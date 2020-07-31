DCS Launches MiCovid Cam: A Temperature Monitoring Detection System

SAN DIEGO, CA - Month Day, Year - DCS (OTC: DCSX) (CSE:DCSI) Announced today the availability of MiCovid Cam, a new AI thermal detector with cutting edge facial recognition and body temperature detection. Utilizing the latest AI chipset technology, MiCovid Cam offers immediate body temperature detection, the longest sensor range, and the highest level of accuracy available in the market today. MiCovid Cam is fully integrated into the DCS Web Services API suite allowing third party and independent software developers to adopt body temperature data into their current and future software solutions.

'With no end in sight of the COVID pandemic, there is no greater need to support our local businesses and schools with a technical solution capable of fast tracking the safe return of their patrons and students' said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. 'The MiCovid Cam supports stand-alone deployments of the system and is also supported by our Web Services API's offering application developers in all markets, a seamless interface to adopt the MiCovid Cam data into their applications to support their customers'.

'MiCovid Cam is another mile-stone achievement for DCS and fits into our strategy of providing our IoT technologies and Web Services to our partners developing next generation software applications' said David Scowby, COO of DCS 'it is a unique time where our economy is needing the support to reopen, and offering MiCovid Cam is a way for businesses to reopen with advanced safety solutions'.

For more information on MiCovid Cam, visit www.MiCovid Cam.com

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTC ('DCSX') and Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:



Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com