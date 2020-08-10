Log in
DCI lost 5.27 percent year to date

08/10/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Indices 7-Aug-20

31-Jul-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7099.71

7096.29

0.05

-5.27

FCI

1550.11

1550.11

0.00

-0.79

Week ending:

7-Aug-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

205

200

ABC

100

-

200

-

0

2.59

1.3

1.3

11.9

1,450

121.8

725,000,000

551

522

ABSA

-

-

545

545

213,154

35.1

6.4

2.1

8.9

4,644

520.6

852,161,252

295

240

FNBB

-

240

240

240

431,905

15.7

6.6

1.7

7.8

6,105

779.6

2,543,700,000

167

138

STANCHART

-

-

138

138

936,227

17.0

12.3

0.4

7.5

412

54.8

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

-

1,750

1,750

1,750

73

114.0

6.5

1.7

11.2

4,941

440.5

282,370,652

110

60

LETSHEGO

62

16

62

60

- 63

49,997,086

11.1

17.9

0.3

1.9

1,329

691.5

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

1,150

950

CHOBE

950

990

950

950

- 990

420,200

0.0

0.0

2.3

8.7

850

97.4

89,439,642

135

123

CRESTA

-

135

135

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.1

10.5

249

23.6

184,634,944

Agriculture

300

262

SEEDCO

-

-

262

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.2

14.3

998

69.7

380,816,577

Energy

1,038

1,037

ENGEN

-

1,037

1,037

-

0

100.8

9.7

2.6

12.8

1,656

129.2

159,722,220

Mining

110

85

MINERGY

-

85

85

-

0

-

-

9.1

0.0

399

-63.5

469,975,134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

-

340

-

0

12.5

3.7

2.6

13.5

272

20.1

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

69

65

CHOPPIES

60

65

65

65 - 67

3,302,526

0.0

0.0

-2.7

0.0

847

-508.3

1,303,628,341

930

860

SEFALANA

930

941

930

916

- 930

47,617

34.7

3.7

1.3

11.8

2,332

197.7

250,726,709

Property

235

210

LETLOLE

-

230

230

230

16,981

14.5

6.3

0.8

13.1

644

49.2

280,000,000

325

321

NAP

-

323

323

323

52,000

23.0

7.1

1.3

10.0

1,952

195.4

604,397,124

295

292

PRIMETIME

290

292

292

-

0

15.2

5.2

0.9

12.1

714

59.1

244,650,684

225

220

RDCP

-

223

223

223

25,050

11.7

5.3

0.7

7.2

788

109.3

353,448,157

283

279

TURNSTAR

140

279

279

-

0

8.1

2.9

1.0

13.7

1,596

116.2

572,153,603

247

240

FPC

-

-

240

-

0

15.8

6.6

1.1

9.2

1,024

110.8

426,530,831

ICT

105

80

BTCL

-

85

85

85 - 86

32,532

3.3

3.9

0.4

8.4

893

106.4

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

16

16

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

5

2.5

28,600,000

Beverages

2,210

2,056

SECHABA

-

2,160

2,160

2,160

141

101.8

4.7

3.8

13.1

2,389

182.1

110,616,859

Venture Capital

-

-

AFINITAS

15

-

99

-

0

-

-

3.6

0.0

212

-9.4

213,946,250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

55,475,492

5.7

1.6

9.7

36,702

3,496.2

13,648,914,765

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16,950

17,121.6

318,904,709

FMCG

377

377

CA SALES

375

-

377

-

0

5.8

1.5

1.7

12.0

1,705

142.5

452,135,508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

796.5

3.7

0.9

7.9

297,149

37,577

1,363,067,592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

95

3,197

0.0

0.0

7.8

0.0

277

-30.6

291,819,493

80

32

TLOU

-

-

32

-

0

0.0

0.3

0.0

164

-27.3

513,277,061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.9

0.0

340

-277.6

871,884,866

15

12

BOD

-

-

13

-

0

0.7

0.0

87

-11.7

671,221,902

1,330

669

LUCARA

-

-

669

-

0

72.6

10.9

1.0

19.8

2,655

133.8

396,896,733

Foreign Sector Totals

3,197

3.4

0.9

7.6

319,327

54,628.2

4,879,207,864

ETF

5240

4620

NEW FUNDS

4,329

4,439

4620

-

0

127

100,000

21270

14740

NEW GOLD

22,322

22,987

21,270

-

0

2,950,000

10520

8975

NEWPLAT

10,951

11,300

9,320

-

0

2,600,000

ETF Totals

0

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

536

-26.2

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

55,478,689

3.6

0.9

7.8

356,566

58,098.2

19,021,225,177

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

DC Index (12 months)

Interest Rates

7-Aug

31-Jul

FX rates

7-Aug

31-Jul

change

7800

Inflation

June

0.90%

US$

0.0852

0.0871

2.23%

May

2.40%

£ Stg

0.0649

0.0663

2.16%

7600

Bank Rate

4.25%

4.25%

Rand

1.4966

1.4620

-2.31%

7400

Prime Rate

5.75%

5.75%

Euro

0.0720

0.0733

1.81%

7 day BoBC **

1.00%

1.00%

Yen

9.0000

9.0900

1.00%

7200

91 day BoBC **

1.02%

1.02%

CHN

0.5933

0.6092

2.68%

AUD

0.1195

0.1221

2.13%

7000

SDR

0.0604

0.0616

1.99%

A S O N D J F M A M J J A

** These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB

auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI had a positive week, climbing 0.05% to close at 7099.71 points. The FCI on the other hand, showed a flat performance, remaining at 1550.11 points. Letshego (+2 thebe) and Sefalana (+15 thebe) were the gainers of the week whilst Choppies (-2thebe) and Chobe (-40thebe) were the biggest losers.

