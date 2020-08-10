DCI lost 5.27 percent year to date

BBS Limited (BBSL) listed a bond BBS005 with Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) which has since been suspended effective 03 August 2020. The suspension of BBS005 is due to delays in publishing BBSL annual financial statements. As previously stated, the delays were caused by the upgrade of BBSL core banking system. Nonetheless, BBSL has assured asset managers and their clients that despite the suspension of BBS005, it will continue to pay coupons biannually with the principal amount settled fully upon maturity. Therefore, the suspension of BBS005 only affects its tradability on the BSEL counter not BBSL's obligations to investors. Having recently concluded the audit for 2018, BBS Limited has confirmed that it is now working on the audit for the year ended December 2019 whose completion date will be announced in due course to enable, amongst others, the reinstatement of BBS005 by BSEL. Lastly, BBSL has assured stakeholders that the business remains a strong going concern.

6-Aug-20 30-Jul-20 6 Day % BBI 200.67 200.55 0.06 GovI 198.30 198.21 0.05 CorpI 207.20 206.99 0.10 BBI Fixed 110.85 110.79 0.05

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val Listed Bonds Maturity Coupon Buy S ell Last S ales (BWP) Vol ('000) (Pm) Interest Due BBB017 14/Nov/23 - - - 100.00 - - 97.41 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBB018 14/Nov/28 - - - 100.00 - - 102.59 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBS 005 3/Dec/23 11.20% - - 124.01 - - 150 Jun 3 / Dec 3 BDC 001* 9/Jun/29 - - - 101.01 - - 82.00 9 Jun/9 Dec BDCL002* 16/Aug/22 - - - 101.37 - - 131.50 16 Feb & 16 Aug BDC003* 9/Jun/29 - - - 99.99 - - 142.50 9 Jun/9 Dec BHC020 10/Dec/20 10.10% - - - - - 103 Jun10/ Dec 10 BHC025 10/Dec/25 - - - - - - 300 10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec CGL001 9/Apr/24 6.56% - - 99.99 - - 129 8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct FML025 23/Oct/25 8.20% - - 113.02 - - 150 Apr23/Oct23 FNBB005* 11/Nov/20 - - - 100.01 - - 126 Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11 FNBB006* 11/Nov/22 - - - 100.02 - - 112 Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1 FNBB007* 1/Dec/26 - - - 101.19 - - 161.84 M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1 FNBB008 1/Dec/26 7.48% - - 102.04 - - 40 Jun1/Dec1 FNBB009 8/Dec/24 5.95% - - 100.66 - - 126.35 8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec FNBB010* 12/Feb/29 6.75% - - - - - 196.80 2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec GBL001 31/Dec/21 18.00% - - - - - 50 M onthly GBL003 31/Dec/20 15.00% - - - - - 15 30 June & 31 Dec GBL004 10/Apr/21 15.00% - - - - - 25 30 June & 31 Dec BW007 10/M ar/25 8.00% 3.45% 3.40% 122.51 1,470,120.84 1,200 2324 M ar 10/ Sep 10 BW008 8/Sep/20 7.75% 1.30% 1.25% 103.75 933,794.28 900 2147 M ar 8/Sep 8 BW011 10/Sep/31 7.75% 4.85% 4.85% 127.39 - - 2103 M ar 10/Sep 10 BW012 13/Jun/40 6.00% 5.00% 5.00% 118.03 - - 1954 Dec 13/Jun 13 BW013 7/Jun/23 4.50% 3.05% 2.85% 105.07 - - 1957 Jun 7/ Dec 7 BW014 5/Sep/29 4.80% 4.80% 4.60% 102.74 924,634.98 900 2768 M ar 5/Sept 5 BW015 2/Sep/43 5.30% 5.10% 5.05% 100.91 - - 746 M ar 2/Sept 2 DPCF006 2/Jun/22 10.75% - - 118.75 - - 55 June 3 / Dec 4 DPCF007 2/Jun/25 10.90% - - 135.98 - - 35 June 3 / Dec 5 IFC001* 20/Sep/24 - - - 100.30 - - 260 20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec INB001* 28/Dec/27 - - - - - - 113.38** 28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep LHL06 8/Nov/23 10.50% - - 108.40 - - 220.68 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL07 8/Nov/25 10.50% - - - - - 75 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL08 8/Nov/27 11.00% - - 113.07 - - 29 8 M ay / 8 Nov PTP021* 10/Jun/21 - - - 101.09 - - 96 Jun10/ Dec 10 PTP024 10/Jun/24 8.50% - - 101.07 - - 59 Jun 10/Dec 10 PTP026 29/Nov/26 9.00% - - 0.00 - - 70 M ay29/Nov29 RDCP001 29/M ar/26 8.00% - - 100.00 - - 47.4 29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar RDCP002* 24/M ar/27 - - - - - - 40.1 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar RDCP003* 24/M ar/24 - - - - - - 12 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar S BBL066* 15/Jun/27 - - - 100.00 - - 140 15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun S BBL067 15/Jun/21 7.80% - - 103.17 - - 60 15 Dec/15 Jun S BBL068* 28/Nov/29 - - - - - - 212 28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov S BBL069 28/Nov/29 7.75% - - - - - 88 28 M ay/28 Nov S CBB 003 20/Dec/20 10.50% - - 110.89 - - 50 June20 / Dec 20 WUC002 26/Jun/26 10.60% - - 128.01 - - 205 Dec 27/Jun 26 Total 3,328,550.10 3,000 17,993

Variable Coupon Rate

USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.