|
DCI lost 5.31percent year to date
08/03/2020 | 04:09am EDT
|
Indices 31-Jul-20
|
24-Jul-20
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
DCI
|
7096.29
|
7115.41
|
-0.27
|
-5.31
|
FCI
|
1550.11
|
1551.16
|
-0.07
|
-0.79
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
31-Jul-20
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
200
|
ABC
|
-
|
-
|
200
|
|
-
|
0
|
2.59
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
11.9
|
1,450
|
121.8
|
725,000,000
|
551
|
522
|
ABSA
|
-
|
-
|
545
|
545
|
48,355
|
35.1
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
8.9
|
4,644
|
520.6
|
852,161,252
|
295
|
240
|
FNBB
|
-
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
96
|
15.7
|
6.6
|
1.7
|
7.8
|
6,105
|
779.6
|
2,543,700,000
|
167
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
138
|
-
|
138
|
138
|
1,631
|
17.0
|
12.3
|
0.4
|
7.5
|
412
|
54.8
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
|
-
|
0
|
114.0
|
6.5
|
1.7
|
11.2
|
4,941
|
440.5
|
282,370,652
|
135
|
58
|
LETSHEGO
|
60
|
63
|
60
|
58
|
- 63
|
4,357,415
|
11.1
|
18.5
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
1,286
|
691.5
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
990
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
-
|
990
|
990
|
848
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
9.1
|
885
|
97.4
|
89,439,642
|
135
|
123
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
135
|
135
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
10.5
|
249
|
23.6
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
262
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
262
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
14.3
|
998
|
69.9
|
380,816,577
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
1,037
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
-
|
1,037
|
|
-
|
0
|
100.8
|
9.7
|
2.6
|
12.8
|
1,656
|
129.2
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
85
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
58,449
|
-
|
-
|
9.1
|
0.0
|
399
|
-63.5
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
-
|
340
|
|
-
|
0
|
12.5
|
3.7
|
2.6
|
13.5
|
272
|
20.1
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
67
|
CHOPPIES
|
60
|
67
|
67
|
67
|
- 69
|
7,318,611
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-2.8
|
0.0
|
873
|
-508.3
|
1,303,628,341
|
915
|
855
|
SEFALANA
|
916
|
941
|
915
|
910
|
- 915
|
1,748
|
34.7
|
3.8
|
1.3
|
11.6
|
2,294
|
197.7
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
205
|
LETLOLE
|
230
|
-
|
230
|
|
-
|
0
|
14.5
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
13.1
|
644
|
49.2
|
280,000,000
|
325
|
321
|
NAP
|
-
|
323
|
323
|
|
-
|
0
|
23.0
|
7.1
|
1.3
|
10.0
|
1,952
|
195.4
|
604,397,124
|
296
|
292
|
PRIMETIME
|
-
|
-
|
292
|
|
-
|
0
|
15.2
|
5.2
|
0.9
|
12.1
|
714
|
59.1
|
244,650,684
|
225
|
220
|
RDCP
|
-
|
224
|
224
|
224
|
876
|
11.7
|
5.2
|
0.7
|
7.2
|
792
|
109.3
|
353,448,157
|
283
|
279
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
279
|
279
|
|
-
|
0
|
8.1
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
13.7
|
1,596
|
116.2
|
572,153,603
|
247
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
-
|
240
|
|
-
|
0
|
15.8
|
6.6
|
1.1
|
9.2
|
1,024
|
110.8
|
426,530,831
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
80
|
BTCL
|
-
|
86
|
86
|
86
|
- 88
|
50,366
|
3.3
|
3.8
|
0.4
|
8.5
|
903
|
106.4
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
12
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
5
|
2.5
|
28,600,000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,210
|
2,056
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
2,205
|
2,160
|
|
-
|
0
|
101.8
|
4.7
|
3.8
|
13.1
|
2,389
|
182.1
|
110,616,859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
- AFINITAS
|
-
|
-
|
99
|
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
3.6
|
0.0
|
212
|
-9.4
|
213,946,250
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,838,395
