2 million (2018: BWP440.1 million). Net fee income rose 2% to BWP288.7 million (2018: BWP284.0 million). Total operating expenses decreased 10% to BWP631.4 million (2018: BWP703.6 million). Net impairment loss on financial assets increased to BWP32.2 million (2018: BWP35, 000). Net profit more than doubled, up 133% to BWP55.6 million (2018: BWP23.8 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 18.62 thebe (2018: 7.99 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 6% to BWP7.92 billion (2018: BWP7.49 billion). Deposits from customers increased 4% to BWP12.88 billion (2018: BWP12.34 billion). Total equity was flat at BWP1.12 billion (2018: BWP1.12 billion). A final gross dividend of 18.62 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
Cresta Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019
Cresta has released its annual results. Key highlights include 7% increase in revenue to BWP396.9 million (2018: BWP370.8 million). Operating profit was 45% higher to BWP51.0 million (2018: BWP35.1 million). Finance expenses increased to BWP21.1 million (2018: BWP232, 000). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP23.6 million (2018: BWP28.6 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 13.06 thebe (2018:
15.79 thebe). The balance sheet grew 133% to BWP634.7 million (2018: BWP273.0 million). [Source: Company Financials]
Engen Audited Annual Group Results Dec 2019
Engen has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was 15% increase in revenue to BWP2.92 billion (2018: BWP2.53 billion). Total operating expenses also increased 15% to BWP115.5 million (2018: BWP100.2 million). Net profit increased by a marginal 1% to BWP129.2 million (2018: BWP127.3 million). Earnings per share were 80.9 thebe (2018: 79.7 thebe). The balance sheet expanded 12% to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP948.2 million). A final gross dividend of 25.4 thebe per share and a special gross dividend of 37.2 thebe per share have been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
Sechaba Audited Annual Financial Results Dec 2019
Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 12% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP199.4 million (2018: BWP227.3 million). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP182.1 million (2018: BWP220.1 million). The balance sheet grew 4% to BWP664.8 million (2018: BWP638.5 million). A final gross dividend of 56 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
Olympia Consolidated Annual Financial Statements Dec 2019
Olympia has released its full year results. Revenue was flat at BWP44.9 million (2018: BWP44.9 million).
Net profit increased 379% to BWP2.5 million (2018: BWP0.5 million). Earnings per share were 11 thebe
(2018: 5 thebe). The balance sheet grew 20% to BWP59.1 million (2018: BWP49.4 million).
[Source: Company Financials]
Letshego Notice to all Shareholders
Letshego published its unaudited reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the BSE on 2 March 2020. In terms of the rules of the BSE, Letshego is required to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on or before 31 March 2020. The Letshego Group Audit Committee and Board met on 25 March 2020 to review and approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. It was intended that these would be published on the BSE on 31 March 2020. On 30 March 2020, EY, the Independent External Auditors of the Letshego Group, informed Letshego that it would not be able to complete their review of the audited financial statements, and therefore issue their audit opinion, due to additional disclosures needed to be included in the audited financial statements around subsequent events and related notes specifically relating to Covid 19. This is due in the main to the impact of the lockdown in South Africa where the EY Technical IFRS team is based. The Board has therefore informed Shareholders that the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 are now expected to be published on or before 30 April 2020. There are no changes to the financial results as published on 2 March 2020. There is no change to the dividend announcement that was made on 2 March 2020 and the final gross dividend for 2019 of 7.7 thebe will be paid on or around 11 May 2020.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Stanchart Announcement
In terms of the listing requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors has advised shareholders that the Group's audited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019 will be published on or before April 8, 2020. The late publication is as a result of the ongoing external audit, which is in its final phase. The auditors, KPMG have informed the bank that the delay is as a result of the need to extensively assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operations. The Bank has however in terms of section 5.6 (c) of the BSE Equity Listings Requirements published the unaudited preliminary financials on X-News on 31 March 2020.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
RDCP Announcement Of Offer To Receive Capitalisation Units In Lieu Of Up To 100% Of The Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution
1. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 Second Interim Distribution announcement dated 05 December
2019 and published on X-News on 10 December 2019, which stated as follows: "Notice is hereby given that a second interim distribution comprising of a dividend of 0.489 thebe per share and interest of 5.282 thebe per debenture has been declared in respect of the period ended 30 September 2019. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 29 April 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 17 April 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 15 April 2020."
