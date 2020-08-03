DCI lost 5.31percent year to date

Indices 31-Jul-20 24-Jul-20 Wkly % YTD % DCI 7096.29 7115.41 -0.27 -5.31 FCI 1550.11 1551.16 -0.07 -0.79 Week ending: 31-Jul-20 12 months rolling 12 month range Buy S ell Last S ales Vol Net Div DY P/BV PE Mkt Cap PAT Iss'd Shares High Low t t t t t % x x Pm Pm DOMESTIC Commercial Banks 205 200 ABC - - 200 - 0 2.59 1.3 1.3 11.9 1,450 121.8 725,000,000 551 522 ABSA - - 545 545 48,355 35.1 6.4 2.1 8.9 4,644 520.6 852,161,252 295 240 FNBB - 240 240 240 96 15.7 6.6 1.7 7.8 6,105 779.6 2,543,700,000 167 138 STANCHART 138 - 138 138 1,631 17.0 12.3 0.4 7.5 412 54.8 298,350,611 Financial Services 1,750 1,750 BIHL - 1,750 1,750 - 0 114.0 6.5 1.7 11.2 4,941 440.5 282,370,652 135 58 LETSHEGO 60 63 60 58 - 63 4,357,415 11.1 18.5 0.3 1.9 1,286 691.5 2,144,045,175 Tourism/Hospitality 1,150 990 CHOBE - - 990 990 848 0.0 0.0 2.4 9.1 885 97.4 89,439,642 135 123 CRESTA - 135 135 - 0 0.0 0.0 1.1 10.5 249 23.6 184,634,944 Agriculture 300 262 SEEDCO - - 262 - 0 0.0 0.0 1.2 14.3 998 69.9 380,816,577 Energy 1,038 1,037 ENGEN - - 1,037 - 0 100.8 9.7 2.6 12.8 1,656 129.2 159,722,220 Mining 110 85 MINERGY - 85 85 85 58,449 - - 9.1 0.0 399 -63.5 469,975,134 Consumer Services 350 340 G4S BOTSWANA - - 340 - 0 12.5 3.7 2.6 13.5 272 20.1 80,000,000 Retail & Wholesale 69 67 CHOPPIES 60 67 67 67 - 69 7,318,611 0.0 0.0 -2.8 0.0 873 -508.3 1,303,628,341 915 855 SEFALANA 916 941 915 910 - 915 1,748 34.7 3.8 1.3 11.6 2,294 197.7 250,726,709 Property 235 205 LETLOLE 230 - 230 - 0 14.5 6.3 0.8 13.1 644 49.2 280,000,000 325 321 NAP - 323 323 - 0 23.0 7.1 1.3 10.0 1,952 195.4 604,397,124 296 292 PRIMETIME - - 292 - 0 15.2 5.2 0.9 12.1 714 59.1 244,650,684 225 220 RDCP - 224 224 224 876 11.7 5.2 0.7 7.2 792 109.3 353,448,157 283 279 TURNSTAR 140 279 279 - 0 8.1 2.9 1.0 13.7 1,596 116.2 572,153,603 247 240 FPC - - 240 - 0 15.8 6.6 1.1 9.2 1,024 110.8 426,530,831 ICT 105 80 BTCL - 86 86 86 - 88 50,366 3.3 3.8 0.4 8.5 903 106.4 1,050,000,000 Investment Holding 16 12 OLYMPIA - - 16 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.9 5 2.5 28,600,000 Beverages 2,210 2,056 SECHABA - 2,205 2,160 - 0 101.8 4.7 3.8 13.1 2,389 182.1 110,616,859 Venture Capital - - AFINITAS - - 99 - 0 - - 3.6 0.0 212 -9.4 213,946,250 Domestic sector totals and weighted averages 11,838,395 5.7 1.6 9.7 36,698 3,496.3 13,648,914,765 FOREIGN Main board Financial Services - - INVESTEC - - 5,315 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.0 16,950 16,669.1 318,904,709 FMCG 377 377 CA SALES - 377 377 - 0 5.9 1.6 1.7 11.8 1,705 143.9 452,135,508 Mining - - ANGLO - - 21,800 - 0 798.3 3.7 0.9 7.9 297,149 37,664 1,363,067,592 95 95 SHUMBA - 95 95 - 0 0.0 0.0 8.0 0.0 277 -30.7 291,819,493 80 32 TLOU - - 32 32 - 46 164,264 0.0 0.3 0.0 162 -26.8 506,927,062 Venture capital 39 39 A-CAP RESOURCES - - 39 - 0 0.0 0.0 1.9 0.0 340 -276.9 871,884,866 15 12 BOD - - 13 - 0 0.8 0.0 87 -11.4 671,221,902 1,330 669 LUCARA - - 669 - 0 72.6 10.9 1.0 19.8 2,655 134.1 396,896,733 Foreign Sector Totals 164,264 3.4 0.9 7.6 319,325 54,265.3 4,872,857,865 ETF 5240 4620 NEW FUNDS 4,386 4,485 4620 - 0 129 100,000 21270 14740 NEW GOLD 21,140 21,690 21,270 20400 - 21270 550 2,950,000 10520 8975 NEWPLAT 9,960 10,270 9,320 - 0 2,600,000 ETF Totals 550 Serala OTC Board - - BBS - - 110 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.0 536 -26.2 487,452,548 ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES 12,003,209 3.6 0.9 7.8 356,559 57,735.4 19,014,875,178 UNLISTED 100 100 KYS 100 115 100 - - 15.7 15.7 1.1 17.0 45 2.6 44,547,151 - - PANGAEA - - 135 - - 0.0 0.0 7.04 0.0 93 -3.2 68,750,000 Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates DC Index (12 months) Interest Rates 31-Jul 24-Jul FX rates 31-Jul 24-Jul change 7800 Inflation June 0.90% US$ 0.0871 0.0869 -0.23% 7600 May 2.40% £ Stg 0.0663 0.0681 2.71% Bank Rate 4.25% 4.25% Rand 1.4620 1.4479 -0.96% 7400 Prime Rate 5.75% 5.75% Euro 0.0733 0.0748 2.05% 7 day BoBC ** 1.00% 1.01% Yen 9.0900 9.2400 1.65% 7200 91 day BoBC ** 1.02% 1.01% CHN 0.6092 0.6098 0.10% 7000 AUD 0.1221 0.1224 0.24% J A S O N D J F M A M J J SDR 0.0616 0.0621 0.81% These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction MARKET COMMENTARY The DCI lost 0.27% to close the week at 7096.29 points. The FCI lost value as well, shedding 0.07% to close at 1550.11 points. New Gold (+1260 thebe) and Sefalana (+5 thebe) were the week's gainers whilst the illiquid Tlou (-48thebe) was the biggest loser. Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,003,209 off of 8,032,473 securities. Choppies (61%) contributed the most to turnover in its 1st week of trading following a prolonged suspension from the bourse. Letshego (32%) was also a significant contributor to turnover. CHANGES FOR THE WEEK COUNTER PRICE (THEBE) CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) 24-Jul-20 31-Jul-20 New Gold 20010 21270 1260 6.30% Sefalana 910 915 5 0.55% BTCL 88 86 -2 -2.27% Choppies 69 67 -2 -2.90% Letshego 63 60 -3 -4.76% Tlou 80 32 -48 -60.00% Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 2

COMPANY MEETINGS Company Meeting Date and Time Venue G4S AGM 29.07.2020@1300hrs G4S Head Office Gaborone. CHOBE AGM 11.08.2020@1700hrs Avani Gaborone Hotel&Casino, Gaborone. Seed co AGM 26.08.2020@0900hrs Virtual meeting Turnstar AGM 20.08.2020@1130hrs Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS Company Date Period Dividend- gross Interest gross LDR Payable declared (thebe) (thebe) RDCP 23.03.2020 Final 0.072 2.065 16.10.2020 28.10.2020 LETLOLE 29.06.2020 Final 0.05 8.879 17.07.2020 29.07.2020 SEFALANA 27.07.2020 Final 27.5 14.08.2020 26.08.2020 NAP 27.07.2020 Final 13.48 28.08.2020 09.09.2020 Primetime 31.07.2020 Interim 6.53 18.08.2020 28.08.2020 Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 3

COMPANY NEWS Sefalana FY Results April 2020 Sefalana has released their full year results. Key highlights include a 10% increase in revenue to BWP5.84 billion (FY 2019: BW5.31 billion). Gross profit rose 14% to BWP387.0 million (FY 2019: BWP340.1 million). EBITA was up 7% to BWP236.7 million (FY 2019: BWP220.9 million). Profit after tax was flat at BWP197.7 million (FY 2019: BWP198.6 million). Earnings per share was 78.94 thebe (FY 2019: 79.31 thebe). The balance sheet grew 8% to BWP2.91 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.68 billion). A final gross dividend of 27.5 thebe per share has been declared. [Source: Company Financials] BTCL FY Results Mar 2020 BTCL has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% fall in revenue to BWP1.40 billion (FY 2019: BWP1.45 billion). Gross profit was 11% lower at BWP779.7 