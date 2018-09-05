Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DDN Calls for a Technology & Cybersecurity Committee on US Public Company Boards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

Improving America’s Digital Tone at the Top to Shape and Secure Our Digital Future

Digital Directors Network (DDN) www.digitaldirectors.network,the only association of technology executives and directors working to improve corporate digital governance, calls on US public company boards to add a Technology & Cybersecurity Committee (T&C Committee) to improve digital oversight and support the public interest in shaping and securing America’s digital future.

SEC Commissioner Robert E. Jackson Jr. recently called the rising cyber threat “…the most pressing issue in corporate governance today.” During his speech at Tulane’s Corporate Law Institute, he also commented that “…the digitization of our economy is revolutionizing the way business is conducted.”

A T&C Committee will allow corporate boards to bring a much greater degree of focus, efficiency, knowledge and accountability to how they protect the information that the public entrusts them with as well as how companies use IT to create value. DDN also calls for at least one Qualified Technology Expert (QTE) to serve on the T&C Committee.

“The digital tone at the top has to improve in corporate America,” said Bob Zukis, DDN CEO. Zukis is also a USC Marshall School of Business Professor, governance expert, former software and PwC executive.

According to the CompanyIQ™ Cybersecurity & Board Oversight Intelligence Report from MyLogIQ (www.MyLogIQ.com), only 11% of the S&P 500 have technology committees and less than 1% have cybersecurity committees. While audit committees are often tasked with cybersecurity oversight, MyLogIQ research indicates that 36% of the S&P 500 and 60% of the R3000 make no mention of board level cybersecurity oversight in their proxy filings.

“I’m hopeful we can avoid a similar Enron moment around IT governance,” says Zukis. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 was born from the Enron collapse and required US corporate boards for the first time to have at least one qualified financial expert on their audit committee. “Boards can address these IT oversight shortcomings themselves, or regulators will step in again.”

DDN helps boards improve digital governance to bring focus, knowledge and effectiveness to corporate oversight.

About DDN

DDN is the only curated association of digital and cybersecurity executives, directors and organizations working to improve digital governance. Membership is free for digital executives and directors.

For information email info@digitaldirectors.network.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pVISTEON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pFulham’s New HotSpot EZ Exit Wins Architecture SSL Product Innovation Award
GL
02:46pMINAURUM GOLD : Commences Drill Program at Alamos Silver Project
AQ
02:46pOrbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,100,000 for Month of August 2018
GL
02:46pU.S. Trade Deficit Posts Biggest Increase in July Since 2015
DJ
02:46pMonarques Gold Intersects 8.24 g/t Au Over 9 Metres Including 26.38 g/t Au Over 2.6 Metres on its Croinor Gold Project
PR
02:46pOUTTEN & GOLDEN LLP : Sloane Levy is Named Firm's Chief Operating Officer
PR
02:46pTHE MARKET FOR MARINE COATINGS TO 2021 : Spain - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:46pCV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at Natural Products Expo East 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, September 12-15, 2018
GL
02:46pMAJESCO : Urban Advantage Implements Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing for P&C in 95 Days
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.