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
5
-
It is now the intention of the directors, subject to the approval of the Botswana Stock Exchange, to propose, to those linked unit holders who qualify, an elective distribution of up to 100% of the net interim distribution by way of a capitalisation option. Details of this option will be circulated to unit holders. The option is expected to open on 08 April 2020 and close on 23 April 2020. The listing of the new units on the Botswana Stock Exchange is expected to occur on 29 April 2020.
-
Reasons for the proposed capitalisation option:
a. The Company has just presented a solid set of results and projects going forward, confirming the estimates that underpinned the distribution to unit holders announced on 05 December 2019.
b. In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is disrupting global markets and shaking the fundamentals of the world's economic models the Company believes that until the situation is more certain, it is prudent and socially correct to review its position with regards to the distribution to unit holders.
c. Having modeled several scenarios, considering a disruption for the next six months, the management is confident that the Company will remain in a strong surplus capital position since its rental income is well diversified in terms of economic sectors and geography, and has a very low overall level of borrowing, net of cash (20% loan to value).
d. Since the length of the disruption is unknown, and this creates uncertainty, it is believed that a strong focus on cash retention and constant evaluation of the risks associated to unknown circumstances is essential. It is therefore proposed that as a measure of prudence, unit holders should be given the opportunity to assist the Company in retaining its cash reserves by supporting this elective capitalisation.
e. The Company is building on the measures being implemented by the Botswana Government and continues to uphold its ethical and community-focused values as well as being able to service its financial obligations. It is in these trying times that the Company's commitment to "owning and managing strategic property assets that add value to the communities we serve" is put to the test. The Company will continue assuming its leadership role in supporting the Nation and its customers.
f. The Company's properties that are more exposed to the impact of this pandemic are the ones in the hospitality sector. The Company will try to take this opportunity to implement the property improvement plans which had been delayed or postponed because of occupancies, hopefully taking advantage of any rebound in the market.
g. The Company is complying with its banking facilities and the directors do not expect this position to alter in the forthcoming twelve months. The directors have considered the Company's forecast cash flows, the low gearing, the significant portfolio of unencumbered properties and the maturity profile of borrowings and have confirmed that the Company has adequate resources to continue for the foreseeable future.
h. This represents an opportunity for unit holders to increase their shareholding in the Company without incurring any of the costs normally associated with this and the Company will be able to utilise the amount of the unitholder's funds retained in the Company to continue to strengthen the financial position of the Company and take advantage of any opportunities available after the crisis.
4. Further reference is made to the Company's 2019 Final Distribution announcement published on X-News on 26 March 2020 as part of the Company's announcement of its Audited Group Consolidated Summarised Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019: "Notice is hereby given that a final dividend of
0.072 thebe per ordinary share and interest of 2.065 thebe per debenture has been declared on 23 March 2020. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 28 October 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 16 October 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 14 October 2020." The details of this 2019 Final Distribution remain unchanged.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
RDCP Offer to Receive the Capitalisation Shares in Lieu Of Up To 100% of Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution
Further to the notice dated 02 April 2020, regarding the elective offer to receive the capitalisation shares in lieu of 100% of the net 2019 second interim distribution to those who qualify, the company has further confirmed the following dates:
-
Record date for participation of the capitalisation issue 08 April 2020
-
Election opens 08 April 2020
-
Last day of election 23 April 2020
-
Listing of new units on Botswana Stock Exchange 29 April 2020
Details of this option will be circulated to all the eligible unit holders.
Capitalisation Units Entitlement
The number of capitalisation units to which the unit holders will be entitled will be calculated on the following basis:
1 Capitalisation units entitlement = up to 100% of the net distribution amount (after tax) / 5.771 thebe
Where the entitlements to capitalisation units result in a fraction of a unit, the units awarded will be rounded to the nearest whole number. Botswana resident unit holders who held less than 35 linked units and foreign unit holders who held less than 41 linked units and are therefore not eligible to any capitalisation units will not receive the form of election and they will receive the full distribution in cash. The difference in the linked units as mentioned above between Botswana and foreign resident unit holders is due to changes in the withholding taxes. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act as amended, withholding tax at a rate of 7.5% will be deducted by the company from all dividends paid and 15% from interest paid to foreign registered unit holders. As per amended Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Act, withholding tax of 10% on interest to residents for amounts in excess of P1,950.00 per quarter, will be deducted wherever applicable.
