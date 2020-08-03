Log in
DCI lost 5.31percent year to date

08/03/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Indices 31-Jul-20

24-Jul-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7096.29

7115.41

-0.27

-5.31

FCI

1550.11

1551.16

-0.07

-0.79

Week ending:

31-Jul-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

205

200

ABC

-

-

200

-

0

2.59

1.3

1.3

11.9

1,450

121.8

725,000,000

551

522

ABSA

-

-

545

545

48,355

35.1

6.4

2.1

8.9

4,644

520.6

852,161,252

295

240

FNBB

-

240

240

240

96

15.7

6.6

1.7

7.8

6,105

779.6

2,543,700,000

167

138

STANCHART

138

-

138

138

1,631

17.0

12.3

0.4

7.5

412

54.8

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

-

1,750

1,750

-

0

114.0

6.5

1.7

11.2

4,941

440.5

282,370,652

135

58

LETSHEGO

60

63

60

58

- 63

4,357,415

11.1

18.5

0.3

1.9

1,286

691.5

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

1,150

990

CHOBE

-

-

990

990

848

0.0

0.0

2.4

9.1

885

97.4

89,439,642

135

123

CRESTA

-

135

135

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.1

10.5

249

23.6

184,634,944

Agriculture

300

262

SEEDCO

-

-

262

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.2

14.3

998

69.9

380,816,577

Energy

1,038

1,037

ENGEN

-

-

1,037

-

0

100.8

9.7

2.6

12.8

1,656

129.2

159,722,220

Mining

110

85

MINERGY

-

85

85

85

58,449

-

-

9.1

0.0

399

-63.5

469,975,134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

-

340

-

0

12.5

3.7

2.6

13.5

272

20.1

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

69

67

CHOPPIES

60

67

67

67

- 69

7,318,611

0.0

0.0

-2.8

0.0

873

-508.3

1,303,628,341

915

855

SEFALANA

916

941

915

910

- 915

1,748

34.7

3.8

1.3

11.6

2,294

197.7

250,726,709

Property

235

205

LETLOLE

230

-

230

-

0

14.5

6.3

0.8

13.1

644

49.2

280,000,000

325

321

NAP

-

323

323

-

0

23.0

7.1

1.3

10.0

1,952

195.4

604,397,124

296

292

PRIMETIME

-

-

292

-

0

15.2

5.2

0.9

12.1

714

59.1

244,650,684

225

220

RDCP

-

224

224

224

876

11.7

5.2

0.7

7.2

792

109.3

353,448,157

283

279

TURNSTAR

140

279

279

-

0

8.1

2.9

1.0

13.7

1,596

116.2

572,153,603

247

240

FPC

-

-

240

-

0

15.8

6.6

1.1

9.2

1,024

110.8

426,530,831

ICT

105

80

BTCL

-

86

86

86

- 88

50,366

3.3

3.8

0.4

8.5

903

106.4

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

-

16

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

5

2.5

28,600,000

Beverages

2,210

2,056

SECHABA

-

2,205

2,160

-

0

101.8

4.7

3.8

13.1

2,389

182.1

110,616,859

Venture Capital

-

- AFINITAS

-

-

99

-

0

-

-

3.6

0.0

212

-9.4

213,946,250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

11,838,395

5.7

1.6

9.7

36,698

3,496.3

13,648,914,765

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16,950

16,669.1

318,904,709

FMCG

377

377

CA SALES

-

377

377

-

0

5.9

1.6

1.7

11.8

1,705

143.9

452,135,508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

798.3

3.7

0.9

7.9

297,149

37,664

1,363,067,592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

95

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.0

0.0

277

-30.7

291,819,493

80

32

TLOU

-

-

32

32

- 46

164,264

0.0

0.3

0.0

162

-26.8

506,927,062

Venture capital

39

39

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.9

0.0

340

-276.9

871,884,866

15

12

BOD

-

-

13

-

0

0.8

0.0

87

-11.4

671,221,902

1,330

669

LUCARA

-

-

669

-

0

72.6

10.9

1.0

19.8

2,655

134.1

396,896,733

Foreign Sector Totals

164,264

3.4

0.9

7.6

319,325

54,265.3

4,872,857,865

ETF

5240

4620

NEW FUNDS

4,386

4,485

4620

-

0

129

100,000

21270

14740

NEW GOLD

21,140

21,690

21,270

20400

- 21270

550

2,950,000

10520

8975

NEWPLAT

9,960

10,270

9,320

-

0

2,600,000

ETF Totals

550

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

536

-26.2

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

12,003,209

3.6

0.9

7.8

356,559

57,735.4

19,014,875,178

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

DC Index (12 months)

