DCPSC Reports a Significant Growth in Renewable Energy Generator Applications

Washington, D.C., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) issued its annual Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS) Report to the D.C. Council. The RPS Report highlights an increase in the number of solar energy generator applications. The increase of applications reflects the District’s aggressive Climate Change and Energy Action Plans as well as solar programs and resources available to District residents and businesses. The RPS Report also notes that there are 8,830 solar energy systems able to meet the District’s RPS solar requirement, with a capacity of about 117.6 megawatts (MW). The current solar capacity, about 91.7 MW certified for the RPS program, in the District is now more than three times the amount of out-of-state solar capacity. In addition, the solar capacity of systems certified in the District increased approximately 45 percent from 63.9 MW in April 2019 to 91.7 MW in April 2020, reflecting the enormous success of this program during the past year in helping to bringing solar energy to every ward in the city.

“The increase in renewables directly reflects the Commission’s efforts to promote the use of solar energy and to streamline the application process in the District of Columbia,” stated Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Public Service Commission. “Our mission is fully aligned with achieving the District’s public climate commitments, including 100% renewable energy in 2032.”

Every year, the Commission is required to provide an update on the status of RPS implementation. The report includes data on the number of renewable generators approved by the Commission and the availability of renewable resources in the District. The report also includes the number of renewable energy credits retired by the electricity suppliers to meet the RPS requirements. This RPS report fulfills the reporting requirements outlined in the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Act and amended by the CleanEnergy DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2018.

For the full RPS Report, please visit the Commission at www.dcpsc.org.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

