DCI lost 2.38 percent year to date

05/25/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Indices

22-May-20

15-May-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7316.17

7338.73

-0.31

-2.38

FCI

1551.16

1551.16

0.00

-0.72

Week ending:

22-May-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

205

200

ABC

-

200

200

-

0

2.59

1.3

1.3

11.9

1,450

121.8

725,000,000

551

522

ABSA

-

550

550

550

128,967

35.1

6.4

2.1

9.0

4,687

520.6

852,161,252

295

256

FNBB

-

260

260

260

64,972

15.7

6.0

1.9

8.5

6,614

779.6

2,543,700,000

333

158

STANCHART

139

-

139

-

0

17.0

12.2

0.4

7.6

415

54.8

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

-

-

1,750

1,750

370,955

114.0

6.5

1.7

11.2

4,941

440.5

282,370,652

150

70

LETSHEGO

80

81

81

81

247,869

11.1

13.7

0.4

2.5

1,737

691.5

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

1,150

1,050

CHOBE

-

1,100

1,100

1,100

2,501

55.5

5.0

2.8

11.1

984

89.0

89,439,642

135

120

CRESTA

-

135

135

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.1

10.5

249

23.6

184,634,944

Agriculture

300

262

SEEDCO

-

-

262

-

0

3.2

1.2

1.1

29.1

998

34.3

380,816,577

Energy

1,038

1,037

ENGEN

-

1,037

1,037

1,037

68,200

71.8

6.9

2.6

12.8

1,656

129.2

159,722,220

Mining

110

85

MINERGY

-

110

85

-

0

-

-

9.1

0.0

399

-63.5

469,975,134

Consumer Services

359

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

350

340

-

0

12.5

3.7

2.6

13.5

272

20.1

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

-

- CHOPPIES

-

-

69

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.6

0.0

900

-444.5

1,303,628,341

902

855

SEFALANA

-

-

902

902

106,000

34.7

3.8

1.3

10.8

2,262

209.0

250,726,709

Property

235

180

LETLOLE

-

235

235

235

107,120

16.1

6.9

0.9

13.4

658

49.2

280,000,000

325

321

NAP

326

327

325

325

326,578

22.8

7.0

1.3

10.1

1,964

195.4

604,397,124

299

293

PRIMETIME

150

293

293

-

0

16.9

5.8

0.9

12.1

717

59.1

244,650,684

225

220

RDCP

-

225

225

225

4,394

11.7

5.2

0.7

7.3

795

109.3

353,448,157

285

280

TURNSTAR

140

280

280

-

0

8.1

2.9

1.0

13.8

1,602

116.2

572,153,603

248

240

FPC

-

277

240

-

0

15.8

6.6

1.1

9.2

1,024

110.8

426,530,831

ICT

105

80

BTCL

82

85

81

81

4,000

8.6

10.6

0.4

5.3

851

159.8

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

20

16

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

5

2.5

28,600,000

Beverages

2,210

2,055

SECHABA

-

2,210

2,210

2,210

16,000

101.8

4.6

3.9

13.4

2,445

182.1

110,616,859

Venture Capital

99

99

AFINITAS

-

-

99

-

0

-

-

3.4

0.0

212

-10.0

213,946,250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

1,447,556

5.8

1.7

10.1

37,835

3,580.3

13,648,914,765

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16,950

16,867.2

318,904,709

FMCG

377

377

CA SALES

-

-

377

377

271,000

5.6

1.5

1.8

12.4

1,705

137.4

452,135,508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

1,228.1

5.6

0.8

5.4

297,147

55,250

1,363,059,444

95

95

SHUMBA

-

95

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

7.7

0.0

277

-32.4

291,819,493

80

80

TLOU

-

80

80

-

0

0.0

0.7

0.0

360

-25.8

450,180,185

Venture capital

39

39

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

50

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.0

0.0

340

-266.0

871,884,866

15

12

BOD

-

-

13

-

0

0.7

0.0

87

-11.5

669,221,902

1,330

669

LUCARA

-

650

669

-

0

72.6

10.9

0.9

18.7

2,655

141.9

396,896,733

Foreign Sector Totals

271,000

5.2

0.8

5.3

319,521

72,060.5

4,814,102,840

ETF

5240

5019

NEW FUNDS

4,418

4,524

5240

-

0

116

100,000

19930

13415

NEW GOLD

19,262

19,716

19,390

-

0

2,950,000

10520

8975

NEWPLAT

9,653

9,840

9,280

-

0

2,600,000

ETF Totals

0

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

5.7

5.1

0.5

10.7

536

49.9

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

1,718,556

5.3

0.8

5.8

357,892

75,690.7

18,956,120,153

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

100

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

22-May

