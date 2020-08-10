|
DCI lost 5.27 percent year to date
08/10/2020 | 03:04am EDT
|
Indices 7-Aug-20
|
31-Jul-20
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
DCI
|
7099.71
|
7096.29
|
0.05
|
-5.27
|
FCI
|
1550.11
|
1550.11
|
0.00
|
-0.79
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
7-Aug-20
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
200
|
ABC
|
100
|
-
|
200
|
|
-
|
0
|
2.59
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
11.9
|
1,450
|
121.8
|
725,000,000
|
551
|
522
|
ABSA
|
-
|
-
|
545
|
545
|
213,154
|
35.1
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
8.9
|
4,644
|
520.6
|
852,161,252
|
295
|
240
|
FNBB
|
-
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
431,905
|
15.7
|
6.6
|
1.7
|
7.8
|
6,105
|
779.6
|
2,543,700,000
|
167
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
-
|
-
|
138
|
138
|
936,227
|
17.0
|
12.3
|
0.4
|
7.5
|
412
|
54.8
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
73
|
114.0
|
6.5
|
1.7
|
11.2
|
4,941
|
440.5
|
282,370,652
|
110
|
60
|
LETSHEGO
|
62
|
16
|
62
|
60
|
- 63
|
49,997,086
|
11.1
|
17.9
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
1,329
|
691.5
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
950
|
CHOBE
|
950
|
990
|
950
|
950
|
- 990
|
420,200
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
8.7
|
850
|
97.4
|
89,439,642
|
135
|
123
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
135
|
135
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
10.5
|
249
|
23.6
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
262
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
262
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
14.3
|
998
|
69.7
|
380,816,577
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
1,037
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
1,037
|
1,037
|
|
-
|
0
|
100.8
|
9.7
|
2.6
|
12.8
|
1,656
|
129.2
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
85
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
85
|
85
|
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
9.1
|
0.0
|
399
|
-63.5
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
-
|
340
|
|
-
|
0
|
12.5
|
3.7
|
2.6
|
13.5
|
272
|
20.1
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
65
|
CHOPPIES
|
60
|
65
|
65
|
65 - 67
|
3,302,526
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-2.7
|
0.0
|
847
|
-508.3
|
1,303,628,341
|
930
|
860
|
SEFALANA
|
930
|
941
|
930
|
916
|
- 930
|
47,617
|
34.7
|
3.7
|
1.3
|
11.8
|
2,332
|
197.7
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
210
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
230
|
230
|
230
|
16,981
|
14.5
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
13.1
|
644
|
49.2
|
280,000,000
|
325
|
321
|
NAP
|
-
|
323
|
323
|
323
|
52,000
|
23.0
|
7.1
|
1.3
|
10.0
|
1,952
|
195.4
|
604,397,124
|
295
|
292
|
PRIMETIME
|
290
|
292
|
292
|
|
-
|
0
|
15.2
|
5.2
|
0.9
|
12.1
|
714
|
59.1
|
244,650,684
|
225
|
220
|
RDCP
|
-
|
223
|
223
|
223
|
25,050
|
11.7
|
5.3
|
0.7
|
7.2
|
788
|
109.3
|
353,448,157
|
283
|
279
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
279
|
279
|
|
-
|
0
|
8.1
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
13.7
|
1,596
|
116.2
|
572,153,603
|
247
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
-
|
240
|
|
-
|
0
|
15.8
|
6.6
|
1.1
|
9.2
|
1,024
|
110.8
|
426,530,831
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
80
|
BTCL
|
-
|
85
|
85
|
85 - 86
|
32,532
|
3.3
|
3.9
|
0.4
|
8.4
|
893
|
106.4
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
12
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
16
|
16
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
5
|
2.5
|
28,600,000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,210
|
2,056
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
2,160
|
2,160
|
2,160
|
141
|
101.8
|
4.7
|
3.8
|
13.1
|
2,389
|
182.1
|
110,616,859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
AFINITAS
|
15
|
-
|
99
|
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
3.6
|
0.0
|
212
|
-9.4
|
213,946,250
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,475,492
|
|
5.7
|
1.6
|
9.7
|
36,702
|
3,496.2
|
13,648,914,765
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
16,950
|
17,121.6
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
377
|
CA SALES
|
375
|
-
|
377
|
|
-
|
0
|
5.8
|
1.5
|
1.7
|
12.0
|
1,705
|
142.5
|
452,135,508
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
|
-
|
0
|
796.5
|
3.7
|
0.9
|
7.9
|
297,149
|
37,577
|
1,363,067,592
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
95
|
3,197
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.8
|
0.0
|
277
|
-30.6
|
291,819,493
|
80
|
32
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
164
|
-27.3
|
513,277,061
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
