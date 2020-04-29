Log in
DCI lost 0.24 percent year to date

04/29/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Indices

3-Apr-20

27-Mar-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7476.27

7487.64

-0.15

-0.24

FCI

1551.35

1551.35

0.00

-0.71

Week ending:

3-Apr-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

205

202

ABC

-

200

202

-

0

2.59

1.3

1.4

12.0

1,465

121.8

725,000,000

551

522

ABSA

-

-

550

550

42,816

35.1

6.4

2.1

9.0

4,687

520.6

852,161,252

295

254

FNBB

-

275

275

275

6,572

15.7

5.7

2.0

9.0

6,995

779.6

2,543,700,000

372

158

STANCHART

-

167

158

158 - 167

407,880

17.2

10.9

0.4

8.5

471

55.6

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,749

BIHL

-

1,750

1,750

1,750

3,428

114.0

6.5

1.7

11.2

4,941

440.5

282,370,652

160

70

LETSHEGO

84

-

84

84

15,172

11.1

13.2

0.4

2.6

1,801

691.5

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

1,150

1,050

CHOBE

-

-

1,150

1,150

43,206

55.5

4.8

2.9

11.6

1,029

89.0

89,439,642

135

120

CRESTA

-

135

135

135

10,000

0.0

0.0

1.1

10.5

249

23.6

184,634,944

Agriculture

300

290

SEEDCO

-

290

290

-

0

3.2

1.1

1.3

33.3

1,104

33.2

380,816,577

Energy

1,039

1,037

ENGEN

-

1,037

1,037

-

0

71.8

6.9

2.6

12.8

1,656

129.2

159,722,220

Mining

110

105

MINERGY

-

-

110

-

0

-

-

11.8

0.0

517

-63.5

469,975,134

Consumer Services

360

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

340

340

-

0

24.8

7.3

2.3

8.2

272

33.0

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

-

- CHOPPIES

-

-

69

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.6

0.0

900

-444.5

1,303,628,341

902

855

SEFALANA

-

902

902

902

11,799

34.7

3.8

1.3

10.8

2,262

209.0

250,726,709

Property

235

176

LETLOLE

-

235

235

235

89,739

16.1

6.9

0.9

13.4

658

49.2

280,000,000

325

321

NAP

-

-

325

325

22,420

23.3

7.2

1.4

9.9

1,964

198.7

604,397,124

300

293

PRIMETIME

-

293

293

293

155,878

16.9

5.8

0.9

19.9

717

36.0

244,650,684

225

220

RDCP

-

225

225

-

0

11.7

5.2

0.7

7.2

790

109.3

350,982,285

286

280

TURNSTAR

-

280

280

-

0

16.7

6.0

1.0

13.2

1,602

121.3

572,153,603

249

240

FPC

-

240

240

-

0

15.8

6.6

1.1

9.2

1,024

110.8

426,530,831

ICT

105

84

BTCL

80

85

85

85 - 86

197,257

8.6

10.1

0.4

5.6

893

159.8

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

-

16

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

5

2.5

28,600,000

Beverages

2,210

2,050

SECHABA

-

2,210

2,210

-

0

101.8

4.6

3.9

13.4

2,445

182.1

110,616,859

Venture Capital

99

99

AFINITAS

-

-

99

-

0

-

-

3.6

0.0

212

-9.6

213,946,250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

1,006,167

5.8

1.7

10.4

38,657

3,578.4

13,646,448,893

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.0

16,950

8,473.9

318,904,709

FMCG

377

377

CA SALES

-

377

377

377

47,915

5.8

1.5

1.7

12.0

1,694

141.3

449,219,484

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

1,186.2

5.4

0.8

5.6

297,560

53,365

1,364,954,163

110

110

SHUMBA

-

110

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.7

0.0

321

-31.3

291,819,493

80

80

TLOU

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.8

0.0

360

-24.0

450,180,185

Venture capital

39

39

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

340

-233.8

871,884,866

15

12

BOD

-

-

13

-

0

0.8

0.0

87

-11.2

669,221,902

1,364

669

LUCARA

-

-

669

-

0

72.6

10.9

0.9

19.4

2,655

137.1

396,858,168

Foreign Sector Totals

47,915

5.1

0.8

5.5

319,967

61,816.7

4,813,042,970

ETF

5240

5019

NEW FUNDS

4,221

4,333

5240

-

0

120

100,000

18170