15-May

Inflation

April

2.50%

Mar

2.20%

Bank Rate

4.25%

4.25%

Prime Rate

5.75%

5.75%

7dayBoBC**

0.99%

0.99%

91dayBoBC**

1.50%

1.50%

FX rates

22-May15-May

change

US$

0.0838

0.0821

-2.03%

£ Stg

0.0687

0.0673

-2.04%

Rand

1.4826

1.5158

2.24%

Euro

0.0767

0.0760

-0.91%

Yen

9.0000

8.8000

-2.22%

CHN

0.5984

0.5844

-2.34%

AUD

0.1265

0.1274

0.65%

SDR

0.0615

0.0604

-1.79%

DC Index (12 months)

7900

7700

7500

7300

M J J A S O N D J F M A M

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI shed 0.31% to close the week at 7316.17 points while the FCI was flat at 1551.16 points. BTCL(+1 thebe) was the sole gainer, closing at 81 thebe while FNBB(-5thebe) was the only loser, closing at 260 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP11,963,104 off of 1,718,556 shares. BIHL (54%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

15-May-20

22-May-20

BTCL

80

81

1

1.25%

FNBB

265

260

-5

-1.89%

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

RDCP

AGM

28.05.2020 @ 0830hrs

Realestate

Office Park, Plot 5624, Broadhurst Industrial Sites,

Gaborone

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

ABSA

26.03.2020

Final

25

12.05.2020

22.05.2020

STANCHART

11.03.2020

Final

18.38

07.05.2020

19.05.2020

NAP

28.04.2020

Interim

12.04

22.05.2020

03.06.2020

ECONOMIC NEWS

Inflation increases to 2.5% in April - Inflation increased from 2.2 percent in March to 2.5 percent in April 2020, but remained below the lower bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and was the same as in April 2019. According to the latest data from Statistics Botswana, the increase in inflation between March and April 2020 was led by 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' (from 1.5 to 6.1

percent - mainly reflecting the upward adjustment in electricity tariffs, which is estimated to have added approximately 0.78 percentage point to inflation in April 2020). The other category contributing to the higher inflation was 'Health' (from 0.9 to 1.2 percent). However, the impact of the increase in the electricity tariffs was moderated by the fall in annual price changes for other commodity groups, notably, "Miscellaneous Goods and Services"(from 5.1 to 1.2 percent - reflecting base effects associated with the increase in insurance fees in April 2019), followed by: Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 4.8 to 3.5 percent); Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages (from 3.4 to 3.1 percent); Transport (from 0.8 to 0.6 percent); and Recreation and Culture (from -0.3 to -0.4 percent). Meanwhile, prices were stable for: Education (4.7 percent); Restaurants and Hotels (3.6 percent); Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (2.9 percent); Clothing and Footwear (1.7 percent); and Communication (0.3 percent). The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices decreased slightly from 1.9 percent and 2.7 percent to 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, between March and April 2020.

[Source: Bank of Botswana]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Turnstar Group Financial Results FY ended 31 January 2020

Turnstar has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% increase in rental income to BWP269.3 million (Jan 2019: BWP258.6 million). Net profit was 5% lower to BWP116.2 million (Jan 2019: BWP122.4 million). Investment property value increased 2% to BWP2.38 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.34 billion). The balance sheet grew 1% to BWP2.53 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.50 billion). Basic earnings per linked unit were 20.32 thebe (Jan 2019: 21.21 thebe).

[Source: Company Financials]

Primetime Interim Results 29 February 2020

Primetime has released its half year results. Key highlights include 9% increase in contractual lease revenue to BWP78.2 million (Feb 2019: BWP71.7 million). Net profit rose 199% to BWP34.7 million (Feb 2019: BWP11.6 million). Investment property value increased 11% to BWP1.50 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.35 billion). The balance sheet grew 18% to BWP1.71 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.46 billion). Earnings per linked unit were 14.18 thebe (Feb 2019: 4.74 thebe).