340
|
-277.6
|
871,884,866
|
15
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
87
|
-11.7
|
671,221,902
|
1,330
|
669
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
-
|
669
|
|
-
|
0
|
72.6
|
10.9
|
1.0
|
19.8
|
2,655
|
133.8
|
396,896,733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
7.6
|
319,327
|
54,628.2
|
4,879,207,864
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
4620
|
NEW FUNDS
|
4,329
|
4,439
|
4620
|
|
-
|
0
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
21270
|
14740
|
NEW GOLD
|
22,322
|
22,987
|
21,270
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
10520
|
8975
|
NEWPLAT
|
10,951
|
11,300
|
9,320
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,600,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
BBS
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
536
|
-26.2
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
|
55,478,689
|
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
7.8
|
356,566
|
58,098.2
|
19,021,225,177
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
45
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
|
Key Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
Interest Rates
|
7-Aug
|
31-Jul
|
FX rates
|
7-Aug
|
31-Jul
|
change
|
7800
|
Inflation
|
June
|
0.90%
|
US$
|
0.0852
|
0.0871
|
2.23%
|
|
|
May
|
2.40%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0649
|
0.0663
|
2.16%
|
7600
|
Bank Rate
|
4.25%
|
4.25%
|
Rand
|
1.4966
|
1.4620
|
-2.31%
|
7400
|
Prime Rate
|
5.75%
|
5.75%
|
Euro
|
0.0720
|
0.0733
|
1.81%
|
|
7 day BoBC **
|
1.00%
|
1.00%
|
Yen
|
9.0000
|
9.0900
|
1.00%
|
7200
|
91 day BoBC **
|
1.02%
|
1.02%
|
CHN
|
0.5933
|
0.6092
|
2.68%
|
|
|
|
|
AUD
|
0.1195
|
0.1221
|
2.13%
|
7000
|
|
|
|
SDR
|
0.0604
|
0.0616
|
1.99%
|
A S O N D J F M A M J J A
|
|
|
|
|
** These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB
|
|
|
|
|
auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI had a positive week, climbing 0.05% to close at 7099.71 points. The FCI on the other hand, showed a flat performance, remaining at 1550.11 points. Letshego (+2 thebe) and Sefalana (+15 thebe) were the gainers of the week whilst Choppies (-2thebe) and Chobe (-40thebe) were the biggest losers.
Trading activity was strong with turnover for the week summing up to BWP41,449,240 as 55,478,689 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (75%), Chobe (10%) and Choppies (5%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
31-Jul-20
|
7-Aug-20
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
60
|
62
|
2
|
3.33%
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
915
|
930
|
15
|
1.64%
|
|
RDCP
|
224
|
223
|
-1
|
-0.45%
|
|
BTCL
|
86
|
85
|
-1
|
-1.16%
|
|
Choppies
|
67
|
65
|
-2
|
-2.99%
|
|
Chobe
|
990
|
950
|
-40
|
-4.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
2
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
CHOBE
|
AGM
|
11.08.2020@1700hrs
|
Virtually via Microsoft Teams
|
|
|
|
|
Seed co
|
AGM
|
26.08.2020@0900hrs
|
Virtual meeting
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
AGM
|
20.08.2020@1130hrs
|
Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
23.03.2020
|
Final
|
0.072
|
|
2.065
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEFALANA
|
27.07.2020
|
Final
|
27.5
|
|
|
14.08.2020
|
26.08.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2020
|
Final
|
|
|
13.48
|
28.08.2020
|
09.09.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
31.07.2020
|
Interim
|
|
|
6.53
|
18.08.2020
|
28.08.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
COMPANY NEWS
BBSL Statement on Suspension of the BBSL BBS005 Bond
BBS Limited (BBSL) listed a bond BBS005 with Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) which has since been suspended effective 03 August 2020. The suspension of BBS005 is due to delays in publishing BBSL annual financial statements. As previously stated, the delays were caused by the upgrade of BBSL core banking system. Nonetheless, BBSL has assured asset managers and their clients that despite the suspension of BBS005, it will continue to pay coupons biannually with the principal amount settled fully upon maturity. Therefore, the suspension of BBS005 only affects its tradability on the BSEL counter not BBSL's obligations to investors. Having recently concluded the audit for 2018, BBS Limited has confirmed that it is now working on the audit for the year ended December 2019 whose completion date will be announced in due course to enable, amongst others, the reinstatement of BBS005 by BSEL. Lastly, BBSL has assured stakeholders that the business remains a strong going concern.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Chobe Dealing in Securities by a Director
In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") has announced sale of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:
|
Name of Director
|
Rodney David Gerrard
|
Date of Transaction
|
6 August 2020
|
Number of Securities
|
420,000
|
Class of Securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Price per Share
|
P9.50
|
Total Value/deemed value of the transaction
|
P3,990,000
|
Nature of Transaction
|
On-market Sale of Ordinary Shares
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Chobe Dealing in Securities by a Director
In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") has announced purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:
|
Name of Director
|
Jonathan Moore Gibson
|
Date of Transaction
|
6 August 2020
|
Number of Securities
|
395,000
|
Class of Securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Price per Share
|
P9.50
|
Total Value/deemed value of the transaction
|
P3,752,500
|
Nature of Transaction
|
On-market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
Minergy Appointment of Non-Executive Director
The Company has announced the appointment of Mr. Cross Kgosidiile as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Minergy Limited, effective 3 August 2020. He is an experienced company executive and board member, with more than two decades of experience across a range of sectors. Mr. Kgosidiile holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Botswana, and is currently the Managing Director of the Botswana Development Corporation. He has held senior positions and been Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of a range of well-known organisations in Botswana including Air Botswana, Botswana Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (CEO), and Botswana Power Corporation (CEO). His board and committee experience also spans well known Botswana companies and organisations including the Botswana Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Botswana Building Society, Botswana Railways, KYS Investments, Botswana Stock Exchange listed Prime Time Property Holdings, JTTM Property Holdings, and Stanbic Bank Botswana.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE
|
|
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
|
|
|
COUNTER
|
31-Dec-19
|
|
7-Aug-20
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
New Gold
|
14,790
|
|
21,270
|
6,480
|
43.81%
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
897
|
|
930
|
33
|
3.68%
|
|
|
|
|
Letlole
|
225
|
|
230
|
5
|
2.22%
|
|
|
|
|
Cresta
|
134
|
|
135
|
1
|
0.75%
|
|
|
|
|
A-CAP Resources
|
39
|
|
39
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Afinitas
|
99
|
|
99
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
BBS
|
110
|
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
|
1,750
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
BOD
|
13
|
|
13
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
377
|
|
377
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Engen
|
1037
|
|
1037
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Olympia
|
16
|
|
16
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
324
|
|
323
|
-1
|
-0.31%
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
293
|
|
292
|
-1
|
-0.34%
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
281
|
|
279
|
-2
|
-0.71%
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
225
|
|
223
|
-2
|
-0.89%
|
|
|
|
|
ABSA
|
550
|
|
545
|
-5
|
-0.91%
|
|
ABC
|
202
|
|
200
|
-2
|
-0.99%
|
|
|
|
|
Sechaba
|
2,205
|
|
2160
|
-45
|
-2.04%
|
|
|
|
|
FPC
|
246
|
|
240
|
-6
|
-2.44%
|
|
G4S
|
350
|
|
340
|
-10
|
-2.86%
|
|
Choppies
|
69
|
|
65
|
-4
|
-5.80%
|
|
New Plat
|
10,075
|
|
9320
|
-755
|
-7.49%
|
|
|
|
|
NewFunds
|
5,019
|
|
4,620
|
-399
|
-7.95%
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
95
|
|
85
|
-10
|
-10.53%
|
|
|
|
|
Seedco
|
300
|
|
262
|
-38
|
-12.67%
|
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
71
|
|
62
|
-9
|
-12.68%
|
|
|
|
|
Shumba
|
110
|
|
95
|
-15
|
-13.64%
|
|
Chobe
|
1,110
|
|
950
|
-160
|
-14.41%
|
|
|
|
|
FNBB
|
285
|
|
240
|
-45
|
-15.79%
|
|
|
|
|
Stanchart
|
167
|
|
138
|
-29
|
-17.37%
|
|
|
|
|
Minergy
|
110
|
|
85
|
-25
|
-22.73%
|
|
|
|
|
Lucara
|
1,329
|
|
669
|
-660
|
-49.66%
|
|
|
|
|
Tlou
|
80
|
|
32
|
-48
|
-60.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
6-Aug-20
|
30-Jul-20
|
6 Day %
|
BBI
|
200.67
|
200.55
|
0.06
|
GovI
|
198.30
|
198.21
|
0.05
|
CorpI
|
207.20
|
206.99
|
0.10
|
BBI Fixed
|
110.85
|
110.79
|
0.05
Bond & Money Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nom Val
|
|
Listed Bonds
|
Maturity
|
Coupon
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales (BWP)
|
Vol ('000)
|
(Pm)
|
Interest Due
|
BBB017
|
14/Nov/23
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
97.41
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBB018
|
14/Nov/28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
102.59
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBS 005
|
3/Dec/23
|
11.20%
|
-
|
-
|
