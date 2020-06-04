DCM Shriram : Press Release Q4, 2020

With the sale of subsidiary, SGFL in May 20, the company has now totally exited the SSP business.

Turnover of Value added inputs vertical of Shriram Farm Solutions went up by 16% YoY, led by improved focus post rationalization of bulk fertilizer business.

Domestic Sugar prices improved by 8% YoY. Sugar exports were up from 8.7 lacs qtls in FY19 to 12.8 lac qtls.

Commissioning of second distillery of 200 KLD contributed to a 41% YoY increase in distillery revenues. Distillery operations started utilization of

Higher Sugar business inventory at Rs. 1,434 crores vs Rs. 1,211 crores last year. Of this part will come down with higher sugar exports and regularization of Ethanol dispatches in Q1 FY 21.

A charge of Rs 14.8 crores is taken in FY20 for sale of subsidiary at Indonesia and Vietnam.

PBDIT for the year for Chemicals business was lower by Rs. 340 crores a decline of 35% YoY. The ECU realization went down by 23% YoY. The impact was partly mitigated by volume increase by 13% YoY and lower coal costs.

Fertilizer PBDIT at Rs 91 crores vs Rs 28 crores in FY19. This was primarily due to

SFS PBDIT was up 67% YoY led by better earnings in Value added portfolio and lower losses in Bulk fertilizers, post rationalization.

Plastic PBDIT was up 19% YoY due to better margins led by lower input costs.

Sugar PBDIT was up 14% led by higher domestic sugar prices and higher ethanol volumes. Reduction in power tariff, partially offset the gains.

Recoveries based on final molasses stood at 11.92% for the SY 20 vs 12.09% for period previous season.

Crushing days for SY20 is 183 days vs 182 days for SY19, last mill closed for season on 16.05.20

Sugar profits are lower despite higher prices of Sugar and higher volumes Ethanol, since last year's Q4 results included impact of accrual of ~Rs 36 crores of cane price support from central govt. Lower power tariffs also impacted the earnings by about Rs 25 crores.

Chemicals ECU prices down 35% YoY leading to lower revenues by ~Rs 158 crores. Volumes down 4% YoY, impacted by nationwide lockdown due to

The revenues were adversely impacted due to the following:

SFS value added inputs revenues up 22% YoY with enhanced focus on this segment.

Higher domestic Sugar volumes up by 38% YoY and distillery volumes up 83% YoY consequent to commissioning of second distillery 200 KLD and Higher sugar prices 4% YoY.

Commenting on the performance for the quarter and year ending March 2020, in a joint statement, Mr. Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, and Mr. Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"We continue to progress our strategic direction of enhancing scale, strengthening cost competitiveness, synergistic integration of operations and strong consumer value propositions.

We expanded chlor- alkali, pvc and distillery capacity during the year. The new capacities have stabilized and are helping the company in growing volumes continuously. The 66MW power plant commissioned at Kota in Q4'20 to replace the old 50 MW power plants will help in reducing costs and improving reliability of operations.

The chlorine based chemical businesses, a forward integration to chlor-alkali operations, are being grown over a period and we plan to continue to progress the same over next few years.

We are strengthening our product and geographic portfolio by exiting some under-performing areas and strengthening others. In Shriram Farm solutions, we have completed the exit from trading of bulk fertilizer and are strengthening the Value Added agri-inputs business. In Bio-seed we have exited Indonesia and Vietnam and are focusing on strengthening India and Philippines businesses. In Fenesta, we have added System aluminum windows to our portfolio.

We are simultaneously ensuring a sound financial, healthy cash generation and strong liquidity to ensure that we continue to meet all our obligations and commitments timely.

The recent developments relating to Covid19 adversely impacted some of our operations-leading to complete shutdown and then operating at lower production levels. The product prices also recorded softness. We are very hopeful that the position will improve continuously as more and more sectors open up. We are also working on utilizing the learnings of this period to further strengthen our operations including customer engagements, operating practices, supply chain, cost structures, working capital cycle, etc on sustained basis.

We are confident of a sustained growth over the medium term."