[Source: Company Financials]

Letlole Resignation of Mr. Curtis Matobolo from the Board of the Company

The Board of Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited (LLR) has notified its shareholders that Mr. Curtis Matobolo, a director of the Company, has tendered his resignation, effective 4 May 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Choppies Further Update on Release of 2019 Financial Statements

Shareholders have been referred to the announcements released on 19 February 2020, 5 March 2020 and 22 April 2020 in respect of the appointment of Mazars as auditors to the Company and its subsidiaries in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and the anticipated date of completion and release of the Annual Financial Statements and Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Shareholders have now been advised that the work streams relating to the preparation of the said Annual Financial Statements are underway and, at this time, it remains anticipated that the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 shall be completed and released by 30 July 2020. The Company's primary listing is on the BSEL and its secondary listing is on the JSE. The listings on both exchanges are suspended.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

CA Sales Voluntary Announcement - Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Mac Mobile

The Company has, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries CA Sales Investments Proprietary Limited and Pamstad Proprietary Limited, acquired minority stakes in various entities in the Mac Mobile group of companies ("Mac Mobile Group") ("Acquisition"). The Mac Mobile Group is active in South Africa and in numerous other African jurisdictions and focuses on the development of mobile electronic solutions and the provision of purpose built end-to-endcloud-based FMCG value chain solutions and platforms to its customers. The Acquisition supports the Company's strategy of broadening its footprint, expanding its service offering into new markets and capability building. The Acquisition is not categorisable in terms of the BSE Listings Requirements or the 4AX Listing Requirements and falls below the threshold requiring an announcement to shareholders. The Company has opted to release this announcement voluntarily to provide shareholders with information regarding the continuing implementation of the Company's growth strategy.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

BBS Amended Update on the Audit for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2018

The Company has informed shareholders and other stakeholders that the draft financial statements for the year ended December 2018 and the draft audit opinion have been finalized. They will now be subjected to approval processes. It is expected that the December 2018 financials will be published in the press in the first week of June 2020 and circulated to shareholders in the same week.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

As previously stated, the 2018 AGM date will be held as soon as it is possible to do so once the state of emergency to combat the spread of COVID-19 has been lifted.

Update on 2019 audit

The audit for the financial year ended December 2019 will commence in May 2020 and is expected to be concluded in September 2020. A further update on the 2019 audit will be issued in due course. In the meantime, trading in BBS Limited shares remains suspended.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole Further Cautionary Announcement

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ("LLR") have advised all shareholders that the Company is still in negotiations to acquire a significant shareholding in a group which carries on the business of property investment. The successful conclusion of the negotiations may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares. The Directors have therefore advised shareholders to exercise caution in the trading of their LLR securities.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-19

22-May-20

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

New Gold

14,790

19,390

4,600

31.10%

Letshego

71

81

10

14.08%

Letlole

225

235

10

4.44%

NewFunds

5,019

5,240

221

4.40%

Cresta

134

135

1

0.75%

Sefalana

897

902

5

0.56%

NAP

324

325

1

0.31%

Sechaba

2,205

2210

5

0.23%

ABSA

550

550

0

0.00%

A-CAP Resources

39

39

0

0.00%

Afinitas

99

99

0

0.00%

BBS

110

110

0

0.00%

BIHL

1,750

1,750

0

0.00%

BOD

13

13

0

0.00%

CA Sales

377

377

0

0.00%

Choppies

69

69

0

0.00%

Engen

1037

1037

0

0.00%

Olympia

16

16

0

0.00%

Primetime

293

293

0

0.00%

RDCP

225

225

0

0.00%

Tlou

80

80

0

0.00%

Turnstar

281

280

-1

-0.36%

Chobe

1,110

1,100

-10

-0.90%

ABC

202

200

-2

-0.99%

FPC

246

240

-6

-2.44%

G4S

350

340

-10

-2.86%

New Plat

10,075

9280

-795

-7.89%

FNBB

285

260

-25

-8.77%

Seedco

300

262

-38

-12.67%

Shumba

110

95

-15

-13.64%

BTCL

95

81

-14

-14.74%

Stanchart

167

139

-28

-16.77%

Minergy

110

85

-25

-22.73%

Lucara

1,329

669

-660

-49.66%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

6

21-May-20

14-May-20

6 Day %

BBI

198.79

198.48

0.16

GovI

196.66

196.36

0.15

CorpI

204.54

204.20

0.17

BBI Fixed

109.88

109.71

0.15

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val

Listed Bonds

Maturity

Coupon

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales (BWP)

Vol ('000)

(Pm)