|
|
5.7
|
1.6
|
9.7
|
36,698
|
3,496.3
|
13,648,914,765
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
16,950
|
16,669.1
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
377
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
377
|
377
|
|
-
|
0
|
5.9
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
11.8
|
1,705
|
143.9
|
452,135,508
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
|
-
|
0
|
798.3
|
3.7
|
0.9
|
7.9
|
297,149
|
37,664
|
1,363,067,592
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
95
|
95
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8.0
|
0.0
|
277
|
-30.7
|
291,819,493
|
80
|
32
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
32
|
- 46
|
164,264
|
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
162
|
-26.8
|
506,927,062
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
39
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
340
|
-276.9
|
871,884,866
|
15
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
87
|
-11.4
|
671,221,902
|
1,330
|
669
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
-
|
669
|
|
-
|
0
|
72.6
|
10.9
|
1.0
|
19.8
|
2,655
|
134.1
|
396,896,733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
164,264
|
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
7.6
|
319,325
|
54,265.3
|
4,872,857,865
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
4620
|
NEW FUNDS
|
4,386
|
4,485
|
4620
|
|
-
|
0
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
21270
|
14740
|
NEW GOLD
|
21,140
|
21,690
|
21,270
|
20400
|
- 21270
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
10520
|
8975
|
NEWPLAT
|
9,960
|
10,270
|
9,320
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,600,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
BBS
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
536
|
-26.2
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
|
12,003,209
|
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
7.8
|
356,559
|
57,735.4
|
19,014,875,178
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
45
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
|
Key Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rates
|
31-Jul
|
24-Jul
|
FX rates
|
31-Jul
|
24-Jul
|
change
|
7800
|
Inflation
|
June
|
0.90%
|
US$
|
0.0871
|
0.0869
|
-0.23%
|
7600
|
|
May
|
2.40%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0663
|
0.0681
|
2.71%
|
Bank Rate
|
4.25%
|
4.25%
|
Rand
|
1.4620
|
1.4479
|
-0.96%
|
7400
|
Prime Rate
|
5.75%
|
5.75%
|
Euro
|
0.0733
|
0.0748
|
2.05%
|
|
7 day BoBC **
|
1.00%
|
1.01%
|
Yen
|
9.0900
|
9.2400
|
1.65%
|
7200
|
91 day BoBC **
|
1.02%
|
1.01%
|
CHN
|
0.6092
|
0.6098
|
0.10%
|
7000
|
|
|
|
AUD
|
0.1221
|
0.1224
|
0.24%
|
|
|
|
J A S O N D J F M A M J J
|
|
|
|
SDR
|
0.0616
|
0.0621
|
0.81%
|
|
|
|
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI lost 0.27% to close the week at 7096.29 points. The FCI lost value as well, shedding 0.07% to close at 1550.11 points. New Gold (+1260 thebe) and Sefalana (+5 thebe) were the week's gainers whilst the illiquid Tlou (-48thebe) was the biggest loser.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,003,209 off of 8,032,473 securities. Choppies (61%) contributed the most to turnover in its 1st week of trading following a prolonged suspension from the bourse. Letshego (32%) was also a significant contributor to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
24-Jul-20
|
31-Jul-20
|
|
|
|
|
New Gold
|
20010
|
21270
|
1260
|
6.30%
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
910
|
915
|
5
|
0.55%
|
|
|
BTCL
|
88
|
86
|
-2
|
-2.27%
|
|
|
Choppies
|
69
|
67
|
-2
|
-2.90%
|
|
|
Letshego
|
63
|
60
|
-3
|
-4.76%
|
|
|
Tlou
|
80
|
32
|
-48
|
-60.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
2
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
G4S
|
AGM
|
29.07.2020@1300hrs
|
G4S Head Office Gaborone.
|
|
|
|
|
CHOBE
|
AGM
|
11.08.2020@1700hrs
|
Avani Gaborone Hotel&Casino, Gaborone.
