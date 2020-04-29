DCI lost 0.24 percent year to date 0 04/29/2020 | 12:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Indices 3-Apr-20 27-Mar-20 Wkly % YTD % DCI 7476.27 7487.64 -0.15 -0.24 FCI 1551.35 1551.35 0.00 -0.71 Week ending: 3-Apr-20 12 months rolling 12 month range Buy S ell Last S ales Vol Net Div DY P/BV PE Mkt Cap PAT Iss'd Shares High Low t t t t t % x x Pm Pm DOMESTIC Commercial Banks 205 202 ABC - 200 202 - 0 2.59 1.3 1.4 12.0 1,465 121.8 725,000,000 551 522 ABSA - - 550 550 42,816 35.1 6.4 2.1 9.0 4,687 520.6 852,161,252 295 254 FNBB - 275 275 275 6,572 15.7 5.7 2.0 9.0 6,995 779.6 2,543,700,000 372 158 STANCHART - 167 158 158 - 167 407,880 17.2 10.9 0.4 8.5 471 55.6 298,350,611 Financial Services 1,750 1,749 BIHL - 1,750 1,750 1,750 3,428 114.0 6.5 1.7 11.2 4,941 440.5 282,370,652 160 70 LETSHEGO 84 - 84 84 15,172 11.1 13.2 0.4 2.6 1,801 691.5 2,144,045,175 Tourism/Hospitality 1,150 1,050 CHOBE - - 1,150 1,150 43,206 55.5 4.8 2.9 11.6 1,029 89.0 89,439,642 135 120 CRESTA - 135 135 135 10,000 0.0 0.0 1.1 10.5 249 23.6 184,634,944 Agriculture 300 290 SEEDCO - 290 290 - 0 3.2 1.1 1.3 33.3 1,104 33.2 380,816,577 Energy 1,039 1,037 ENGEN - 1,037 1,037 - 0 71.8 6.9 2.6 12.8 1,656 129.2 159,722,220 Mining 110 105 MINERGY - - 110 - 0 - - 11.8 0.0 517 -63.5 469,975,134 Consumer Services 360 340 G4S BOTSWANA - 340 340 - 0 24.8 7.3 2.3 8.2 272 33.0 80,000,000 Retail & Wholesale - - CHOPPIES - - 69 - 0 0.0 0.0 1.6 0.0 900 -444.5 1,303,628,341 902 855 SEFALANA - 902 902 902 11,799 34.7 3.8 1.3 10.8 2,262 209.0 250,726,709 Property 235 176 LETLOLE - 235 235 235 89,739 16.1 6.9 0.9 13.4 658 49.2 280,000,000 325 321 NAP - - 325 325 22,420 23.3 7.2 1.4 9.9 1,964 198.7 604,397,124 300 293 PRIMETIME - 293 293 293 155,878 16.9 5.8 0.9 19.9 717 36.0 244,650,684 225 220 RDCP - 225 225 - 0 11.7 5.2 0.7 7.2 790 109.3 350,982,285 286 280 TURNSTAR - 280 280 - 0 16.7 6.0 1.0 13.2 1,602 121.3 572,153,603 249 240 FPC - 240 240 - 0 15.8 6.6 1.1 9.2 1,024 110.8 426,530,831 ICT 105 84 BTCL 80 85 85 85 - 86 197,257 8.6 10.1 0.4 5.6 893 159.8 1,050,000,000 Investment Holding 16 12 OLYMPIA - - 16 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.9 5 2.5 28,600,000 Beverages 2,210 2,050 SECHABA - 2,210 2,210 - 0 101.8 4.6 3.9 13.4 2,445 182.1 110,616,859 Venture Capital 99 99 AFINITAS - - 99 - 0 - - 3.6 0.0 212 -9.6 213,946,250 Domestic sector totals and weighted averages 1,006,167 5.8 1.7 10.4 38,657 3,578.4 13,646,448,893 FOREIGN Main board Financial Services - - INVESTEC - - 5,315 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 16,950 8,473.9 318,904,709 FMCG 377 377 CA SALES - 377 377 377 47,915 5.8 1.5 1.7 12.0 1,694 141.3 449,219,484 Mining - - ANGLO - - 21,800 - 0 1,186.2 5.4 0.8 5.6 297,560 53,365 1,364,954,163 110 110 SHUMBA - 110 110 - 0 0.0 0.0 8.7 0.0 321 -31.3 291,819,493 80 80 TLOU - - 80 - 0 0.0 0.8 0.0 360 -24.0 450,180,185 Venture capital 39 39 A-CAP RESOURCES - - 39 - 0 0.0 0.0 2.3 0.0 340 -233.8 871,884,866 15 12 BOD - - 13 - 0 0.8 0.0 87 -11.2 669,221,902 1,364 669 LUCARA - - 669 - 0 72.6 10.9 0.9 19.4 2,655 137.1 396,858,168 Foreign Sector Totals 47,915 5.1 0.8 5.5 319,967 61,816.7 4,813,042,970 ETF 5240 5019 NEW FUNDS 4,221 4,333 5240 - 0 120 100,000 18170 12595 NEW GOLD 18,340 18,859 17,930 17,930 55 2,950,000 10520 8975 NEWPLAT 8,442 8,729 10,400 - 0 2,600,000 ETF Totals 55 Serala OTC Board - - BBS - - 110 - 0 5.7 5.1 0.5 10.7 536 49.9 487,452,548 ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES 1,054,137 5.1 0.9 6.1 359,160 65,445.1 18,952,594,411 UNLISTED 100 100 KYS 100 115 100 100 - 15.7 15.7 1.1 17.0 45 2.6 44,547,151 - - PANGAEA - - 135 - - 0.0 0.0 7.04 0.0 93 -3.2 68,750,000 Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw Key Rates InterestRates 3-Apr 27-Mar Inflation Feb 2.20% Jan 2.20% Bank Rate 4.75% 4.75% Prime Rate 6.25% 6.25% 7dayBoBC** 1.44% 1.44% 91dayBoBC** 1.50% 1.49% FXrates 3-Apr27-Mar change US$ 0.0821 0.0850 3.53% £ Stg 0.0664 0.0693 4.37% Rand 1.5259 1.4744 -3.38% Euro 0.0758 0.0768 1.32% Yen 8.8700 9.2200 3.95% CNH 0.5833 0.6022 3.24% AUD 0.1362 0.1449 6.42% SDR 