Interest Due

BBB017

14/Nov/23

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

97.41

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBB018

14/Nov/28

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

102.59

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBS 005

3/Dec/23

11.20%

-

-

124.01

-

-

150

Jun 3 / Dec 3

BDC 001*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

101.01

-

-

82.00

9 Jun/9 Dec

BDCL002*

16/Aug/22

-

-

-

101.37

-

-

131.50

16 Feb & 16 Aug

BDC003*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

99.99

-

-

142.50

9 Jun/9 Dec

BHC020

10/Dec/20

10.10%

-

-

-

-

-

103

Jun10/ Dec 10

BHC025

10/Dec/25

-

-

-

-

-

-

300

10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec

CGL001

9/Apr/24

6.56%

-

-

99.99

-

-

129

8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct

FML025

23/Oct/25

8.20%

-

-

113.02

-

-

150

Apr23/Oct23

FNBB005*

11/Nov/20

-

-

-

100.01

-

-

126

Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11

FNBB006*

11/Nov/22

-

-

-

100.02

-

-

112

Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1

FNBB007*

1/Dec/26

-

-

-

101.19

-

-

161.84

M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1

FNBB008

1/Dec/26

7.48%

-

-

102.04

-

-

40

Jun1/Dec1

FNBB009

8/Dec/24

5.95%

-

-

100.66

-

-

126.35

8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec

FNBB010*

12/Feb/29

6.75%

-

-

-

-

-

196.80

2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec

GBL001

31/Dec/21

18.00%

-

-

-

-

-

50

M onthly

GBL003

31/Dec/20

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

15

30 June & 31 Dec

GBL004

10/Apr/21

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

25

30 June & 31 Dec

BW007

10/M ar/25

8.00%

3.45%

3.40%

122.21

-

-

2324

M ar 10/ Sep 10

BW008

8/Sep/20

7.75%

1.75%

1.75%

102.94

-

-

2147

M ar 8/Sep 8

BW011

10/Sep/31

7.75%

4.85%

4.85%

130.07

20,551,489.76

15,800

2103

M ar 10/Sep 10

BW012

13/Jun/40

6.00%

5.00%

5.00%

114.42

-

-

1618

Dec 13/Jun 13

BW013

7/Jun/23

4.50%

3.04%

2.84%

105.07

-

-

1576

Jun 7/ Dec 7

BW014

5/Sep/29

4.80%

4.70%

4.50%

102.47

12,296,485.20

12,000

2140

M ar 5/Sept 5

BW015

2/Sep/43

5.30%

5.10%

4.90%

100.91

-

-

746

M ar 2/Sept 2

DPCF006

2/Jun/22

10.75%

-

-

118.75

-

-

55

June 3 / Dec 4

DPCF007

2/Jun/25

10.90%

-

-

135.98

-

-

35

June 3 / Dec 5

IFC001*

20/Sep/24

-

-

-

100.30

-

-

260

20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec

INB001*

28/Dec/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

113.38**

28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep

LHL06

8/Nov/23

10.50%

-

-

108.40

-

-

200

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL07

8/Nov/25

10.50%

-

-

-

-

-

75

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL08

8/Nov/27

11.00%

-

-

113.07

-

-

25

8 M ay / 8 Nov

PTP021*

10/Jun/21

-

-

-

101.09

-

-

56

Jun10/ Dec 10

PTP024

10/Jun/24

8.50%

-

-

101.07

-

-

49

Jun 10/Dec 10

PTP026

29/Nov/26

9.00%

-

-

0.00

-

-

70

M ay29/Nov29

RDCP001

29/M ar/26

8.00%

-

-

100.00

-

-

47.4

29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar

RDCP002*

24/M ar/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.1

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

RDCP003*

24/M ar/24

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

S BBL064*

18/Jun/20

-

-

-

99.98

-

-

128

M ar18/Jun18/Sep18/Dec18

S BBL065*

18/Jun/20

-

-

-

101.36

-

-

153

Jun18/Dec18

S BBL066*

15/Jun/27

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

140

15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun

S BBL067

15/Jun/21

7.80%

-

-

103.17

-

-

60

15 Dec/15 Jun

S CBB 003

20/Dec/20

10.50%

-

-

110.89

-

-

50

June20 / Dec 20

WUC002

26/Jun/26

10.60%

-

-

128.01

-

-

205

Dec 27/Jun 26

Total

32,847,974.96

27,800

16,555

  • Variable Coupon Rate
  • USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

7

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:37:00 UTC