million (FY 2019: BWP871.9 million). Profit after tax plummeted 34% to BWP106.4 million (FY 2019: BWP162.1 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 10.13 thebe (FY 2019: 15.43 thebe). The balance sheet contracted slightly to BWP2.56 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.58 billion). No dividend has been declared. [Source: Company Financials] ABSA Appointment of Finance Director Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has announced the appointment of Ms Cynthia Morapedi as the Finance Director of the Bank and Executive Director of the Board, effective 24 July 2020. Cynthia, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years work experience, joined the Bank in October 2015 as the Financial Controller, and has since cemented and successfully led the team into a dynamic and high performing team, while significantly contributing to the Finance Department. Prior to joining the bank, Cynthia amassed vast finance experience as a leader responsible for areas such as financial reporting, business planning, performance and analytics, tax management, treasury operations, general administration, governance and control. Cynthia holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Oxford University Brookes (UK), as well as a Bachelor's degree in Accounting obtained from the University of Botswana. Cynthia is a Fellow and a member in good standing of both the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA, UK) and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA). [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Cresta Non-Executive Director Changes The Board of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("Cresta" or "the Company") has confirmed the following non- executive director changes. Dr Mbako Mbo and Mr Bafana Molomo indicated their intention not to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which took place on 23 July 2020. Accordingly, Dr Mbo and Mr Molomo stepped down from the Board of the Company with effect from 23 July 2020. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News] Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE PRICE (THEBE) COUNTER 31-Dec-19 31-Jul-20 CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) New Gold 14,790 21,270 6,480 43.81% Letlole 225 230 5 2.22% Sefalana 897 915 18 2.01% Cresta 134 135 1 0.75% A-CAP Resources 39 39 0 0.00% Afinitas 99 99 0 0.00% BBS 110 110 0 0.00% BIHL 1,750 1,750 0 0.00% BOD 13 13 0 0.00% CA Sales 377 377 0 0.00% Engen 1037 1037 0 0.00% Olympia 16 16 0 0.00% NAP 324 323 -1 -0.31% Primetime 293 292 -1 -0.34% RDCP 225 224 -1 -0.44% Turnstar 281 279 -2 -0.71% ABSA 550 545 -5 -0.91% ABC 202 200 -2 -0.99% Sechaba 2,205 2160 -45 -2.04% FPC 246 240 -6 -2.44% G4S 350 340 -10 -2.86% Choppies 69 67 -2 -2.90% New Plat 10,075 9320 -755 -7.49% NewFunds 5,019 4,620 -399 -7.95% BTCL 95 86 -9 -9.47% Chobe 1,110 990 -120 -10.81% Seedco 300 262 -38 -12.67% Shumba 110 95 -15 -13.64% Letshego 71 60 -11 -15.49% FNBB 285 240 -45 -15.79% Stanchart 167 138 -29 -17.37% Minergy 110 85 -25 -22.73% Lucara 1,329 669 -660 -49.66% Tlou 80 32 -48 -60.00% Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report Page 5