0.0603 0.0621 2.99% DC Index (12 months) 8100 7900 7700 7500 7300 A M J J A S O N D J F M A These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction MARKET COMMENTARY The DCI fell 0.15% to close the week at 7476.27 points while the FCI remained flat at 1551.35 points. All price changes for the week were negative. Stanchart lost the most value, shedding 9 thebe to close the week at 158 thebe. Turnover for the week amounted to BWP2,690,926 as 1,054,137 securities exchanged hands. CHANGES FOR THE WEEK COUNTER PRICE (THEBE) CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) 27-Mar-20 3-Apr-20 BTCL 86 85 -1 -1.16% Letshego 85 84 -1 -1.18% New Gold 18170 17930 -240 -1.32% Stanchart 167 158 -9 -5.39% Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 2 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS Company Date Period Dividend- gross Interest gross LDR Payable declared (thebe) (thebe) RDCP 23.03.2020 Final 0.072 2.065 16.10.2020 28.10.2020 RDCP 05.12.2019 Interim 0.489 5.282 17.04.2020 29.04.2020 Letshego 26.02.2020 Final 7.7 29.04.2020 11.05.2020 BIHL 04.03.2020 Final 59(net) 14.04.2020 24.04.2020 BIHL 04.03.2020 Special 11(net) 14.04.2020 24.04.2020 CA Sales 18.03.20 Final 10.2574cents 03.04.2020 09.04.2020 ABSA 26.03.2020 Final 25 12.05.2020 22.05.2020 STANCHART 11.03.2020 Final 18.62 07.05.2020 25.05.2020 ENGEN 17.03.2020 Final 25.4 17.04.2020 28.04.2020 ENGEN 17.03.2020 Special 37.2 17.04.2020 28.04.2020 Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 3 COMPANY NEWS ABSA Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019 ABSA has released its full year results. Key highlights include 6% increase in net interest income to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP999.3 million). Net fee and commission income rose 7% to BWP387.4 million (2018: BWP361.4 million). Expected credit losses fell 64% to BWP34.0 million (2018: BWP93.7 million). Operating expenses increased 8% to BWP920.3 million (2018: BWP849.2 million). Net profit was 15% higher to BWP520.6 million (2018: BWP454.5 million). Earnings per share were 61.09 thebe (2018: 53.34 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 13% to BWP13.36 billion (2018: BWP11.83 billion). Customer deposits were up 21% to BWP14.38 billion (2018: BWP11.85 billion). Shareholders' equity was 11% higher at BWP2.22 billion (2018: BWP1.99 billion). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared. [Source: Company Financials] BancABC Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019 BancABC has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was a 1% decline in net interest income to BWP411.9 million (2018: BWP418.0 million). Net fee and commission income was 3% lower at BWP114.2 million (2018: BWP118.1 million). Loan impairment charges fell 17% to BWP15.7 million (2018: BWP18.9 million). Total operating expenses declined 1% to BWP402.4 million (2018: BWP404.5 million). Net profit decreased 5% to BWP121.8 million (2018: BWP128.2 million). Loans and advances to customers rose 11% to BWP6.44 billion (2018: BWP5.81 billion). Deposits from customers decreased 3% to BWP6.97 billion (2018: BWP7.19 billion). Total equity increased 11% to BWP1.08 billion (2018: BWP972.8 million). [Source: Company Financials] Stanchart Unaudited Preliminary Annual Results Dec 2019 Stanchart has released full year results. Highlights include a 1% increase in net interest income to BWP445.2 million (2018: BWP440.1 million). Net fee income rose 2% to BWP288.7 million (2018: BWP284.0 million). Total operating expenses decreased 10% to BWP631.4 million (2018: BWP703.6 million). Net impairment loss on financial assets increased to BWP32.2 million (2018: BWP35, 000). Net profit more than doubled, up 133% to BWP55.6 million (2018: BWP23.8 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 18.62 thebe (2018: 7.99 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 6% to BWP7.92 billion (2018: BWP7.49 billion). Deposits from customers increased 4% to BWP12.88 billion (2018: BWP12.34 billion). Total equity was flat at BWP1.12 billion (2018: BWP1.12 billion). A final gross dividend of 18.62 thebe per share has been declared. [Source: Company Financials] Cresta Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019 Cresta has released its annual results. Key highlights include 7% increase in revenue to BWP396.9 million (2018: BWP370.8 million). Operating profit was 45% higher to BWP51.0 million (2018: BWP35.1 million). Finance expenses increased to BWP21.1 million (2018: BWP232, 000). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP23.6 million (2018: BWP28.6 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 13.06 thebe (2018: 15.79 thebe). The balance sheet grew 133% to BWP634.7 million (2018: BWP273.0 million). [Source: Company Financials] Engen Audited Annual Group Results Dec 2019 Engen has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was 15% increase in revenue to BWP2.92 billion (2018: BWP2.53 billion). Total operating expenses also increased 15% to BWP115.5 million (2018: BWP100.2 million). Net profit increased by a marginal 1% to BWP129.2 million (2018: BWP127.3 million). Earnings per share were 80.9 thebe (2018: 79.7 thebe). The balance sheet expanded 12% to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP948.2 million). A final gross dividend of 25.4 thebe per share and a special gross dividend of 37.2 thebe per share have been declared. [Source: Company Financials] Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 4 Sechaba Audited Annual Financial Results Dec 2019 Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 12% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP199.4 million (2018: BWP227.3 million). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP182.1 million (2018: BWP220.1 million). The balance sheet grew 4% to BWP664.8 million (2018: BWP638.5 million). A final gross dividend of 56 thebe per share has been declared. [Source: Company Financials] Olympia Consolidated Annual Financial Statements Dec 2019 Olympia has released its full year results. Revenue was flat at BWP44.9 million (2018: BWP44.9 million). Net profit increased 379% to BWP2.5 million (2018: BWP0.5 million). Earnings per share were 11 thebe (2018: 5 thebe). The balance sheet grew 20% to BWP59.1 million (2018: BWP49.4 million). [Source: Company Financials] Letshego Notice to all Shareholders Letshego published its unaudited reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the BSE on 2 March 2020. In terms of the rules of the BSE, Letshego is required to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on or before 31 March 2020. The Letshego Group Audit Committee and Board met on 25 March 2020 to review and approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. It was intended that these would be published on the BSE on 31 March 2020. On 30 March 2020, EY, the Independent External Auditors of the Letshego Group, informed Letshego that it would not be able to complete their review of the audited financial statements, and therefore issue their audit opinion, due to additional disclosures needed to be included in the audited financial statements around subsequent events and related notes specifically relating to Covid 19. This is due in the main to the impact of the lockdown in South Africa where the EY Technical IFRS team is based. The Board has therefore informed Shareholders that the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 are now expected to be published on or before 30 April 2020. There are no changes to the financial results as published on 2 March 2020. There is no change to the dividend announcement that was made on 2 March 2020 and the final gross dividend for 2019 of 7.7 thebe will be paid on or around 11 May 2020. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Stanchart Announcement In terms of the listing requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors has advised shareholders that the Group's audited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019 will be published on or before April 8, 2020. The late publication is as a result of the ongoing external audit, which is in its final phase. The auditors, KPMG have informed the bank that the delay is as a result of the need to extensively assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operations. The Bank has however in terms of section 5.6 (c) of the BSE Equity Listings Requirements published the unaudited preliminary financials on X-News on 31 March 2020. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] RDCP Announcement Of Offer To Receive Capitalisation Units In Lieu Of Up To 100% Of The Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution 1. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 Second Interim Distribution announcement dated 05 December 2019 and published on X-News on 10 December 2019, which stated as follows: "Notice is hereby given that a second interim distribution comprising of a dividend of 0.489 thebe per share and interest of 5.282 thebe per debenture has been declared in respect of the period ended 30 September 2019. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 29 April 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 17 April 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 15 April 2020." Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 5 It is now the intention of the directors, subject to the approval of the Botswana Stock Exchange, to propose, to those linked unit holders who qualify, an elective distribution of up to 100% of the net interim distribution by way of a capitalisation option. Details of this option will be circulated to unit holders. The option is expected to open on 08 April 2020 and close on 23 April 2020. The listing of the new units on the Botswana Stock Exchange is expected to occur on 29 April 2020. Reasons for the proposed capitalisation option: a. The Company has just presented a solid set of results and projects going forward, confirming the estimates that underpinned the distribution to unit holders announced on 05 December 2019. b. In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is disrupting global markets and shaking the fundamentals of the world's economic models the Company believes that until the situation is more certain, it is prudent and socially correct to review its position with regards to the distribution to unit holders. c. Having modeled several scenarios, considering a disruption for the next six months, the management is confident that the Company will remain in a strong surplus capital position since its rental income is well diversified in terms of economic sectors and geography, and has a very low overall level of borrowing, net of cash (20% loan to value). d. Since the length of the disruption is unknown, and this creates uncertainty, it is believed that a strong focus on cash retention and constant evaluation of the risks associated to unknown circumstances is essential. It is therefore proposed that as a measure of prudence, unit holders should be given the opportunity to assist the Company in retaining its cash reserves by supporting this elective capitalisation. e. The Company is building on the measures being implemented by the Botswana Government and continues to uphold its ethical and community-focused values as well as being able to service its financial obligations. It is in these trying times that the Company's commitment to "owning and managing strategic property assets that add value to the communities we serve" is put to the test. The Company will continue assuming its leadership role in supporting the Nation and its customers. f. The Company's properties that are more exposed to the impact of this pandemic are the ones in the hospitality sector. The Company will try to take this opportunity to implement the property improvement plans which had been delayed or postponed because of occupancies, hopefully taking advantage of any rebound in the market. g. The Company is complying with its banking facilities and the directors do not expect this position to alter in the forthcoming twelve months. The directors have considered the Company's forecast cash flows, the low gearing, the significant portfolio of unencumbered properties and the maturity profile of borrowings and have confirmed that the Company has adequate resources to continue for the foreseeable future. h. This represents an opportunity for unit holders to increase their shareholding in the Company without incurring any of the costs normally associated with this and the Company will be able to utilise the amount of the unitholder's funds retained in the Company to continue to strengthen the financial position of the Company and take advantage of any opportunities available after the crisis. 