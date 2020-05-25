|
DCI lost 2.38 percent year to date
05/25/2020 | 04:38am EDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
22-May-20
|
15-May-20
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
7316.17
|
|
7338.73
|
|
|
-0.31
|
|
-2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1551.16
|
|
1551.16
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
-0.72
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
22-May-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
200
|
ABC
|
-
|
200
|
200
|
-
|
0
|
2.59
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
11.9
|
|
1,450
|
|
121.8
|
725,000,000
|
551
|
522
|
ABSA
|
-
|
550
|
550
|
550
|
128,967
|
35.1
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
9.0
|
|
4,687
|
|
520.6
|
852,161,252
|
295
|
256
|
FNBB
|
-
|
260
|
260
|
260
|
64,972
|
15.7
|
6.0
|
1.9
|
8.5
|
|
6,614
|
|
779.6
|
2,543,700,000
|
333
|
158
|
STANCHART
|
139
|
-
|
139
|
-
|
0
|
17.0
|
12.2
|
0.4
|
7.6
|
|
415
|
|
54.8
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
370,955
|
114.0
|
6.5
|
1.7
|
11.2
|
|
4,941
|
|
440.5
|
282,370,652
|
150
|
70
|
LETSHEGO
|
80
|
81
|
81
|
81
|
247,869
|
11.1
|
13.7
|
0.4
|
2.5
|
|
1,737
|
|
691.5
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
1,050
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
1,100
|
1,100
|
1,100
|
2,501
|
55.5
|
5.0
|
2.8
|
11.1
|
|
984
|
|
89.0
|
89,439,642
|
135
|
120
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
135
|
135
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
10.5
|
|
249
|
|
23.6
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
262
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
262
|
-
|
0
|
3.2
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
29.1
|
|
998
|
|
34.3
|
380,816,577
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
1,037
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
1,037
|
1,037
|
1,037
|
68,200
|
71.8
|
6.9
|
2.6
|
12.8
|
|
1,656
|
|
129.2
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
85
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
110
|
85
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
9.1
|
0.0
|
|
399
|
|
-63.5
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
359
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
350
|
340
|
-
|
0
|
12.5
|
3.7
|
2.6
|
13.5
|
|
272
|
|
20.1
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
- CHOPPIES
|
-
|
-
|
69
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
|
900
|
|
-444.5
|
1,303,628,341
|
902
|
855
|
SEFALANA
|
-
|
-
|
902
|
902
|
106,000
|
34.7
|
3.8
|
1.3
|
10.8
|
|
2,262
|
|
209.0
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
180
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
235
|
235
|
235
|
107,120
|
16.1
|
6.9
|
0.9
|
13.4
|
|
658
|
|
49.2
|
280,000,000
|
325
|
321
|
NAP
|
326
|
327
|
325
|
325
|
326,578
|
22.8
|
7.0
|
1.3
|
10.1
|
|
1,964
|
|
195.4
|
604,397,124
|
299
|
293
|
PRIMETIME
|
150
|
293
|
293
|
-
|
0
|
16.9
|
5.8
|
0.9
|
12.1
|
|
717
|
|
59.1
|
244,650,684
|
225
|
220
|
RDCP
|
-
|
225
|
225
|
225
|
4,394
|
11.7
|
5.2
|
0.7
|
7.3
|
|
795
|
|
109.3
|
353,448,157
|
285
|
280
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
280
|
280
|
-
|
0
|
8.1
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
13.8
|
|
1,602
|
|
116.2
|
572,153,603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
277
|
240
|
-
|
0
|
15.8
|
6.6
|
1.1
|
9.2
|
|
1,024
|
|
110.8
|
426,530,831
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
80
|
BTCL
|
82
|
85
|
81
|
81
|
4,000
|
8.6
|
10.6
|
0.4
|
5.3
|
|
851
|
|
159.8
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
12
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
20
|
16
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
|
5
|
|
2.5
|
28,600,000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,210
|
2,055
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
2,210
|
2,210
|
2,210
|
16,000
|
101.8
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
13.4
|
|
2,445
|
|
182.1
|
110,616,859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
99
|
AFINITAS
|
-
|
-
|
99
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
0.0
|
|
212
|
|
-10.0
|
213,946,250
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
1,447,556
|
|
5.8
|
1.7
|
10.1
|
|
37,835
|
|
3,580.3
|
13,648,914,765
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
|
16,950
|
|
16,867.2
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
377
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
-
|
377
|
377
|
271,000
|
5.6
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
12.4
|
|
1,705
|
|
137.4
|
452,135,508
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
-
|
0
|
1,228.1
|
5.6
|
0.8
|
5.4
|
|
297,147
|
|
55,250
|
1,363,059,444
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
95
|
95
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.7
|
0.0
|
|
277
|
|
-32.4
|
291,819,493
|
80
|
80
|
TLOU
|
-
|
80