Interest Rates

31-Jul

24-Jul

FX rates

31-Jul

24-Jul

change

7800

Inflation

June

0.90%

US$

0.0871

0.0869

-0.23%

7600

May

2.40%

£ Stg

0.0663

0.0681

2.71%

Bank Rate

4.25%

4.25%

Rand

1.4620

1.4479

-0.96%

7400

Prime Rate

5.75%

5.75%

Euro

0.0733

0.0748

2.05%

7 day BoBC **

1.00%

1.01%

Yen

9.0900

9.2400

1.65%

7200

91 day BoBC **

1.02%

1.01%

CHN

0.6092

0.6098

0.10%

7000

AUD

0.1221

0.1224

0.24%

J A S O N D J F M A M J J

SDR

0.0616

0.0621

0.81%

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI lost 0.27% to close the week at 7096.29 points. The FCI lost value as well, shedding 0.07% to close at 1550.11 points. New Gold (+1260 thebe) and Sefalana (+5 thebe) were the week's gainers whilst the illiquid Tlou (-48thebe) was the biggest loser.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,003,209 off of 8,032,473 securities. Choppies (61%) contributed the most to turnover in its 1st week of trading following a prolonged suspension from the bourse. Letshego (32%) was also a significant contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

24-Jul-20

31-Jul-20

New Gold

20010

21270

1260

6.30%

Sefalana

910

915

5

0.55%

BTCL

88

86

-2

-2.27%

Choppies

69

67

-2

-2.90%

Letshego

63

60

-3

-4.76%

Tlou

80

32

-48

-60.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

G4S

AGM

29.07.2020@1300hrs

G4S Head Office Gaborone.

CHOBE

AGM

11.08.2020@1700hrs

Avani Gaborone Hotel&Casino, Gaborone.

Seed co

AGM

26.08.2020@0900hrs

Virtual meeting

Turnstar

AGM

20.08.2020@1130hrs

Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

LETLOLE

29.06.2020

Final

0.05

8.879

17.07.2020

29.07.2020

SEFALANA

27.07.2020

Final

27.5

14.08.2020

26.08.2020

NAP

27.07.2020

Final

13.48

28.08.2020

09.09.2020

Primetime

31.07.2020

Interim

6.53

18.08.2020

28.08.2020

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Sefalana FY Results April 2020

Sefalana has released their full year results. Key highlights include a 10% increase in revenue to BWP5.84 billion (FY 2019: BW5.31 billion). Gross profit rose 14% to BWP387.0 million (FY 2019: BWP340.1 million). EBITA was up 7% to BWP236.7 million (FY 2019: BWP220.9 million). Profit after tax was flat at BWP197.7 million (FY 2019: BWP198.6 million). Earnings per share was 78.94 thebe (FY 2019: 79.31 thebe). The balance sheet grew 8% to BWP2.91 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.68 billion). A final gross dividend of 27.5 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

BTCL FY Results Mar 2020

BTCL has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% fall in revenue to BWP1.40 billion (FY 2019: BWP1.45 billion). Gross profit was 11% lower at BWP779.7 million (FY 2019: BWP871.9 million). Profit after tax plummeted 34% to BWP106.4 million (FY 2019: BWP162.1 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 10.13 thebe (FY 2019: 15.43 thebe). The balance sheet contracted slightly to BWP2.56 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.58 billion). No dividend has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

ABSA Appointment of Finance Director

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has announced the appointment of Ms Cynthia Morapedi as the Finance Director of the Bank and Executive Director of the Board, effective 24 July 2020. Cynthia, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years work experience, joined the Bank in October 2015 as the Financial Controller, and has since cemented and successfully led the team into a dynamic and high performing team, while significantly contributing to the Finance Department. Prior to joining the bank, Cynthia amassed vast finance experience as a leader responsible for areas such as financial reporting, business planning, performance and analytics, tax management, treasury operations, general administration, governance and control. Cynthia holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Oxford University Brookes (UK), as well as a Bachelor's degree in Accounting obtained from the University of Botswana. Cynthia is a Fellow and a member in good standing of both the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA, UK) and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA).

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Cresta Non-Executive Director Changes

The Board of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("Cresta" or "the Company") has confirmed the following non- executive director changes. Dr Mbako Mbo and Mr Bafana Molomo indicated their intention not to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which took place on 23 July 2020. Accordingly, Dr Mbo and Mr Molomo stepped down from the Board of the Company with effect from 23 July 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-19

31-Jul-20

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

New Gold

14,790

21,270

6,480

43.81%

Letlole

225

230

5

2.22%

Sefalana

897

915

18

2.01%

Cresta

134

135

1

0.75%

A-CAP Resources

39

39

0

0.00%

Afinitas

99

99

0

0.00%

BBS

110

110

0

0.00%

BIHL

1,750

1,750

0

0.00%

BOD

13

13

0

0.00%

CA Sales

377

377

0

0.00%

Engen

1037

1037

0

0.00%

Olympia

16

16

0

0.00%

NAP

324

323

-1

-0.31%

Primetime

293

292

-1

-0.34%

RDCP

225

224

-1

-0.44%

Turnstar

281

279

-2

-0.71%

ABSA

550

545

-5

-0.91%

ABC

202

200

-2

-0.99%

Sechaba

2,205

2160

-45

-2.04%

FPC

246

240

-6

-2.44%

G4S

350

340

-10

-2.86%

Choppies

69

67

-2

-2.90%

New Plat

10,075

9320

-755

-7.49%

NewFunds

5,019

4,620

-399

-7.95%

BTCL

95

86

-9

-9.47%

Chobe

1,110

990

-120

-10.81%

Seedco

300

262

-38

-12.67%

Shumba

110

95

-15

-13.64%

Letshego

71

60

-11

-15.49%

FNBB

285

240

-45

-15.79%

Stanchart

167

138

-29

-17.37%

Minergy

110

85

-25

-22.73%

Lucara

1,329

669

-660

-49.66%

Tlou

80

32

-48

-60.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

30-Jul-20

23-Jul-20

6 Day %

BBI

200.55

200.41

0.07

GovI

198.21

198.08

0.06

CorpI

206.99

206.78

0.10

BBI Fixed

110.79

110.71

0.07

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val

Listed Bonds

Maturity

Coupon

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales (BWP)