4. Further reference is made to the Company's 2019 Final Distribution announcement published on X-News on 26 March 2020 as part of the Company's announcement of its Audited Group Consolidated Summarised Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019: "Notice is hereby given that a final dividend of 0.072 thebe per ordinary share and interest of 2.065 thebe per debenture has been declared on 23 March 2020. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 28 October 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 16 October 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 14 October 2020." The details of this 2019 Final Distribution remain unchanged. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 6 RDCP Offer to Receive the Capitalisation Shares in Lieu Of Up To 100% of Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution Further to the notice dated 02 April 2020, regarding the elective offer to receive the capitalisation shares in lieu of 100% of the net 2019 second interim distribution to those who qualify, the company has further confirmed the following dates: Record date for participation of the capitalisation issue 08 April 2020

Election opens 08 April 2020

Last day of election 23 April 2020

Listing of new units on Botswana Stock Exchange 29 April 2020 Details of this option will be circulated to all the eligible unit holders. Capitalisation Units Entitlement The number of capitalisation units to which the unit holders will be entitled will be calculated on the following basis: 1 Capitalisation units entitlement = up to 100% of the net distribution amount (after tax) / 5.771 thebe Where the entitlements to capitalisation units result in a fraction of a unit, the units awarded will be rounded to the nearest whole number. Botswana resident unit holders who held less than 35 linked units and foreign unit holders who held less than 41 linked units and are therefore not eligible to any capitalisation units will not receive the form of election and they will receive the full distribution in cash. The difference in the linked units as mentioned above between Botswana and foreign resident unit holders is due to changes in the withholding taxes. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act as amended, withholding tax at a rate of 7.5% will be deducted by the company from all dividends paid and 15% from interest paid to foreign registered unit holders. As per amended Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Act, withholding tax of 10% on interest to residents for amounts in excess of P1,950.00 per quarter, will be deducted wherever applicable. New Linked Units The directors have approved the issue of 8,821,601 (eight million eight hundred and twenty one thousand six hundred and one) new linked units to be funded by the capitalisation of 100% of the imminent cash distribution of net dividend and net debenture interest to unit holders. This represents 2.5% of the existing linked units of 350,982,285. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] G4S Shareholders Announcement The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana has advised shareholders that the group audited financial statements will be published later than 31 March 2020, but on or before 30 April 2020. This is as a result of a requirement, relating to the review of financials for the year ended 31 December 2019, to include the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial standing of the company. The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly the most challenging issue facing our society now, and has created uncertainty and anxiety. Many lives have been disrupted. G4S Botswana is currently assessing the likely impact of the pandemic on the business (operationally, financially and in terms of people welfare). This will enable the company to timeously address relevant actions expected of the company, by both the Government of Botswana and other relevant stakeholders. The auditors, PWC, are now required to review the company's assessment of the potential impact of COVID-19, on the operations and viability of the business. There, the company is working "round the clock" to ensure that the published audited financial results will be all encompassing. Accordingly, shareholders, and investors, have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in G4S Botswana's securities until a full announcement is made. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 7 BTCL Closed Period Announcement The preparation of BTC's financial results for the year ended 31st March 2020 has started and the results are expected to be published on or before 30th June 2020. BTC has declared a closed period from 1st April 2020 to the date of publication of the results, which is envisaged to be on or before 30th June 2020. Any changes to the publication date will be communicated in writing. During this period, members of the BTC Board, staff of BTC and their immediate family members are prohibited from dealing in BTC shares, except as provided under the BTC Share Dealing Policy, as it could be deemed that they may be aware of unpublished price sensitive information. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 8 GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE PRICE (THEBE) COUNTER 31-Dec-19 3-Apr-20 CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) New Gold 14,790 17,930 3,140 21.23% Letshego 71 84 13 18.31% Letlole 225 235 10 4.44% NewFunds 5,019 5,240 221 4.40% Chobe 1,110 1,150 40 3.60% New Plat 10,075 10400 325 3.23% Cresta 134 135 1 0.75% Sefalana 897 902 5 0.56% NAP 324 325 1 0.31% Sechaba 2,205 2210 5 0.23% ABC 202 202 0 0.00% ABSA 550 550 0 0.00% A-CAP Resources 39 39 0 0.00% Afinitas 99 99 0 0.00% BBS 110 110 0 0.00% BIHL 1,750 1,750 0 0.00% BOD 13 13 0 0.00% CA Sales 377 377 0 0.00% Choppies 69 69 0 0.00% Engen 1037 1037 0 0.00% Minergy 110 110 0 0.00% Olympia 16 16 0 0.00% Primetime 293 293 0 0.00% RDCP 225 225 0 0.00% Shumba 110 110 0 0.00% Tlou 80 80 0 0.00% Turnstar 281 280 -1 -0.36% FPC 246 240 -6 -2.44% G4S 350 340 -10 -2.86% Seedco 300 290 -10 -3.33% FNBB 285 275 -10 -3.51% Stanchart 167 158 -9 -5.39% BTCL 95 85 -10 -10.53% Lucara 1,329 669 -660 -49.66% Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 9 2-Apr-20 26-Mar-20 6 Day % BBI 196.89 196.74 0.08 GovI 194.40 194.28 0.06 CorpI 203.74 203.51 0.11 BBI Fixed 108.62 108.57 0.05 Bond & Money Market Nom Val Listed Bonds Maturity Coupon Buy S ell Last S ales (BWP) Vol ('000) (Pm) Interest Due BBB017 14/Nov/23 - - - 100.00 - - 97.41 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBB018 14/Nov/28 - - - 100.00 - - 102.59 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBS 005 3/Dec/23 11.20% - - 124.01 - - 150 Jun 3 / Dec 3 BDC 001* 9/Jun/29 - - - 101.01 - - 82.00 9 Jun/9 Dec BDCL002* 16/Aug/22 - - - 101.37 - - 131.50 16 Feb & 16 Aug BDC003* 9/Jun/29 - - - 99.99 - - 142.50 9 Jun/9 Dec BHC020 10/Dec/20 10.10% - - - - - 103 Jun10/ Dec 10 BHC025 10/Dec/25 - - - - - - 300 10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec CGL001 9/Apr/24 6.56% - - 99.99 - - 129 8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct FML025 23/Oct/25 8.20% - - 113.02 - - 150 Apr23/Oct23 FNBB005* 11/Nov/20 - - - 100.01 - - 126 Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11 FNBB006* 11/Nov/22 - - - 100.02 - - 112 Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1 FNBB007* 1/Dec/26 - - - 101.19 - - 161.84 M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1 FNBB008 1/Dec/26 7.48% - - 102.04 - - 40 Jun1/Dec1 FNBB009 8/Dec/24 5.95% - - 99.99 - - 126.35 8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec FNBB010* 12/Feb/29 6.75% - - - - - 196.80 2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec GBL001 31/Dec/21 18.00% - - - - - 50 M onthly GBL003 31/Dec/20 15.00% - - - - - 15 30 June & 31 Dec GBL004 10/Apr/21 15.00% - - - - - 25 30 June & 31 Dec BW007 10/M ar/25 8.00% 3.60% 3.55% 121.08 - - 2324 M ar 10/ Sep 10 BW008 8/Sep/20 7.75% 1.95% 1.85% 102.94 - - 2147 M ar 8/Sep 8 BW011 10/Sep/31 7.75% 5.05% 4.90% 125.29 14,972,405.97 