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
360
|
|
-25.8
|
450,180,185
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
39
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
50
|
39
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
|
340
|
|
-266.0
|
871,884,866
|
15
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
87
|
|
-11.5
|
669,221,902
|
1,330
|
669
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
650
|
669
|
-
|
0
|
72.6
|
10.9
|
0.9
|
18.7
|
|
2,655
|
|
141.9
|
396,896,733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
271,000
|
|
5.2
|
0.8
|
5.3
|
|
319,521
|
|
72,060.5
|
4,814,102,840
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
5019
|
NEW FUNDS
|
4,418
|
4,524
|
5240
|
-
|
0
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
19930
|
13415
|
NEW GOLD
|
19,262
|
19,716
|
19,390
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
10520
|
8975
|
NEWPLAT
|
9,653
|
9,840
|
9,280
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,600,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
BBS
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
-
|
0
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
0.5
|
10.7
|
536
|
|
49.9
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
1,718,556
|
|
5.3
|
0.8
|
5.8
|
|
357,892
|
|
75,690.7
|
18,956,120,153
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
|
45
|
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
|
93
|
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
22-May
|
15-May
|
Inflation
|
April
|
2.50%
|
|
Mar
|
2.20%
|
Bank Rate
|
4.25%
|
4.25%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.75%
|
5.75%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
0.99%
|
0.99%
|
91dayBoBC**
|
1.50%
|
1.50%
|
FX rates
|
22-May15-May
|
change
|
|
US$
|
0.0838
|
0.0821
|
-2.03%
|
|
£ Stg
|
0.0687
|
0.0673
|
-2.04%
|
|
Rand
|
1.4826
|
1.5158
|
2.24%
|
|
Euro
|
0.0767
|
0.0760
|
-0.91%
|
|
Yen
|
9.0000
|
8.8000
|
-2.22%
|
|
CHN
|
0.5984
|
0.5844
|
-2.34%
|
|
AUD
|
0.1265
|
0.1274
|
0.65%
|
|
SDR
|
0.0615
|
0.0604
|
-1.79%
|
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7900
|
7700
|
7500
|
7300
|
M J J A S O N D J F M A M
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI shed 0.31% to close the week at 7316.17 points while the FCI was flat at 1551.16 points. BTCL(+1 thebe) was the sole gainer, closing at 81 thebe while FNBB(-5thebe) was the only loser, closing at 260 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP11,963,104 off of 1,718,556 shares. BIHL (54%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
15-May-20
|
22-May-20
|
|
|
BTCL
|
80
|
81
|
1
|
1.25%
|
FNBB
|
265
|
260
|
-5
|
-1.89%
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
AGM
|
28.05.2020 @ 0830hrs
|
Realestate
|
Office Park, Plot 5624, Broadhurst Industrial Sites,
|
Gaborone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
2
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
23.03.2020
|
Final
|
0.072
|
|
2.065
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABSA
|
26.03.2020
|
Final
|
25
|
|
|
12.05.2020
|
22.05.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STANCHART
|
11.03.2020
|
Final
|
18.38
|
|
|
07.05.2020
|
19.05.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
28.04.2020
|
Interim
|
|
|
12.04
|
22.05.2020
|
03.06.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC NEWS
Inflation increases to 2.5% in April - Inflation increased from 2.2 percent in March to 2.5 percent in April 2020, but remained below the lower bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and was the same as in April 2019. According to the latest data from Statistics Botswana, the increase in inflation between March and April 2020 was led by 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' (from 1.5 to 6.1
percent - mainly reflecting the upward adjustment in electricity tariffs, which is estimated to have added approximately 0.78 percentage point to inflation in April 2020). The other category contributing to the higher inflation was 'Health' (from 0.9 to 1.2 percent). However, the impact of the increase in the electricity tariffs was moderated by the fall in annual price changes for other commodity groups, notably, "Miscellaneous Goods and Services"(from 5.1 to 1.2 percent - reflecting base effects associated with the increase in insurance fees in April 2019), followed by: Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 4.8 to 3.5 percent); Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages (from 3.4 to 3.1 percent); Transport (from 0.8 to 0.6 percent); and Recreation and Culture (from -0.3 to -0.4 percent). Meanwhile, prices were stable for: Education (4.7 percent); Restaurants and Hotels (3.6 percent); Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (2.9 percent); Clothing and Footwear (1.7 percent); and Communication (0.3 percent). The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices decreased slightly from 1.9 percent and 2.7 percent to 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, between March and April 2020.