|
|
|
|
|
Seed co
|
AGM
|
26.08.2020@0900hrs
|
Virtual meeting
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
AGM
|
20.08.2020@1130hrs
|
Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
23.03.2020
|
Final
|
0.072
|
|
2.065
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LETLOLE
|
29.06.2020
|
Final
|
0.05
|
|
8.879
|
17.07.2020
|
29.07.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEFALANA
|
27.07.2020
|
Final
|
27.5
|
|
|
14.08.2020
|
26.08.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2020
|
Final
|
|
|
13.48
|
28.08.2020
|
09.09.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
31.07.2020
|
Interim
|
|
|
6.53
|
18.08.2020
|
28.08.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
COMPANY NEWS
Sefalana FY Results April 2020
Sefalana has released their full year results. Key highlights include a 10% increase in revenue to BWP5.84 billion (FY 2019: BW5.31 billion). Gross profit rose 14% to BWP387.0 million (FY 2019: BWP340.1 million). EBITA was up 7% to BWP236.7 million (FY 2019: BWP220.9 million). Profit after tax was flat at BWP197.7 million (FY 2019: BWP198.6 million). Earnings per share was 78.94 thebe (FY 2019: 79.31 thebe). The balance sheet grew 8% to BWP2.91 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.68 billion). A final gross dividend of 27.5 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
BTCL FY Results Mar 2020
BTCL has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 4% fall in revenue to BWP1.40 billion (FY 2019: BWP1.45 billion). Gross profit was 11% lower at BWP779.7 million (FY 2019: BWP871.9 million). Profit after tax plummeted 34% to BWP106.4 million (FY 2019: BWP162.1 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 10.13 thebe (FY 2019: 15.43 thebe). The balance sheet contracted slightly to BWP2.56 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.58 billion). No dividend has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
ABSA Appointment of Finance Director
Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has announced the appointment of Ms Cynthia Morapedi as the Finance Director of the Bank and Executive Director of the Board, effective 24 July 2020. Cynthia, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years work experience, joined the Bank in October 2015 as the Financial Controller, and has since cemented and successfully led the team into a dynamic and high performing team, while significantly contributing to the Finance Department. Prior to joining the bank, Cynthia amassed vast finance experience as a leader responsible for areas such as financial reporting, business planning, performance and analytics, tax management, treasury operations, general administration, governance and control. Cynthia holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Oxford University Brookes (UK), as well as a Bachelor's degree in Accounting obtained from the University of Botswana. Cynthia is a Fellow and a member in good standing of both the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA, UK) and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA).
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Cresta Non-Executive Director Changes
The Board of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("Cresta" or "the Company") has confirmed the following non- executive director changes. Dr Mbako Mbo and Mr Bafana Molomo indicated their intention not to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which took place on 23 July 2020. Accordingly, Dr Mbo and Mr Molomo stepped down from the Board of the Company with effect from 23 July 2020.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
4
GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE
|
|
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
|
|
|
COUNTER
|
31-Dec-19
|
31-Jul-20
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
New Gold
|
14,790
|
21,270
|
6,480
|
43.81%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Letlole
|
225
|
230
|
5
|
2.22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
897
|
915
|
18
|
2.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cresta
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
0.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-CAP Resources
|
39
|
39
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Afinitas
|
99
|
99
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBS
|
110
|
110
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOD
|
13
|
13
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
377
|
377
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Engen
|
1037
|
1037
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Olympia
|
16
|
16
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
324
|
323
|
-1
|
-0.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
293
|
292
|
-1
|
-0.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
225
|
224
|
-1
|
-0.44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
281
|
279
|
-2
|
-0.71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABSA
|
550
|
545
|
-5
|
-0.91%
|
|
|
ABC
|
202
|
200
|
-2
|
-0.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sechaba
|
2,205
|
2160
|
-45
|
-2.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPC
|
246
|
240
|
-6
|
-2.44%
|
|
|
G4S
|
350
|
340
|
-10
|
-2.86%
|
|
|
Choppies
|
69
|
67
|
-2
|
-2.90%
|
|
|
New Plat
|
10,075
|
9320
|
-755
|
-7.49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
NewFunds
|
5,019
|
4,620
|
-399
|
-7.95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
95
|
86
|
-9
|
-9.47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chobe
|
1,110
|
990
|
-120
|
-10.81%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seedco
|
300
|
262
|
-38
|
-12.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shumba
|
110
|
95
|
-15
|
-13.64%
|
|
|
Letshego
|
71
|
60
|
-11
|
-15.49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNBB
|
285
|
240
|
-45
|