30-Jul-20 23-Jul-20 6 Day % BBI 200.55 200.41 0.07 GovI 198.21 198.08 0.06 CorpI 206.99 206.78 0.10 BBI Fixed 110.79 110.71 0.07 Bond & Money Market Nom Val Listed Bonds Maturity Coupon Buy S ell Last S ales (BWP) Vol ('000) (Pm) Interest Due BBB017 14/Nov/23 - - - 100.00 - - 97.41 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBB018 14/Nov/28 - - - 100.00 - - 102.59 14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov BBS 005 3/Dec/23 11.20% - - 124.01 - - 150 Jun 3 / Dec 3 BDC 001* 9/Jun/29 - - - 101.01 - - 82.00 9 Jun/9 Dec BDCL002* 16/Aug/22 - - - 101.37 - - 131.50 16 Feb & 16 Aug BDC003* 9/Jun/29 - - - 99.99 - - 142.50 9 Jun/9 Dec BHC020 10/Dec/20 10.10% - - - - - 103 Jun10/ Dec 10 BHC025 10/Dec/25 - - - - - - 300 10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec CGL001 9/Apr/24 6.56% - - 99.99 - - 129 8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct FML025 23/Oct/25 8.20% - - 113.02 - - 150 Apr23/Oct23 FNBB005* 11/Nov/20 - - - 100.01 - - 126 Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11 FNBB006* 11/Nov/22 - - - 100.02 - - 112 Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1 FNBB007* 1/Dec/26 - - - 101.19 - - 161.84 M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1 FNBB008 1/Dec/26 7.48% - - 102.04 - - 40 Jun1/Dec1 FNBB009 8/Dec/24 5.95% - - 100.66 - - 126.35 8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec FNBB010* 12/Feb/29 6.75% - - - - - 196.80 2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec GBL001 31/Dec/21 18.00% - - - - - 50 M onthly GBL003 31/Dec/20 15.00% - - - - - 15 30 June & 31 Dec GBL004 10/Apr/21 15.00% - - - - - 25 30 June & 31 Dec BW007 10/M ar/25 8.00% 3.45% 3.40% 122.24 - - 2324 M ar 10/ Sep 10 BW008 8/Sep/20 7.75% 1.30% 1.25% 102.94 - - 2147 M ar 8/Sep 8 BW011 10/Sep/31 7.75% 4.85% 4.85% 127.39 - - 2103 M ar 10/Sep 10 BW012 13/Jun/40 6.00% 5.00% 5.00% 118.03 - - 1954 Dec 13/Jun 13 BW013 7/Jun/23 4.50% 3.05% 2.85% 105.07 - - 1957 Jun 7/ Dec 7 BW014 5/Sep/29 4.80% 4.80% 4.60% 102.78 147,852,299.62 143,000 2768 M ar 5/Sept 5 BW015 2/Sep/43 5.30% 5.10% 5.05% 100.91 - - 746 M ar 2/Sept 2 DPCF006 2/Jun/22 10.75% - - 118.75 - - 55 June 3 / Dec 4 DPCF007 2/Jun/25 10.90% - - 135.98 - - 35 June 3 / Dec 5 IFC001* 20/Sep/24 - - - 100.30 - - 260 20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec INB001* 28/Dec/27 - - - - - - 113.38** 28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep LHL06 8/Nov/23 10.50% - - 108.40 - - 220.68 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL07 8/Nov/25 10.50% - - - - - 75 8 M ay / 8 Nov LHL08 8/Nov/27 11.00% - - 113.07 - - 29 8 M ay / 8 Nov PTP021* 10/Jun/21 - - - 101.09 - - 96 Jun10/ Dec 10 PTP024 10/Jun/24 8.50% - - 101.07 - - 59 Jun 10/Dec 10 PTP026 29/Nov/26 9.00% - - 0.00 - - 70 M ay29/Nov29 RDCP001 29/M ar/26 8.00% - - 100.00 - - 47.4 29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar RDCP002* 24/M ar/27 - - - - - - 40.1 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar RDCP003* 24/M ar/24 - - - - - - 12 24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar S BBL066* 15/Jun/27 - - - 100.00 - - 140 15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun S BBL067 15/Jun/21 7.80% - - 103.17 - - 60 15 Dec/15 Jun S BBL068* 28/Nov/29 - - - - - - 212 28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov S BBL069 28/Nov/29 7.75% - - - - - 88 28 M ay/28 Nov S CBB 003 20/Dec/20 10.50% - - 110.89 - - 50 June20 / Dec 20 WUC002 26/Jun/26 10.60% - - 128.01 - - 205 Dec 27/Jun 26 Total 147,852,299.62 143,000 17,993 Variable Coupon Rate