[Source: Bank of Botswana]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
COMPANY NEWS
Turnstar Group Financial Results FY ended 31 January 2020
Turnstar has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% increase in rental income to BWP269.3 million (Jan 2019: BWP258.6 million). Net profit was 5% lower to BWP116.2 million (Jan 2019: BWP122.4 million). Investment property value increased 2% to BWP2.38 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.34 billion). The balance sheet grew 1% to BWP2.53 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.50 billion). Basic earnings per linked unit were 20.32 thebe (Jan 2019: 21.21 thebe).
[Source: Company Financials]
Primetime Interim Results 29 February 2020
Primetime has released its half year results. Key highlights include 9% increase in contractual lease revenue to BWP78.2 million (Feb 2019: BWP71.7 million). Net profit rose 199% to BWP34.7 million (Feb 2019: BWP11.6 million). Investment property value increased 11% to BWP1.50 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.35 billion). The balance sheet grew 18% to BWP1.71 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.46 billion). Earnings per linked unit were 14.18 thebe (Feb 2019: 4.74 thebe).
[Source: Company Financials]
Letlole Resignation of Mr. Curtis Matobolo from the Board of the Company
The Board of Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited (LLR) has notified its shareholders that Mr. Curtis Matobolo, a director of the Company, has tendered his resignation, effective 4 May 2020.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Choppies Further Update on Release of 2019 Financial Statements
Shareholders have been referred to the announcements released on 19 February 2020, 5 March 2020 and 22 April 2020 in respect of the appointment of Mazars as auditors to the Company and its subsidiaries in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and the anticipated date of completion and release of the Annual Financial Statements and Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Shareholders have now been advised that the work streams relating to the preparation of the said Annual Financial Statements are underway and, at this time, it remains anticipated that the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 shall be completed and released by 30 July 2020. The Company's primary listing is on the BSEL and its secondary listing is on the JSE. The listings on both exchanges are suspended.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
CA Sales Voluntary Announcement - Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Mac Mobile
The Company has, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries CA Sales Investments Proprietary Limited and Pamstad Proprietary Limited, acquired minority stakes in various entities in the Mac Mobile group of companies ("Mac Mobile Group") ("Acquisition"). The Mac Mobile Group is active in South Africa and in numerous other African jurisdictions and focuses on the development of mobile electronic solutions and the provision of purpose built end-to-endcloud-based FMCG value chain solutions and platforms to its customers. The Acquisition supports the Company's strategy of broadening its footprint, expanding its service offering into new markets and capability building. The Acquisition is not categorisable in terms of the BSE Listings Requirements or the 4AX Listing Requirements and falls below the threshold requiring an announcement to shareholders. The Company has opted to release this announcement voluntarily to provide shareholders with information regarding the continuing implementation of the Company's growth strategy.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
BBS Amended Update on the Audit for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2018
The Company has informed shareholders and other stakeholders that the draft financial statements for the year ended December 2018 and the draft audit opinion have been finalized. They will now be subjected to approval processes. It is expected that the December 2018 financials will be published in the press in the first week of June 2020 and circulated to shareholders in the same week.
Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
As previously stated, the 2018 AGM date will be held as soon as it is possible to do so once the state of emergency to combat the spread of COVID-19 has been lifted.
Update on 2019 audit
The audit for the financial year ended December 2019 will commence in May 2020 and is expected to be concluded in September 2020. A further update on the 2019 audit will be issued in due course. In the meantime, trading in BBS Limited shares remains suspended.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Letlole Further Cautionary Announcement
The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ("LLR") have advised all shareholders that the Company is still in negotiations to acquire a significant shareholding in a group which carries on the business of property investment. The successful conclusion of the negotiations may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares. The Directors have therefore advised shareholders to exercise caution in the trading of their LLR securities.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE
|
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
|
COUNTER
|
31-Dec-19
|
22-May-20
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
New Gold
|
14,790
|
19,390
|
4,600
|
31.10%
|
|
Letshego
|
71
|
81
|
10
|
14.08%
|
|
Letlole
|
225
|
235
|
10
|
4.44%
|
|
NewFunds
|
5,019
|
5,240
|
221
|
4.40%
|
|
Cresta
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
0.75%
|
|
Sefalana
|
897
|
902
|
5
|
0.56%
|
|
NAP
|
324
|
325
|
1
|
0.31%
|
|
Sechaba
|
2,205
|
2210
|
5
|
0.23%
|
|
ABSA
|
550
|
550
|
0
|
0.00%
|
A-CAP Resources
|
39
|
39
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Afinitas
|
99
|
99
|
0
|
0.00%
|
BBS
|
110
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
BOD
|
13
|
13
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
CA Sales
|
377
|
377
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Choppies
|
69
|
69
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Engen
|
1037
|
1037
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Olympia
|
16
|
16
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Primetime
|
293
|
293
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
RDCP
|
225
|
225
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Tlou
|
80
|
80
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Turnstar
|
281
|
280
|
-1
|
-0.36%
|
|
Chobe
|
1,110
|
1,100
|
-10
|
-0.90%
|
|
ABC
|
202
|
200
|
-2
|
-0.99%
|
|
FPC
|
246
|
240
|
-6
|
-2.44%
|
G4S
|
350
|
340
|
-10
|
-2.86%
|
New Plat
|
10,075
|
9280
|
-795
|
-7.89%
|
FNBB
|
285
|
260
|
-25
|
-8.77%
|
|
Seedco
|
300
|
262
|
-38
|
-12.67%
|
Shumba
|
110
|
95
|
-15
|
-13.64%
|
BTCL
|
95
|
81
|
-14
|
-14.74%
|
Stanchart
|
167
|
139
|
-28
|
-16.77%
|
|
Minergy
|
110
|
85
|
-25
|
-22.73%
|
|
Lucara
|
1,329
|
669
|
-660
|
-49.66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
21-May-20
|
14-May-20
|
6 Day %
|
BBI
|
198.79
|
198.48
|
0.16
|
GovI
|
196.66
|
196.36
|
0.15
|
CorpI
|
204.54
|
204.20
|
0.17
|
BBI Fixed
|
109.88
|
109.71
|
0.15
Bond & Money Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nom Val
|
|
Listed Bonds
|
Maturity
|
Coupon
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales (BWP)
|
Vol ('000)
|
(Pm)
|
Interest Due
|
BBB017
|
14/Nov/23
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
97.41
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBB018
|
14/Nov/28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
102.59
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBS 005
|
3/Dec/23
|
11.20%
|
-
|
-
|
124.01
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Jun 3 / Dec 3
|
BDC 001*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.01
|
-
|
-
|
82.00
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BDCL002*
|
16/Aug/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.37
|
-
|
-
|
131.50
|
16 Feb & 16 Aug
|
BDC003*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
142.50
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BHC020
|
10/Dec/20
|
10.10%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
BHC025
|
10/Dec/25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
300
|
10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec
|
CGL001
|
9/Apr/24
|
6.56%
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct
|
FML025
|
23/Oct/25
|
8.20%
|
-
|
-
|
113.02
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Apr23/Oct23
|
FNBB005*
|
11/Nov/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.01
|
-
|
-
|
126
|
Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11
|
FNBB006*
|
11/Nov/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.02
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1
|
FNBB007*
|
1/Dec/26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.19
|
-
|
-
|
161.84
|
M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1
|
FNBB008
|
1/Dec/26
|
7.48%
|
-
|
-
|
102.04
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
Jun1/Dec1
|
FNBB009
|
8/Dec/24
|
5.95%
|
-
|
-
|
100.66
|
-
|
-
|
126.35
|
8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec
|
FNBB010*
|
12/Feb/29
|
6.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
196.80
|
2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec
|
GBL001
|
31/Dec/21
|
18.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
M onthly
|
GBL003
|
31/Dec/20
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
GBL004
|
10/Apr/21
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
BW007
|
10/M ar/25
|
8.00%
|
3.45%
|
3.40%
|
122.21
|
-
|
-
|
2324
|
M ar 10/ Sep 10
|
BW008
|
8/Sep/20
|
7.75%
|
1.75%
|
1.75%
|
102.94
|
-
|
-
|
2147
|
M ar 8/Sep 8
|
BW011
|
10/Sep/31
|
7.75%
|
4.85%
|
4.85%
|
130.07
|
20,551,489.76
|
15,800
|
2103
|
M ar 10/Sep 10
|
BW012
|
13/Jun/40
|
6.00%
|
5.00%
|
5.00%
|
114.42
|
-
|
-
|
1618
|
Dec 13/Jun 13
|
BW013
|
7/Jun/23
|
4.50%
|
3.04%
|
2.84%
|
105.07
|
-
|
-
|
1576
|
Jun 7/ Dec 7
|
BW014
|
5/Sep/29
|
4.80%
|
4.70%
|
4.50%
|
102.47
|
12,296,485.20
|
12,000
|
2140
|
M ar 5/Sept 5
|
BW015
|
2/Sep/43
|
5.30%
|
5.10%
|
4.90%
|
100.91
|
-
|
-
|
746
|
M ar 2/Sept 2
|
DPCF006
|
2/Jun/22
|
10.75%
|
-
|
-
|
118.75
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
June 3 / Dec 4
|
DPCF007
|
2/Jun/25
|
10.90%
|
-
|
-
|
135.98
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
June 3 / Dec 5
|
IFC001*
|
20/Sep/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.30
|
-
|
-
|
260
|
20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec
|
INB001*
|
28/Dec/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
113.38**
|
28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep
|
LHL06
|
8/Nov/23
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
108.40
|
-
|
-
|
200
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL07
|
8/Nov/25
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL08
|
8/Nov/27
|
11.00%
|
-
|
-
|
113.07
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
PTP021*
|
10/Jun/21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.09
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
PTP024
|
10/Jun/24
|
8.50%
|
-
|
-
|
101.07
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
Jun 10/Dec 10
|
PTP026
|
29/Nov/26
|
9.00%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
70
|
M ay29/Nov29
|
RDCP001
|
29/M ar/26
|
8.00%
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
47.4
|
29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar
|
RDCP002*
|
24/M ar/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.1
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
RDCP003*
|
24/M ar/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
S BBL064*
|
18/Jun/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.98
|
-
|
-
|
128
|
M ar18/Jun18/Sep18/Dec18
|
S BBL065*
|
18/Jun/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.36
|
-
|
-
|
153
|
Jun18/Dec18
|
S BBL066*
|
15/Jun/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun
|
S BBL067
|
15/Jun/21
|
7.80%
|
-
|
-
|
103.17
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
15 Dec/15 Jun
|
S CBB 003
|
20/Dec/20
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
110.89
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
June20 / Dec 20
|
WUC002
|
26/Jun/26
|
10.60%
|
-
|
-
|
128.01
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
Dec 27/Jun 26
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,847,974.96
|
27,800
|
16,555
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
7
|
|