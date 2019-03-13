DCM : Announces CannTech - Silicon Valley's First Major Cannabis Technology Summit

Today, DCM, an early stage global venture capital firm and the first
investor on Sand Hill Road to invest in the cannabis market, announced
its inaugural Cannabis Technology Summit, CannTech.
The highly-curated event features CEOs from world-leading companies, and
discussions on salient topics at the intersection of cannabis,
technology, and capital. In addition, the event will feature a startup
pitch competition with a $30,000 grand prize.
Following the legalization of recreational cannabis in Colorado in 2014,
DCM became the first venture fund on Sand Hill Road to invest in the
cannabis industry with their seed round investment in Eaze.
Today, 34 states (including DC) have legalized medical or recreational
adult-use cannabis, representing more than 50% of the US population. In
2018 alone, 21 states considered bills that would legalize recreational
adult-use cannabis.
“The cannabis market is a booming industry and has captured the
attention of tech innovators, bringing forth the evolution of a new
segment: Cannabis Technology,” said David Chao, Co-Founder and Partner
of DCM. “With all signs pointing to 2019 being the year of cannabis, we
created CannTech to be a platform for emerging cannabis and technology
professionals to come together to get funded, educated, and connected,”
said Kyle Lui, Partner at DCM.
CannTech attendees will have the opportunity to learn from cannabis and
technology CEOs and investors from companies including Eaze, Pax Labs,
Dosist, K-Zen, Atrium, Rose Capital Partners, Poseidon Asset Management,
Casa Verde, and Lime, with talks and panels on topics including
regulation, branding, financing, and distribution.
CannTech welcomes any cannabis entrepreneur or technology startup in
North America to apply to the pitch competition, from farm management
software to CBD spritzers to synthetic cannabinoids. Applications
are now open, and due by Wednesday, April 17. Shortlisted applicants
will be invited to interview between Monday, April 22 and Monday, April
29, with finalists invited to attend and pitch the esteemed panel of
judges for the chance to win the $30,000 grand prize.
CannTech will commence on May 7th from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm at The Pearl
located at 601 19th Street, San Francisco; more information can be found
at this link.
DCM is offering a number of complimentary tickets to technology
professionals and aspiring cannabis founders interested in learning more
about the space. Those interested in attending the event can apply
for an invite.
To apply for the pitch competition apply
here. To apply to attend the CannTech Summit apply
here.
About DCM
DCM is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, Beijing,
and Tokyo with nearly $4 billion under management. DCM has invested in
more than 300 early stage technology companies across the United States
and Asia, and provides hands-on operational guidance and a global
network of business and financial resources. DCM has backed industry
leading companies including 51job, 51Talk, 58.com, BitAuto, Dangdang,
Fortinet, Happy Elements, Houchebang (ManBang), Musical.ly (TikTok),
Kakao Talk, Sling Media, TanTan, Tuniu, Vipshop, UCloud and Uxin. DCM
has also invested in exciting, up and coming startups such as Eaze,
Lime, SoFi, Bill.com, Careem, Plenty, Hims, FiveStars, FuboTV, Maimai,
Pony.ai, Freee, Kuaishou and SanSan.