Vol ('000)

(Pm)

Interest Due

BBB017

14/Nov/23

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

97.41

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBB018

14/Nov/28

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

102.59

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBS 005

3/Dec/23

11.20%

-

-

124.01

-

-

150

Jun 3 / Dec 3

BDC 001*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

101.01

-

-

82.00

9 Jun/9 Dec

BDCL002*

16/Aug/22

-

-

-

101.37

-

-

131.50

16 Feb & 16 Aug

BDC003*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

99.99

-

-

142.50

9 Jun/9 Dec

BHC020

10/Dec/20

10.10%

-

-

-

-

-

103

Jun10/ Dec 10

BHC025

10/Dec/25

-

-

-

-

-

-

300

10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec

CGL001

9/Apr/24

6.56%

-

-

99.99

-

-

129

8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct

FML025

23/Oct/25

8.20%

-

-

113.02

-

-

150

Apr23/Oct23

FNBB005*

11/Nov/20

-

-

-

100.01

-

-

126

Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11

FNBB006*

11/Nov/22

-

-

-

100.02

-

-

112

Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1

FNBB007*

1/Dec/26

-

-

-

101.19

-

-

161.84

M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1

FNBB008

1/Dec/26

7.48%

-

-

102.04

-

-

40

Jun1/Dec1

FNBB009

8/Dec/24

5.95%

-

-

100.66

-

-

126.35

8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec

FNBB010*

12/Feb/29

6.75%

-

-

-

-

-

196.80

2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec

GBL001

31/Dec/21

18.00%

-

-

-

-

-

50

M onthly

GBL003

31/Dec/20

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

15

30 June & 31 Dec

GBL004

10/Apr/21

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

25

30 June & 31 Dec

BW007

10/M ar/25

8.00%

3.45%

3.40%

122.24

-

-

2324

M ar 10/ Sep 10

BW008

8/Sep/20

7.75%

1.30%

1.25%

102.94

-

-

2147

M ar 8/Sep 8

BW011

10/Sep/31

7.75%

4.85%

4.85%

127.39

-

-

2103

M ar 10/Sep 10

BW012

13/Jun/40

6.00%

5.00%

5.00%

118.03

-

-

1954

Dec 13/Jun 13

BW013

7/Jun/23

4.50%

3.05%

2.85%

105.07

-

-

1957

Jun 7/ Dec 7

BW014

5/Sep/29

4.80%

4.80%

4.60%

102.78

147,852,299.62

143,000

2768

M ar 5/Sept 5

BW015

2/Sep/43

5.30%

5.10%

5.05%

100.91

-

-

746

M ar 2/Sept 2

DPCF006

2/Jun/22

10.75%

-

-

118.75

-

-

55

June 3 / Dec 4

DPCF007

2/Jun/25

10.90%

-

-

135.98

-

-

35

June 3 / Dec 5

IFC001*

20/Sep/24

-

-

-

100.30

-

-

260

20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec

INB001*

28/Dec/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

113.38**

28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep

LHL06

8/Nov/23

10.50%

-

-

108.40

-

-

220.68

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL07

8/Nov/25

10.50%

-

-

-

-

-

75

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL08

8/Nov/27

11.00%

-

-

113.07

-

-

29

8 M ay / 8 Nov

PTP021*

10/Jun/21

-

-

-

101.09

-

-

96

Jun10/ Dec 10

PTP024

10/Jun/24

8.50%

-

-

101.07

-

-

59

Jun 10/Dec 10

PTP026

29/Nov/26

9.00%

-

-

0.00

-

-

70

M ay29/Nov29

RDCP001

29/M ar/26

8.00%

-

-

100.00

-

-

47.4

29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar

RDCP002*

24/M ar/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.1

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

RDCP003*

24/M ar/24

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

S BBL066*

15/Jun/27

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

140

15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun

S BBL067

15/Jun/21

7.80%

-

-

103.17

-

-

60

15 Dec/15 Jun

S BBL068*

28/Nov/29

-

-

-

-

-

-

212

28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov

S BBL069

28/Nov/29

7.75%

-

-

-

-

-

88

28 M ay/28 Nov

S CBB 003

20/Dec/20

10.50%

-

-

110.89

-

-

50

June20 / Dec 20

WUC002

26/Jun/26

10.60%

-

-

128.01

-

-

205

Dec 27/Jun 26

Total

147,852,299.62

143,000

17,993

  • Variable Coupon Rate
  • USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

6

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:08:22 UTC