11,950 2103 M ar 10/Sep 10 BW012 13/Jun/40 6.00% 5.20% 5.00% 114.42 12,071,182.36 10,550 1618 Dec 13/Jun 13 BW013 7/Jun/23 4.50% 3.25% 3.05% 105.07 - - 1576 Jun 7/ Dec 7 BW014 5/Sep/29 4.80% 5.00% 4.80% 98.73 - - 2140 M ar 5/Sept 5 BW015 2/Sep/43 5.30% 5.30% 5.25% 100.48 - - 746 M ar 2/Sept 2 DPCF006 2/Jun/22 10.75% - - 118.75 - - 55 June 3 / Dec 4 DPCF007 2/Jun/25 10.90% - - 135.98 - - 35 June 3 / Dec 5 IFC001* 20/Sep/24 - - - 100.30 - - 260 20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec INB001* 28/Dec/27 - - - - - - 113.38** 28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep LHL06 8/Nov/23 10.50% - - 108.40 21,680.95 20 200 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL07 8/Nov/25 10.50% - - - - - 75 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL08 8/Nov/27 11.00% - - 113.07 - - 25 8 M ay / 8 Nov PTP021* 10/Jun/21 - - - 101.09 - - 56 Jun10/ Dec 10 PTP024 10/Jun/24 8.50% - - 101.07 - - 49 Jun 10/Dec 10 PTP026 29/Nov/26 9.00% - - 0.00 - - 70 M ay29/Nov29 RDCP001 29/M ar/26 8.00% - - 100.00 - - 47.4 29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar RDCP002* 24/M ar/27 - - - - - - 40.1 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar RDCP003* 24/M ar/24 - - - - - - 12 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar S BBL064* 18/Jun/20 - - - 99.98 - - 128 M ar18/Jun18/Sep18/Dec18 S BBL065* 18/Jun/20 - - - 101.36 - - 153 Jun18/Dec18 S BBL066* 15/Jun/27 - - - 100.00 - - 140 15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun S BBL067 15/Jun/21 7.80% - - 103.17 - - 60 15 Dec/15 Jun S CBB 003 20/Dec/20 10.50% - - 110.89 - - 50 June20 / Dec 20 WUC002 26/Jun/26 10.60% - - 128.01 - - 205 Dec 27/Jun 26 Total 27,065,269.27 22,520 16,555 Variable Coupon Rate

2-Apr-20 26-Mar-20 6 Day % BBI 196.89 196.74 0.08 GovI 194.40 194.28 0.06 CorpI 203.74 203.51 0.11 BBI Fixed 108.62 108.57 0.05 Bond & Money Market Nom Val Listed Bonds Maturity Coupon Buy S ell Last S ales (BWP) Vol ('000) (Pm) Interest Due BBB017 14/Nov/23 - - - 100.00 - - 97.41 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBB018 14/Nov/28 - - - 100.00 - - 102.59 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBS 005 3/Dec/23 11.20% - - 124.01 - - 150 Jun 3 / Dec 3 BDC 001* 9/Jun/29 - - - 101.01 - - 82.00 9 Jun/9 Dec BDCL002* 16/Aug/22 - - - 101.37 - - 131.50 16 Feb & 16 Aug BDC003* 9/Jun/29 - - - 99.99 - - 142.50 9 Jun/9 Dec BHC020 10/Dec/20 10.10% - - - - - 103 Jun10/ Dec 10 BHC025 10/Dec/25 - - - - - - 300 10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec CGL001 9/Apr/24 6.56% - - 99.99 - - 129 8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct FML025 23/Oct/25 8.20% - - 113.02 - - 150 Apr23/Oct23 FNBB005* 11/Nov/20 - - - 100.01 - - 126 Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11 FNBB006* 11/Nov/22 - - - 100.02 - - 112 Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1 FNBB007* 1/Dec/26 - - - 101.19 - - 161.84 M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1 FNBB008 1/Dec/26 7.48% - - 102.04 - - 40 Jun1/Dec1 FNBB009 8/Dec/24 5.95% - - 99.99 - - 126.35 8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec FNBB010* 12/Feb/29 6.75% - - - - - 196.80 2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec GBL001 31/Dec/21 18.00% - - - - - 50 M onthly GBL003 31/Dec/20 15.00% - - - - - 15 30 June & 31 Dec GBL004 10/Apr/21 15.00% - - - - - 25 30 June & 31 Dec BW007 10/M ar/25 8.00% 3.60% 3.55% 121.08 - - 2324 M ar 10/ Sep 10 BW008 8/Sep/20 7.75% 1.95% 1.85% 102.94 - - 2147 M ar 8/Sep 8 BW011 10/Sep/31 7.75% 5.05% 4.90% 125.29 14,972,405.97 11,950 2103 M ar 10/Sep 10 BW012 13/Jun/40 6.00% 5.20% 5.00% 114.42 12,071,182.36 10,550 1618 Dec 13/Jun 13 BW013 7/Jun/23 4.50% 3.25% 3.05% 105.07 - - 1576 Jun 7/ Dec 7 BW014 5/Sep/29 4.80% 5.00% 4.80% 98.73 - - 2140 M ar 5/Sept 5 BW015 2/Sep/43 5.30% 5.30% 5.25% 100.48 - - 746 M ar 2/Sept 2 DPCF006 2/Jun/22 10.75% - - 118.75 - - 55 June 3 / Dec 4 DPCF007 2/Jun/25 10.90% - - 135.98 - - 35 June 3 / Dec 5 IFC001* 20/Sep/24 - - - 100.30 - - 260 20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec INB001* 28/Dec/27 - - - - - - 113.38** 28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep LHL06 8/Nov/23 10

