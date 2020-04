14 Apr 2020

The Domestic Companies Index (DCI) lost 0.48 percent during the week ending April 9, 2020. As indicated by Stockbrokers Botswana weekly report, the index closed at 7 440.22 points from 7 476.27 points of the previous week. For the year-to-date, the index lost 0.72 percent. A total of 6 628 470 securities valued at P22 448 650 were traded during the week.