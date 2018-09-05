DDN Calls for a Technology & Cybersecurity Committee on US Public Company Boards

Digital Directors Network (DDN) www.digitaldirectors.network,the
only association of technology executives and directors working to
improve corporate digital governance, calls on US public company boards
to add a Technology & Cybersecurity Committee (T&C Committee) to improve
digital oversight and support the public interest in shaping and
securing America’s digital future.
SEC Commissioner Robert E. Jackson Jr. recently called the rising cyber
threat “…the most pressing issue in corporate governance today.” During
his speech at Tulane’s Corporate Law Institute, he also commented that
“…the digitization of our economy is revolutionizing the way business is
conducted.”
A T&C Committee will allow corporate boards to bring a much greater
degree of focus, efficiency, knowledge and accountability to how they
protect the information that the public entrusts them with as well as
how companies use IT to create value. DDN also calls for at least one
Qualified Technology Expert (QTE) to serve on the T&C Committee.
“The digital tone at the top has to improve in corporate America,” said
Bob Zukis, DDN CEO. Zukis is also a USC Marshall School of Business
Professor, governance expert, former software and PwC executive.
According to the CompanyIQ™ Cybersecurity & Board Oversight
Intelligence Report from MyLogIQ (www.MyLogIQ.com),
only 11% of the S&P 500 have technology committees and less than 1% have
cybersecurity committees. While audit committees are often tasked with
cybersecurity oversight, MyLogIQ research indicates that 36% of the S&P
500 and 60% of the R3000 make no mention of board level cybersecurity
oversight in their proxy filings.
“I’m hopeful we can avoid a similar Enron moment around IT governance,”
says Zukis. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 was born from the Enron
collapse and required US corporate boards for the first time to have at
least one qualified financial expert on their audit committee. “Boards
can address these IT oversight shortcomings themselves, or regulators
will step in again.”
DDN helps boards improve digital governance to bring focus, knowledge
and effectiveness to corporate oversight.