New Linked Units
The directors have approved the issue of 8,821,601 (eight million eight hundred and twenty one thousand six hundred and one) new linked units to be funded by the capitalisation of 100% of the imminent cash distribution of net dividend and net debenture interest to unit holders. This represents 2.5% of the existing linked units of 350,982,285.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
G4S Shareholders Announcement
The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana has advised shareholders that the group audited financial statements will be published later than 31 March 2020, but on or before 30 April 2020. This is as a result of a requirement, relating to the review of financials for the year ended 31 December 2019, to include the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial standing of the company. The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly the most challenging issue facing our society now, and has created uncertainty and anxiety. Many lives have been disrupted. G4S Botswana is currently assessing the likely impact of the pandemic on the business (operationally, financially and in terms of people welfare). This will enable the company to timeously address relevant actions expected of the company, by both the Government of Botswana and other relevant stakeholders. The auditors, PWC, are now required to review the company's assessment of the potential impact of COVID-19, on the operations and viability of the business. There, the company is working "round the clock" to ensure that the published audited financial results will be all encompassing. Accordingly, shareholders, and investors, have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in G4S Botswana's securities until a full announcement is made.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
BTCL Closed Period Announcement
The preparation of BTC's financial results for the year ended 31st March 2020 has started and the results are expected to be published on or before 30th June 2020. BTC has declared a closed period from 1st April 2020 to the date of publication of the results, which is envisaged to be on or before 30th June 2020. Any changes to the publication date will be communicated in writing. During this period, members of the BTC Board, staff of BTC and their immediate family members are prohibited from dealing in BTC shares, except as provided under the BTC Share Dealing Policy, as it could be deemed that they may be aware of unpublished price sensitive information.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE
|
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
|
|
COUNTER
|
31-Dec-19
|
|
3-Apr-20
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
New Gold
|
14,790
|
|
17,930
|
3,140
|
21.23%
|
|
|
Letshego
|
71
|
|
84
|
13
|
18.31%
|
|
|
Letlole
|
225
|
|
235
|
10
|
4.44%
|
|
|
NewFunds
|
5,019
|
|
5,240
|
221
|
4.40%
|
|
|
Chobe
|
1,110
|
|
1,150
|
40
|
3.60%
|
|
|
New Plat
|
10,075
|
|
10400
|
325
|
3.23%
|
Cresta
|
134
|
|
135
|
1
|
0.75%
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
897
|
|
902
|
5
|
0.56%
|
NAP
|
324
|
|
325
|
1
|
0.31%
|
|
|
Sechaba
|
2,205
|
|
2210
|
5
|
0.23%
|
|
|
ABC
|
202
|
|
202
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ABSA
|
550
|
|
550
|
0
|
0.00%
|
A-CAP Resources
|
39
|
|
39
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Afinitas
|
99
|
|
99
|
0
|
0.00%
|
BBS
|
110
|
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
|
1,750
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
BOD
|
13
|
|
13
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
377
|
|
377
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Choppies
|
69
|
|
69
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Engen
|
1037
|
|
1037
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Minergy
|
110
|
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Olympia
|
16
|
|
16
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Primetime
|
293
|
|
293
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
RDCP
|
225
|
|
225
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Shumba
|
110
|
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Tlou
|
80
|
|
80
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Turnstar
|
281
|
|
280
|
-1
|
-0.36%
|
|
|
FPC
|
246
|
|
240
|
-6
|
-2.44%
|
G4S
|
350
|
|
340
|
-10
|
-2.86%
|
Seedco
|
300
|
|
290
|
-10
|
-3.33%
|
FNBB
|
285
|
|
275
|
-10
|
-3.51%
|
|
|
Stanchart
|
167
|
|
158
|
-9
|
-5.39%
|
|
|
BTCL
|
95
|
|
85
|
-10
|
-10.53%
|
Lucara
|
1,329
|
|
669
|
-660
|
-49.66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
2-Apr-20
|
26-Mar-20
|
6 Day %
|
BBI
|
196.89
|
196.74
|
0.08
|
GovI
|
194.40
|
194.28
|
0.06
|
CorpI
|
203.74
|
203.51
|
0.11
|
BBI Fixed
|
108.62
|
108.57
|
0.05
Bond & Money Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nom Val
|
|
Listed Bonds
|
Maturity
|
Coupon
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales (BWP)
|
Vol ('000)
|
(Pm)
|
Interest Due
|
BBB017
|
14/Nov/23
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
97.41
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBB018