12595

NEW GOLD

18,340

18,859

17,930

17,930

55

2,950,000

10520

8975

NEWPLAT

8,442

8,729

10,400

-

0

2,600,000

ETF Totals

55

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

5.7

5.1

0.5

10.7

536

49.9

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

1,054,137

5.1

0.9

6.1

359,160

65,445.1

18,952,594,411

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

100

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

InterestRates

3-Apr

27-Mar

Inflation

Feb

2.20%

Jan

2.20%

Bank Rate

4.75%

4.75%

Prime Rate

6.25%

6.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.44%

1.44%

91dayBoBC**

1.50%

1.49%

FXrates

3-Apr27-Mar

change

US$

0.0821

0.0850

3.53%

£ Stg

0.0664

0.0693

4.37%

Rand

1.5259

1.4744

-3.38%

Euro

0.0758

0.0768

1.32%

Yen

8.8700

9.2200

3.95%

CNH

0.5833

0.6022

3.24%

AUD

0.1362

0.1449

6.42%

SDR

0.0603

0.0621

2.99%

DC Index (12 months)

8100

7900

7700

7500

7300

A M J J A S O N D J F M A

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI fell 0.15% to close the week at 7476.27 points while the FCI remained flat at 1551.35 points. All price changes for the week were negative. Stanchart lost the most value, shedding 9 thebe to close the week at 158 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP2,690,926 as 1,054,137 securities exchanged hands.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

27-Mar-20

3-Apr-20

BTCL

86

85

-1

-1.16%

Letshego

85

84

-1

-1.18%

New Gold

18170

17930

-240

-1.32%

Stanchart

167

158

-9

-5.39%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

RDCP

05.12.2019

Interim

0.489

5.282

17.04.2020

29.04.2020

Letshego

26.02.2020

Final

7.7

29.04.2020

11.05.2020

BIHL

04.03.2020

Final

59(net)

14.04.2020

24.04.2020

BIHL

04.03.2020

Special

11(net)

14.04.2020

24.04.2020

CA Sales

18.03.20

Final

10.2574cents

03.04.2020

09.04.2020

ABSA

26.03.2020

Final

25

12.05.2020

22.05.2020

STANCHART

11.03.2020

Final

18.62

07.05.2020

25.05.2020

ENGEN

17.03.2020

Final

25.4

17.04.2020

28.04.2020

ENGEN

17.03.2020

Special

37.2

17.04.2020

28.04.2020

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

ABSA Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019

ABSA has released its full year results. Key highlights include 6% increase in net interest income to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP999.3 million). Net fee and commission income rose 7% to BWP387.4 million (2018: BWP361.4 million). Expected credit losses fell 64% to BWP34.0 million (2018: BWP93.7 million). Operating expenses increased 8% to BWP920.3 million (2018: BWP849.2 million). Net profit was 15% higher to BWP520.6 million (2018: BWP454.5 million). Earnings per share were 61.09 thebe (2018: 53.34 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 13% to BWP13.36 billion (2018: BWP11.83 billion). Customer deposits were up 21% to BWP14.38 billion (2018: BWP11.85 billion). Shareholders' equity was 11% higher at BWP2.22 billion (2018: BWP1.99 billion). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

BancABC Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019

BancABC has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was a 1% decline in net interest income to BWP411.9 million (2018: BWP418.0 million). Net fee and commission income was 3% lower at BWP114.2 million (2018: BWP118.1 million). Loan impairment charges fell 17% to BWP15.7 million (2018: BWP18.9 million). Total operating expenses declined 1% to BWP402.4 million (2018: BWP404.5 million). Net profit decreased 5% to BWP121.8 million (2018: BWP128.2 million). Loans and advances to customers rose 11% to BWP6.44 billion (2018: BWP5.81 billion). Deposits from customers decreased 3% to BWP6.97 billion (2018: BWP7.19 billion). Total equity increased 11% to BWP1.08 billion (2018: BWP972.8 million).