124.01
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Jun 3 / Dec 3
|
BDC 001*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.01
|
-
|
-
|
82.00
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BDCL002*
|
16/Aug/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.37
|
-
|
-
|
131.50
|
16 Feb & 16 Aug
|
BDC003*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
142.50
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BHC020
|
10/Dec/20
|
10.10%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
BHC025
|
10/Dec/25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
300
|
10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec
|
CGL001
|
9/Apr/24
|
6.56%
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct
|
FML025
|
23/Oct/25
|
8.20%
|
-
|
-
|
113.02
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Apr23/Oct23
|
FNBB005*
|
11/Nov/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.01
|
-
|
-
|
126
|
Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11
|
FNBB006*
|
11/Nov/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.02
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1
|
FNBB007*
|
1/Dec/26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.19
|
-
|
-
|
161.84
|
M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1
|
FNBB008
|
1/Dec/26
|
7.48%
|
-
|
-
|
102.04
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
Jun1/Dec1
|
FNBB009
|
8/Dec/24
|
5.95%
|
-
|
-
|
100.66
|
-
|
-
|
126.35
|
8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec
|
FNBB010*
|
12/Feb/29
|
6.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
196.80
|
2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec
|
GBL001
|
31/Dec/21
|
18.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
M onthly
|
GBL003
|
31/Dec/20
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
GBL004
|
10/Apr/21
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
BW007
|
10/M ar/25
|
8.00%
|
3.45%
|
3.40%
|
122.51
|
1,470,120.84
|
1,200
|
2324
|
M ar 10/ Sep 10
|
BW008
|
8/Sep/20
|
7.75%
|
1.30%
|
1.25%
|
103.75
|
933,794.28
|
900
|
2147
|
M ar 8/Sep 8
|
BW011
|
10/Sep/31
|
7.75%
|
4.85%
|
4.85%
|
127.39
|
-
|
-
|
2103
|
M ar 10/Sep 10
|
BW012
|
13/Jun/40
|
6.00%
|
5.00%
|
5.00%
|
118.03
|
-
|
-
|
1954
|
Dec 13/Jun 13
|
BW013
|
7/Jun/23
|
4.50%
|
3.05%
|
2.85%
|
105.07
|
-
|
-
|
1957
|
Jun 7/ Dec 7
|
BW014
|
5/Sep/29
|
4.80%
|
4.80%
|
4.60%
|
102.74
|
924,634.98
|
900
|
2768
|
M ar 5/Sept 5
|
BW015
|
2/Sep/43
|
5.30%
|
5.10%
|
5.05%
|
100.91
|
-
|
-
|
746
|
M ar 2/Sept 2
|
DPCF006
|
2/Jun/22
|
10.75%
|
-
|
-
|
118.75
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
June 3 / Dec 4
|
DPCF007
|
2/Jun/25
|
10.90%
|
-
|
-
|
135.98
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
June 3 / Dec 5
|
IFC001*
|
20/Sep/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.30
|
-
|
-
|
260
|
20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec
|
INB001*
|
28/Dec/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
113.38**
|
28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep
|
LHL06
|
8/Nov/23
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
108.40
|
-
|
-
|
220.68
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL07
|
8/Nov/25
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL08
|
8/Nov/27
|
11.00%
|
-
|
-
|
113.07
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
PTP021*
|
10/Jun/21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.09
|
-
|
-
|
96
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
PTP024
|
10/Jun/24
|
8.50%
|
-
|
-
|
101.07
|
-
|
-
|
59
|
Jun 10/Dec 10
|
PTP026
|
29/Nov/26
|
9.00%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
70
|
M ay29/Nov29
|
RDCP001
|
29/M ar/26
|
8.00%
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
47.4
|
29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar
|
RDCP002*
|
24/M ar/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.1
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
RDCP003*
|
24/M ar/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
S BBL066*
|
15/Jun/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun
|
S BBL067
|
15/Jun/21
|
7.80%
|
-
|
-
|
103.17
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
15 Dec/15 Jun
|
S BBL068*
|
28/Nov/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
212
|
28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov
|
S BBL069
|
28/Nov/29
|
7.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
88
|
28 M ay/28 Nov
|
S CBB 003
|
20/Dec/20
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
110.89
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
June20 / Dec 20
|
WUC002
|
26/Jun/26
|
10.60%
|
-
|
-
|
128.01
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
Dec 27/Jun 26
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,328,550.10
|
3,000
|
17,993
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
7
Disclaimer
|
|