Trading activity was strong with turnover for the week summing up to BWP41,449,240 as 55,478,689 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (75%), Chobe (10%) and Choppies (5%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

31-Jul-20

7-Aug-20

Letshego

60

62

2

3.33%

Sefalana

915

930

15

1.64%

RDCP

224

223

-1

-0.45%

BTCL

86

85

-1

-1.16%

Choppies

67

65

-2

-2.99%

Chobe

990

950

-40

-4.04%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

CHOBE

AGM

11.08.2020@1700hrs

Virtually via Microsoft Teams

Seed co

AGM

26.08.2020@0900hrs

Virtual meeting

Turnstar

AGM

20.08.2020@1130hrs

Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

SEFALANA

27.07.2020

Final

27.5

14.08.2020

26.08.2020

NAP

27.07.2020

Final

13.48

28.08.2020

09.09.2020

Primetime

31.07.2020

Interim

6.53

18.08.2020

28.08.2020

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

BBSL Statement on Suspension of the BBSL BBS005 Bond

BBS Limited (BBSL) listed a bond BBS005 with Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) which has since been suspended effective 03 August 2020. The suspension of BBS005 is due to delays in publishing BBSL annual financial statements. As previously stated, the delays were caused by the upgrade of BBSL core banking system. Nonetheless, BBSL has assured asset managers and their clients that despite the suspension of BBS005, it will continue to pay coupons biannually with the principal amount settled fully upon maturity. Therefore, the suspension of BBS005 only affects its tradability on the BSEL counter not BBSL's obligations to investors. Having recently concluded the audit for 2018, BBS Limited has confirmed that it is now working on the audit for the year ended December 2019 whose completion date will be announced in due course to enable, amongst others, the reinstatement of BBS005 by BSEL. Lastly, BBSL has assured stakeholders that the business remains a strong going concern.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Chobe Dealing in Securities by a Director

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") has announced sale of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director

Rodney David Gerrard

Date of Transaction

6 August 2020

Number of Securities

420,000

Class of Securities

Ordinary Shares

Price per Share

P9.50

Total Value/deemed value of the transaction

P3,990,000

Nature of Transaction

On-market Sale of Ordinary Shares

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Chobe Dealing in Securities by a Director

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") has announced purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director

Jonathan Moore Gibson

Date of Transaction

6 August 2020

Number of Securities

395,000

Class of Securities

Ordinary Shares

Price per Share

P9.50

Total Value/deemed value of the transaction

P3,752,500

Nature of Transaction

On-market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

Minergy Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company has announced the appointment of Mr. Cross Kgosidiile as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Minergy Limited, effective 3 August 2020. He is an experienced company executive and board member, with more than two decades of experience across a range of sectors. Mr. Kgosidiile holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Botswana, and is currently the Managing Director of the Botswana Development Corporation. He has held senior positions and been Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of a range of well-known organisations in Botswana including Air Botswana, Botswana Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (CEO), and Botswana Power Corporation (CEO). His board and committee experience also spans well known Botswana companies and organisations including the Botswana Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Botswana Building Society, Botswana Railways, KYS Investments, Botswana Stock Exchange listed Prime Time Property Holdings, JTTM Property Holdings, and Stanbic Bank Botswana.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-19

7-Aug-20

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

New Gold

14,790

21,270

6,480

43.81%

Sefalana

897

930

33

3.68%

Letlole

225

230

5

2.22%

Cresta

134

135

1

0.75%

A-CAP Resources

39

39

0

0.00%

Afinitas

99

99

0

0.00%

BBS

110

110

0

0.00%

BIHL

1,750

1,750

0

0.00%

BOD

13

13

0

0.00%

CA Sales

377

377

0

0.00%

Engen

1037

1037

0

0.00%

Olympia

16

16

0

0.00%

NAP

324

323

-1

-0.31%

Primetime

293

292

-1

-0.34%

Turnstar

281

279

-2

-0.71%

RDCP

225

223

-2

-0.89%

ABSA

550

545

-5

-0.91%

ABC

202

200

-2

-0.99%

Sechaba

2,205

2160

-45

-2.04%

FPC

246

240

-6

-2.44%

G4S

350

340

-10

-2.86%

Choppies

69

65

-4

-5.80%

New Plat

10,075

9320

-755

-7.49%

NewFunds

5,019

4,620

-399

-7.95%

BTCL

95

85

-10

-10.53%

Seedco

300

262

-38

-12.67%

Letshego

71

62

-9

-12.68%

Shumba

110

95

-15

-13.64%

Chobe

1,110

950

-160

-14.41%

FNBB

285

240

-45

-15.79%

Stanchart

167

138

-29

-17.37%

Minergy

110

85

-25

-22.73%

Lucara

1,329

669

-660

-49.66%

Tlou

80

32

-48

-60.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

6

6-Aug-20

30-Jul-20

6 Day %

BBI

200.67

200.55

0.06

GovI

198.30

198.21

0.05

CorpI

207.20

206.99

0.10

BBI Fixed

110.85

110.79

0.05

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val

Listed Bonds

Maturity

Coupon

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales (BWP)