[Source: Company Financials]

Stanchart Unaudited Preliminary Annual Results Dec 2019

Stanchart has released full year results. Highlights include a 1% increase in net interest income to BWP445.2 million (2018: BWP440.1 million). Net fee income rose 2% to BWP288.7 million (2018: BWP284.0 million). Total operating expenses decreased 10% to BWP631.4 million (2018: BWP703.6 million). Net impairment loss on financial assets increased to BWP32.2 million (2018: BWP35, 000). Net profit more than doubled, up 133% to BWP55.6 million (2018: BWP23.8 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 18.62 thebe (2018: 7.99 thebe). Loans and advances to customers rose 6% to BWP7.92 billion (2018: BWP7.49 billion). Deposits from customers increased 4% to BWP12.88 billion (2018: BWP12.34 billion). Total equity was flat at BWP1.12 billion (2018: BWP1.12 billion). A final gross dividend of 18.62 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Cresta Audited Consolidated Annual Results Dec 2019

Cresta has released its annual results. Key highlights include 7% increase in revenue to BWP396.9 million (2018: BWP370.8 million). Operating profit was 45% higher to BWP51.0 million (2018: BWP35.1 million). Finance expenses increased to BWP21.1 million (2018: BWP232, 000). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP23.6 million (2018: BWP28.6 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 13.06 thebe (2018:

15.79 thebe). The balance sheet grew 133% to BWP634.7 million (2018: BWP273.0 million). [Source: Company Financials]

Engen Audited Annual Group Results Dec 2019

Engen has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights was 15% increase in revenue to BWP2.92 billion (2018: BWP2.53 billion). Total operating expenses also increased 15% to BWP115.5 million (2018: BWP100.2 million). Net profit increased by a marginal 1% to BWP129.2 million (2018: BWP127.3 million). Earnings per share were 80.9 thebe (2018: 79.7 thebe). The balance sheet expanded 12% to BWP1.06 billion (2018: BWP948.2 million). A final gross dividend of 25.4 thebe per share and a special gross dividend of 37.2 thebe per share have been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

Sechaba Audited Annual Financial Results Dec 2019

Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 12% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP199.4 million (2018: BWP227.3 million). Net profit decreased 17% to BWP182.1 million (2018: BWP220.1 million). The balance sheet grew 4% to BWP664.8 million (2018: BWP638.5 million). A final gross dividend of 56 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Olympia Consolidated Annual Financial Statements Dec 2019

Olympia has released its full year results. Revenue was flat at BWP44.9 million (2018: BWP44.9 million).

Net profit increased 379% to BWP2.5 million (2018: BWP0.5 million). Earnings per share were 11 thebe

(2018: 5 thebe). The balance sheet grew 20% to BWP59.1 million (2018: BWP49.4 million).

[Source: Company Financials]

Letshego Notice to all Shareholders

Letshego published its unaudited reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the BSE on 2 March 2020. In terms of the rules of the BSE, Letshego is required to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on or before 31 March 2020. The Letshego Group Audit Committee and Board met on 25 March 2020 to review and approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. It was intended that these would be published on the BSE on 31 March 2020. On 30 March 2020, EY, the Independent External Auditors of the Letshego Group, informed Letshego that it would not be able to complete their review of the audited financial statements, and therefore issue their audit opinion, due to additional disclosures needed to be included in the audited financial statements around subsequent events and related notes specifically relating to Covid 19. This is due in the main to the impact of the lockdown in South Africa where the EY Technical IFRS team is based. The Board has therefore informed Shareholders that the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 are now expected to be published on or before 30 April 2020. There are no changes to the financial results as published on 2 March 2020. There is no change to the dividend announcement that was made on 2 March 2020 and the final gross dividend for 2019 of 7.7 thebe will be paid on or around 11 May 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stanchart Announcement

In terms of the listing requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors has advised shareholders that the Group's audited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019 will be published on or before April 8, 2020. The late publication is as a result of the ongoing external audit, which is in its final phase. The auditors, KPMG have informed the bank that the delay is as a result of the need to extensively assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operations. The Bank has however in terms of section 5.6 (c) of the BSE Equity Listings Requirements published the unaudited preliminary financials on X-News on 31 March 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDCP Announcement Of Offer To Receive Capitalisation Units In Lieu Of Up To 100% Of The Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution

1. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 Second Interim Distribution announcement dated 05 December

2019 and published on X-News on 10 December 2019, which stated as follows: "Notice is hereby given that a second interim distribution comprising of a dividend of 0.489 thebe per share and interest of 5.282 thebe per debenture has been declared in respect of the period ended 30 September 2019. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 29 April 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 17 April 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 15 April 2020."