|
14/Nov/28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
102.59
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBS 005
|
3/Dec/23
|
11.20%
|
-
|
-
|
124.01
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Jun 3 / Dec 3
|
BDC 001*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.01
|
-
|
-
|
82.00
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BDCL002*
|
16/Aug/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.37
|
-
|
-
|
131.50
|
16 Feb & 16 Aug
|
BDC003*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
142.50
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BHC020
|
10/Dec/20
|
10.10%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
BHC025
|
10/Dec/25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
300
|
10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec
|
CGL001
|
9/Apr/24
|
6.56%
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct
|
FML025
|
23/Oct/25
|
8.20%
|
-
|
-
|
113.02
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Apr23/Oct23
|
FNBB005*
|
11/Nov/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.01
|
-
|
-
|
126
|
Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11
|
FNBB006*
|
11/Nov/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.02
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1
|
FNBB007*
|
1/Dec/26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.19
|
-
|
-
|
161.84
|
M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1
|
FNBB008
|
1/Dec/26
|
7.48%
|
-
|
-
|
102.04
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
Jun1/Dec1
|
FNBB009
|
8/Dec/24
|
5.95%
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
126.35
|
8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec
|
FNBB010*
|
12/Feb/29
|
6.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
196.80
|
2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec
|
GBL001
|
31/Dec/21
|
18.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
M onthly
|
GBL003
|
31/Dec/20
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
GBL004
|
10/Apr/21
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
BW007
|
10/M ar/25
|
8.00%
|
3.60%
|
3.55%
|
121.08
|
-
|
-
|
2324
|
M ar 10/ Sep 10
|
BW008
|
8/Sep/20
|
7.75%
|
1.95%
|
1.85%
|
102.94
|
-
|
-
|
2147
|
M ar 8/Sep 8
|
BW011
|
10/Sep/31
|
7.75%
|
5.05%
|
4.90%
|
125.29
|
14,972,405.97
|
11,950
|
2103
|
M ar 10/Sep 10
|
BW012
|
13/Jun/40
|
6.00%
|
5.20%
|
5.00%
|
114.42
|
12,071,182.36
|
10,550
|
1618
|
Dec 13/Jun 13
|
BW013
|
7/Jun/23
|
4.50%
|
3.25%
|
3.05%
|
105.07
|
-
|
-
|
1576
|
Jun 7/ Dec 7
|
BW014
|
5/Sep/29
|
4.80%
|
5.00%
|
4.80%
|
98.73
|
-
|
-
|
2140
|
M ar 5/Sept 5
|
BW015
|
2/Sep/43
|
5.30%
|
5.30%
|
5.25%
|
100.48
|
-
|
-
|
746
|
M ar 2/Sept 2
|
DPCF006
|
2/Jun/22
|
10.75%
|
-
|
-
|
118.75
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
June 3 / Dec 4
|
DPCF007
|
2/Jun/25
|
10.90%
|
-
|
-
|
135.98
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
June 3 / Dec 5
|
IFC001*
|
20/Sep/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.30
|
-
|
-
|
260
|
20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec
|
INB001*
|
28/Dec/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
113.38**
|
28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep
|
LHL06
|
8/Nov/23
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
108.40
|
21,680.95
|
20
|
200
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL07
|
8/Nov/25
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL08
|
8/Nov/27
|
11.00%
|
-
|
-
|
113.07
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
PTP021*
|
10/Jun/21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.09
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
PTP024
|
10/Jun/24
|
8.50%
|
-
|
-
|
101.07
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
Jun 10/Dec 10
|
PTP026
|
29/Nov/26
|
9.00%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
70
|
M ay29/Nov29
|
RDCP001
|
29/M ar/26
|
8.00%
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
47.4
|
29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar
|
RDCP002*
|
24/M ar/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.1
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
RDCP003*
|
24/M ar/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
S BBL064*
|
18/Jun/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.98
|
-
|
-
|
128
|
M ar18/Jun18/Sep18/Dec18
|
S BBL065*
|
18/Jun/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.36
|
-
|
-
|
153
|
Jun18/Dec18
|
S BBL066*
|
15/Jun/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun
|
S BBL067
|
15/Jun/21
|
7.80%
|
-
|
-
|
103.17
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
15 Dec/15 Jun
|
S CBB 003
|
20/Dec/20
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
110.89
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
June20 / Dec 20
|
WUC002
|
26/Jun/26
|
10.60%
|
-
|
-
|
128.01
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
Dec 27/Jun 26
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,065,269.27
|
22,520
|
16,555
|
This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:17:03 UTC
|
|