Vol ('000)

(Pm)

Interest Due

BBB017

14/Nov/23

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

97.41

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBB018

14/Nov/28

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

102.59

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBS 005

3/Dec/23

11.20%

-

-

124.01

-

-

150

Jun 3 / Dec 3

BDC 001*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

101.01

-

-

82.00

9 Jun/9 Dec

BDCL002*

16/Aug/22

-

-

-

101.37

-

-

131.50

16 Feb & 16 Aug

BDC003*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

99.99

-

-

142.50

9 Jun/9 Dec

BHC020

10/Dec/20

10.10%

-

-

-

-

-

103

Jun10/ Dec 10

BHC025

10/Dec/25

-

-

-

-

-

-

300

10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec

CGL001

9/Apr/24

6.56%

-

-

99.99

-

-

129

8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct

FML025

23/Oct/25

8.20%

-

-

113.02

-

-

150

Apr23/Oct23

FNBB005*

11/Nov/20

-

-

-

100.01

-

-

126

Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11

FNBB006*

11/Nov/22

-

-

-

100.02

-

-

112

Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1

FNBB007*

1/Dec/26

-

-

-

101.19

-

-

161.84

M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1

FNBB008

1/Dec/26

7.48%

-

-

102.04

-

-

40

Jun1/Dec1

FNBB009

8/Dec/24

5.95%

-

-

100.66

-

-

126.35

8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec

FNBB010*

12/Feb/29

6.75%

-

-

-

-

-

196.80

2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec

GBL001

31/Dec/21

18.00%

-

-

-

-

-

50

M onthly

GBL003

31/Dec/20

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

15

30 June & 31 Dec

GBL004

10/Apr/21

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

25

30 June & 31 Dec

BW007

10/M ar/25

8.00%

3.45%

3.40%

122.51

1,470,120.84

1,200

2324

M ar 10/ Sep 10

BW008

8/Sep/20

7.75%

1.30%

1.25%

103.75

933,794.28

900

2147

M ar 8/Sep 8

BW011

10/Sep/31

7.75%

4.85%

4.85%

127.39

-

-

2103

M ar 10/Sep 10

BW012

13/Jun/40

6.00%

5.00%

5.00%

118.03

-

-

1954

Dec 13/Jun 13

BW013

7/Jun/23

4.50%

3.05%

2.85%

105.07

-

-

1957

Jun 7/ Dec 7

BW014

5/Sep/29

4.80%

4.80%

4.60%

102.74

924,634.98

900

2768

M ar 5/Sept 5

BW015

2/Sep/43

5.30%

5.10%

5.05%

100.91

-

-

746

M ar 2/Sept 2

DPCF006

2/Jun/22

10.75%

-

-

118.75

-

-

55

June 3 / Dec 4

DPCF007

2/Jun/25

10.90%

-

-

135.98

-

-

35

June 3 / Dec 5

IFC001*

20/Sep/24

-

-

-

100.30

-

-

260

20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec

INB001*

28/Dec/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

113.38**

28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep

LHL06

8/Nov/23

10.50%

-

-

108.40

-

-

220.68

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL07

8/Nov/25

10.50%

-

-

-

-

-

75

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL08

8/Nov/27

11.00%

-

-

113.07

-

-

29

8 M ay / 8 Nov

PTP021*

10/Jun/21

-

-

-

101.09

-

-

96

Jun10/ Dec 10

PTP024

10/Jun/24

8.50%

-

-

101.07

-

-

59

Jun 10/Dec 10

PTP026

29/Nov/26

9.00%

-

-

0.00

-

-

70

M ay29/Nov29

RDCP001

29/M ar/26

8.00%

-

-

100.00

-

-

47.4

29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar

RDCP002*

24/M ar/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.1

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

RDCP003*

24/M ar/24

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

S BBL066*

15/Jun/27

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

140

15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun

S BBL067

15/Jun/21

7.80%

-

-

103.17

-

-

60

15 Dec/15 Jun

S BBL068*

28/Nov/29

-

-

-

-

-

-

212

28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov

S BBL069

28/Nov/29

7.75%

-

-

-

-

-

88

28 M ay/28 Nov

S CBB 003

20/Dec/20

10.50%

-

-

110.89

-

-

50

June20 / Dec 20

WUC002

26/Jun/26

10.60%

-

-

128.01

-

-

205

Dec 27/Jun 26

Total

3,328,550.10

3,000

17,993

  • Variable Coupon Rate
  • USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

7

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:03:12 UTC