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

  1. It is now the intention of the directors, subject to the approval of the Botswana Stock Exchange, to propose, to those linked unit holders who qualify, an elective distribution of up to 100% of the net interim distribution by way of a capitalisation option. Details of this option will be circulated to unit holders. The option is expected to open on 08 April 2020 and close on 23 April 2020. The listing of the new units on the Botswana Stock Exchange is expected to occur on 29 April 2020.
  2. Reasons for the proposed capitalisation option:

a. The Company has just presented a solid set of results and projects going forward, confirming the estimates that underpinned the distribution to unit holders announced on 05 December 2019.

b. In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is disrupting global markets and shaking the fundamentals of the world's economic models the Company believes that until the situation is more certain, it is prudent and socially correct to review its position with regards to the distribution to unit holders.

c. Having modeled several scenarios, considering a disruption for the next six months, the management is confident that the Company will remain in a strong surplus capital position since its rental income is well diversified in terms of economic sectors and geography, and has a very low overall level of borrowing, net of cash (20% loan to value).

d. Since the length of the disruption is unknown, and this creates uncertainty, it is believed that a strong focus on cash retention and constant evaluation of the risks associated to unknown circumstances is essential. It is therefore proposed that as a measure of prudence, unit holders should be given the opportunity to assist the Company in retaining its cash reserves by supporting this elective capitalisation.

e. The Company is building on the measures being implemented by the Botswana Government and continues to uphold its ethical and community-focused values as well as being able to service its financial obligations. It is in these trying times that the Company's commitment to "owning and managing strategic property assets that add value to the communities we serve" is put to the test. The Company will continue assuming its leadership role in supporting the Nation and its customers.

f. The Company's properties that are more exposed to the impact of this pandemic are the ones in the hospitality sector. The Company will try to take this opportunity to implement the property improvement plans which had been delayed or postponed because of occupancies, hopefully taking advantage of any rebound in the market.

g. The Company is complying with its banking facilities and the directors do not expect this position to alter in the forthcoming twelve months. The directors have considered the Company's forecast cash flows, the low gearing, the significant portfolio of unencumbered properties and the maturity profile of borrowings and have confirmed that the Company has adequate resources to continue for the foreseeable future.

h. This represents an opportunity for unit holders to increase their shareholding in the Company without incurring any of the costs normally associated with this and the Company will be able to utilise the amount of the unitholder's funds retained in the Company to continue to strengthen the financial position of the Company and take advantage of any opportunities available after the crisis.

4. Further reference is made to the Company's 2019 Final Distribution announcement published on X-News on 26 March 2020 as part of the Company's announcement of its Audited Group Consolidated Summarised Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019: "Notice is hereby given that a final dividend of

0.072 thebe per ordinary share and interest of 2.065 thebe per debenture has been declared on 23 March 2020. This dividend and interest will be payable on or about 28 October 2020 to those linked unit holders registered at the close of business on 16 October 2020. The ex-dividend date is therefore 14 October 2020." The details of this 2019 Final Distribution remain unchanged.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

6

RDCP Offer to Receive the Capitalisation Shares in Lieu Of Up To 100% of Net 2019 Second Interim Distribution

Further to the notice dated 02 April 2020, regarding the elective offer to receive the capitalisation shares in lieu of 100% of the net 2019 second interim distribution to those who qualify, the company has further confirmed the following dates:

  • Record date for participation of the capitalisation issue 08 April 2020
  • Election opens 08 April 2020
  • Last day of election 23 April 2020
  • Listing of new units on Botswana Stock Exchange 29 April 2020

Details of this option will be circulated to all the eligible unit holders.

Capitalisation Units Entitlement

The number of capitalisation units to which the unit holders will be entitled will be calculated on the following basis:

1 Capitalisation units entitlement = up to 100% of the net distribution amount (after tax) / 5.771 thebe

Where the entitlements to capitalisation units result in a fraction of a unit, the units awarded will be rounded to the nearest whole number. Botswana resident unit holders who held less than 35 linked units and foreign unit holders who held less than 41 linked units and are therefore not eligible to any capitalisation units will not receive the form of election and they will receive the full distribution in cash. The difference in the linked units as mentioned above between Botswana and foreign resident unit holders is due to changes in the withholding taxes. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act as amended, withholding tax at a rate of 7.5% will be deducted by the company from all dividends paid and 15% from interest paid to foreign registered unit holders. As per amended Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Act, withholding tax of 10% on interest to residents for amounts in excess of P1,950.00 per quarter, will be deducted wherever applicable.