-15.79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanchart
|
167
|
138
|
-29
|
-17.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minergy
|
110
|
85
|
-25
|
-22.73%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lucara
|
1,329
|
669
|
-660
|
-49.66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tlou
|
80
|
32
|
-48
|
-60.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
30-Jul-20
|
23-Jul-20
|
6 Day %
|
BBI
|
200.55
|
200.41
|
0.07
|
GovI
|
198.21
|
198.08
|
0.06
|
CorpI
|
206.99
|
206.78
|
0.10
|
BBI Fixed
|
110.79
|
110.71
|
0.07
Bond & Money Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nom Val
|
|
Listed Bonds
|
Maturity
|
Coupon
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales (BWP)
|
Vol ('000)
|
(Pm)
|
Interest Due
|
BBB017
|
14/Nov/23
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
97.41
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBB018
|
14/Nov/28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
102.59
|
14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov
|
BBS 005
|
3/Dec/23
|
11.20%
|
-
|
-
|
124.01
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Jun 3 / Dec 3
|
BDC 001*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.01
|
-
|
-
|
82.00
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BDCL002*
|
16/Aug/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.37
|
-
|
-
|
131.50
|
16 Feb & 16 Aug
|
BDC003*
|
9/Jun/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
142.50
|
9 Jun/9 Dec
|
BHC020
|
10/Dec/20
|
10.10%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
BHC025
|
10/Dec/25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
300
|
10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec
|
CGL001
|
9/Apr/24
|
6.56%
|
-
|
-
|
99.99
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct
|
FML025
|
23/Oct/25
|
8.20%
|
-
|
-
|
113.02
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
Apr23/Oct23
|
FNBB005*
|
11/Nov/20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.01
|
-
|
-
|
126
|
Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11
|
FNBB006*
|
11/Nov/22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.02
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1
|
FNBB007*
|
1/Dec/26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.19
|
-
|
-
|
161.84
|
M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1
|
FNBB008
|
1/Dec/26
|
7.48%
|
-
|
-
|
102.04
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
Jun1/Dec1
|
FNBB009
|
8/Dec/24
|
5.95%
|
-
|
-
|
100.66
|
-
|
-
|
126.35
|
8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec
|
FNBB010*
|
12/Feb/29
|
6.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
196.80
|
2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec
|
GBL001
|
31/Dec/21
|
18.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
M onthly
|
GBL003
|
31/Dec/20
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
GBL004
|
10/Apr/21
|
15.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
30 June & 31 Dec
|
BW007
|
10/M ar/25
|
8.00%
|
3.45%
|
3.40%
|
122.24
|
-
|
-
|
2324
|
M ar 10/ Sep 10
|
BW008
|
8/Sep/20
|
7.75%
|
1.30%
|
1.25%
|
102.94
|
-
|
-
|
2147
|
M ar 8/Sep 8
|
BW011
|
10/Sep/31
|
7.75%
|
4.85%
|
4.85%
|
127.39
|
-
|
-
|
2103
|
M ar 10/Sep 10
|
BW012
|
13/Jun/40
|
6.00%
|
5.00%
|
5.00%
|
118.03
|
-
|
-
|
1954
|
Dec 13/Jun 13
|
BW013
|
7/Jun/23
|
4.50%
|
3.05%
|
2.85%
|
105.07
|
-
|
-
|
1957
|
Jun 7/ Dec 7
|
BW014
|
5/Sep/29
|
4.80%
|
4.80%
|
4.60%
|
102.78
|
147,852,299.62
|
143,000
|
2768
|
M ar 5/Sept 5
|
BW015
|
2/Sep/43
|
5.30%
|
5.10%
|
5.05%
|
100.91
|
-
|
-
|
746
|
M ar 2/Sept 2
|
DPCF006
|
2/Jun/22
|
10.75%
|
-
|
-
|
118.75
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
June 3 / Dec 4
|
DPCF007
|
2/Jun/25
|
10.90%
|
-
|
-
|
135.98
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
June 3 / Dec 5
|
IFC001*
|
20/Sep/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.30
|
-
|
-
|
260
|
20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec
|
INB001*
|
28/Dec/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
113.38**
|
28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep
|
LHL06
|
8/Nov/23
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
108.40
|
-
|
-
|
220.68
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL07
|
8/Nov/25
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
LHL08
|
8/Nov/27
|
11.00%
|
-
|
-
|
113.07
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
8 M ay / 8 Nov
|
PTP021*
|
10/Jun/21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101.09
|
-
|
-
|
96
|
Jun10/ Dec 10
|
PTP024
|
10/Jun/24
|
8.50%
|
-
|
-
|
101.07
|
-
|
-
|
59
|
Jun 10/Dec 10
|
PTP026
|
29/Nov/26
|
9.00%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
70
|
M ay29/Nov29
|
RDCP001
|
29/M ar/26
|
8.00%
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
47.4
|
29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar
|
RDCP002*
|
24/M ar/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.1
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
RDCP003*
|
24/M ar/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar
|
S BBL066*
|
15/Jun/27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun
|
S BBL067
|
15/Jun/21
|
7.80%
|
-
|
-
|
103.17
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
15 Dec/15 Jun
|
S BBL068*
|
28/Nov/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
212
|
28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov
|
S BBL069
|
28/Nov/29
|
7.75%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
88
|
28 M ay/28 Nov
|
S CBB 003
|
20/Dec/20
|
10.50%
|
-
|
-
|
110.89
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
June20 / Dec 20
|
WUC002
|
26/Jun/26
|
10.60%
|
-
|
-
|
128.01
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
Dec 27/Jun 26
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
147,852,299.62
|
143,000
|
17,993
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
6
Disclaimer
|
|