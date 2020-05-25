DCI lost 2.38 percent year to date

COMPANY NEWS

Turnstar Group Financial Results FY ended 31 January 2020

Turnstar has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% increase in rental income to BWP269.3 million (Jan 2019: BWP258.6 million). Net profit was 5% lower to BWP116.2 million (Jan 2019: BWP122.4 million). Investment property value increased 2% to BWP2.38 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.34 billion). The balance sheet grew 1% to BWP2.53 billion (Jan 2019: BWP2.50 billion). Basic earnings per linked unit were 20.32 thebe (Jan 2019: 21.21 thebe).

Primetime Interim Results 29 February 2020

Primetime has released its half year results. Key highlights include 9% increase in contractual lease revenue to BWP78.2 million (Feb 2019: BWP71.7 million). Net profit rose 199% to BWP34.7 million (Feb 2019: BWP11.6 million). Investment property value increased 11% to BWP1.50 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.35 billion). The balance sheet grew 18% to BWP1.71 billion (Feb 2019: BWP1.46 billion). Earnings per linked unit were 14.18 thebe (Feb 2019: 4.74 thebe).

Letlole Resignation of Mr. Curtis Matobolo from the Board of the Company

The Board of Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited (LLR) has notified its shareholders that Mr. Curtis Matobolo, a director of the Company, has tendered his resignation, effective 4 May 2020.

Choppies Further Update on Release of 2019 Financial Statements

Shareholders have been referred to the announcements released on 19 February 2020, 5 March 2020 and 22 April 2020 in respect of the appointment of Mazars as auditors to the Company and its subsidiaries in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and the anticipated date of completion and release of the Annual Financial Statements and Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Shareholders have now been advised that the work streams relating to the preparation of the said Annual Financial Statements are underway and, at this time, it remains anticipated that the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report thereon in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 shall be completed and released by 30 July 2020. The Company's primary listing is on the BSEL and its secondary listing is on the JSE. The listings on both exchanges are suspended.

CA Sales Voluntary Announcement - Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Mac Mobile

The Company has, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries CA Sales Investments Proprietary Limited and Pamstad Proprietary Limited, acquired minority stakes in various entities in the Mac Mobile group of companies ("Mac Mobile Group") ("Acquisition"). The Mac Mobile Group is active in South Africa and in numerous other African jurisdictions and focuses on the development of mobile electronic solutions and the provision of purpose built end-to-endcloud-based FMCG value chain solutions and platforms to its customers. The Acquisition supports the Company's strategy of broadening its footprint, expanding its service offering into new markets and capability building. The Acquisition is not categorisable in terms of the BSE Listings Requirements or the 4AX Listing Requirements and falls below the threshold requiring an announcement to shareholders. The Company has opted to release this announcement voluntarily to provide shareholders with information regarding the continuing implementation of the Company's growth strategy.