New Linked Units

The directors have approved the issue of 8,821,601 (eight million eight hundred and twenty one thousand six hundred and one) new linked units to be funded by the capitalisation of 100% of the imminent cash distribution of net dividend and net debenture interest to unit holders. This represents 2.5% of the existing linked units of 350,982,285.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

G4S Shareholders Announcement

The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana has advised shareholders that the group audited financial statements will be published later than 31 March 2020, but on or before 30 April 2020. This is as a result of a requirement, relating to the review of financials for the year ended 31 December 2019, to include the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial standing of the company. The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly the most challenging issue facing our society now, and has created uncertainty and anxiety. Many lives have been disrupted. G4S Botswana is currently assessing the likely impact of the pandemic on the business (operationally, financially and in terms of people welfare). This will enable the company to timeously address relevant actions expected of the company, by both the Government of Botswana and other relevant stakeholders. The auditors, PWC, are now required to review the company's assessment of the potential impact of COVID-19, on the operations and viability of the business. There, the company is working "round the clock" to ensure that the published audited financial results will be all encompassing. Accordingly, shareholders, and investors, have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in G4S Botswana's securities until a full announcement is made.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

7

BTCL Closed Period Announcement

The preparation of BTC's financial results for the year ended 31st March 2020 has started and the results are expected to be published on or before 30th June 2020. BTC has declared a closed period from 1st April 2020 to the date of publication of the results, which is envisaged to be on or before 30th June 2020. Any changes to the publication date will be communicated in writing. During this period, members of the BTC Board, staff of BTC and their immediate family members are prohibited from dealing in BTC shares, except as provided under the BTC Share Dealing Policy, as it could be deemed that they may be aware of unpublished price sensitive information.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

8

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-19

3-Apr-20

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

New Gold

14,790

17,930

3,140

21.23%

Letshego

71

84

13

18.31%

Letlole

225

235

10

4.44%

NewFunds

5,019

5,240

221

4.40%

Chobe

1,110

1,150

40

3.60%

New Plat

10,075

10400

325

3.23%

Cresta

134

135

1

0.75%

Sefalana

897

902

5

0.56%

NAP

324

325

1

0.31%

Sechaba

2,205

2210

5

0.23%

ABC

202

202

0

0.00%

ABSA

550

550

0

0.00%

A-CAP Resources

39

39

0

0.00%

Afinitas

99

99

0

0.00%

BBS

110

110

0

0.00%

BIHL

1,750

1,750

0

0.00%

BOD

13

13

0

0.00%

CA Sales

377

377

0

0.00%

Choppies

69

69

0

0.00%

Engen

1037

1037

0

0.00%

Minergy

110

110

0

0.00%

Olympia

16

16

0

0.00%

Primetime

293

293

0

0.00%

RDCP

225

225

0

0.00%

Shumba

110

110

0

0.00%

Tlou

80

80

0

0.00%

Turnstar

281

280

-1

-0.36%

FPC

246

240

-6

-2.44%

G4S

350

340

-10

-2.86%

Seedco

300

290

-10

-3.33%

FNBB

285

275

-10

-3.51%

Stanchart

167

158

-9

-5.39%

BTCL

95

85

-10

-10.53%

Lucara

1,329

669

-660

-49.66%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

9

2-Apr-20

26-Mar-20

6 Day %

BBI

196.89

196.74

0.08

GovI

194.40

194.28

0.06

CorpI

203.74

203.51

0.11

BBI Fixed

108.62

108.57

0.05

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val

Listed Bonds

Maturity

Coupon

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales (BWP)

Vol ('000)

(Pm)

Interest Due

BBB017

14/Nov/23

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

97.41

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBB018

14/Nov/28

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

102.59

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBS 005

3/Dec/23

11.20%

-

-

124.01

-

-

150

Jun 3 / Dec 3

BDC 001*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

101.01

-

-

82.00

9 Jun/9 Dec

BDCL002*

16/Aug/22

-

-

-

101.37

-

-

131.50

16 Feb & 16 Aug

BDC003*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

99.99

-

-

142.50

9 Jun/9 Dec

BHC020

10/Dec/20

10.10%

-

-

-

-

-

103

Jun10/ Dec 10

BHC025

10/Dec/25

-

-

-

-

-

-

300

10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec

CGL001

9/Apr/24

6.56%

-

-

99.99

-

-

129

8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct

FML025

23/Oct/25

8.20%

-

-

113.02

-

-

150

Apr23/Oct23

FNBB005*

11/Nov/20

-

-

-

100.01

-

-

126

Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11

FNBB006*

11/Nov/22

-

-

-

100.02

-

-

112

Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1

FNBB007*

1/Dec/26

-

-

-

101.19

-

-

161.84

M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1

FNBB008

1/Dec/26

7.48%

-

-

102.04

-

-

40

Jun1/Dec1

FNBB009

8/Dec/24

5.95%

-

-

99.99

-

-

126.35

8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec

FNBB010*

12/Feb/29

6.75%

-

-

-

-

-

196.80

2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec

GBL001

31/Dec/21

18.00%

-

-

-

-

-

50

M onthly

GBL003

31/Dec/20

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

15

30 June & 31 Dec

GBL004

10/Apr/21

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

25

30 June & 31 Dec

BW007

10/M ar/25

8.00%

3.60%

3.55%

121.08

-

-

2324

M ar 10/ Sep 10

BW008

8/Sep/20

7.75%

1.95%

1.85%

102.94

-

-

2147

M ar 8/Sep 8

BW011

10/Sep/31

7.75%

5.05%

4.90%

125.29

14,972,405.97

11,950

2103

M ar 10/Sep 10

BW012

13/Jun/40

6.00%

5.20%

5.00%

114.42

12,071,182.36

10,550

1618

Dec 13/Jun 13

BW013

7/Jun/23

4.50%

3.25%

3.05%

105.07

-

-

1576

Jun 7/ Dec 7

BW014

5/Sep/29

4.80%

5.00%

4.80%

98.73

-

-

2140

M ar 5/Sept 5

BW015

2/Sep/43

5.30%

5.30%

5.25%

100.48

-

-

746

M ar 2/Sept 2

DPCF006

2/Jun/22

10.75%

-

-

118.75

-

-

55

June 3 / Dec 4

DPCF007

2/Jun/25

10.90%

-

-

135.98

-

-

35

June 3 / Dec 5

IFC001*

20/Sep/24

-

-

-

100.30

-

-

260

20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec

INB001*

28/Dec/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

113.38**

28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep

LHL06

8/Nov/23

10.50%

-

-

108.40

21,680.95

20

200

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL07

8/Nov/25

10.50%

-

-

-

-

-

75

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL08

8/Nov/27

11.00%

-

-

113.07

-

-

25

8 M ay / 8 Nov

PTP021*

10/Jun/21

-

-

-

101.09

-

-

56

Jun10/ Dec 10

PTP024

10/Jun/24

8.50%

-

-

101.07

-

-

49

Jun 10/Dec 10

PTP026

29/Nov/26

9.00%

-

-

0.00

-

-

70

M ay29/Nov29

RDCP001

29/M ar/26

8.00%

-

-

100.00

-

-

47.4

29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar

RDCP002*

24/M ar/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.1

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

RDCP003*

24/M ar/24

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

S BBL064*

18/Jun/20

-

-

-

99.98

-

-

128

M ar18/Jun18/Sep18/Dec18

S BBL065*

18/Jun/20

-

-

-

101.36

-

-

153

Jun18/Dec18

S BBL066*

15/Jun/27

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

140

15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun

S BBL067

15/Jun/21

7.80%

-

-

103.17

-

-

60

15 Dec/15 Jun

S CBB 003

20/Dec/20

10.50%

-

-

110.89

-

-

50

June20 / Dec 20

WUC002

26/Jun/26

10.60%

-

-

128.01

-

-

205

Dec 27/Jun 26

Total

27,065,269.27

22,520

16,555

  • Variable Coupon Rate
  • USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

10

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:17:03 UTC
