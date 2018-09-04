DDN Completes $60 Million Tintri Acquisition and Enters Enterprise Virtualization Market

DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the leading supplier of high-performance
data management solutions for customers at scale, today announced that
it has completed the acquisition of Tintri, Inc. (Tintri®) for $60
million after an extensive bidding process, which saw DDN declared as
the auction winner, followed by court approval and ratification of DDN’s
winning bid.
DDN’s first order of business is to restart world-class service and
support for Tintri’s extensive installed customer base as early as this
coming week, to enhance Tintri’s product roadmap with new features to be
announced within 90 days, and to staff the Tintri global engineering,
support, field technical, sales and marketing teams with 100 planned new
hires before year end.
“We are very glad to welcome Tintri into our DDN family, and vouch to
provide Tintri customers with the best support, products and features
possible. The acquisition of Tintri strengthens and expands DDN’s
position as a leading storage provider for on premise and hybrid cloud
environments,” said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and chief executive officer
of DDN. “Tintri offers the best analytics with predictive, efficient and
intuitive insight for virtualized environments and databases. Combining
these capabilities with DDN’s market-winning performance, efficiency and
integration at scale for AI, technical computing and the enterprise is
incredibly enabling for customers.”
The DDN team spent two months of extensive planning on the proposed
acquisition, focusing in great detail on the implementation and delivery
of a world-class service and support infrastructure for Tintri’s
customers and installed base; the expansion of the Tintri product
portfolio in areas such as predictive analytics, virtualized environment
acceleration and efficient provisioning, database enhancements, NVMe
support and storage platform expansion; and structuring a significant
Tintri support team.
“The amazingly positive validation of Tintri by its customers was unlike
anything we had ever seen in more than 20 years in the storage industry.
As a result, we started hiring ex-Tintri team members weeks before
knowing the outcome of the Tintri auction and made large investments in
what became a very successful VMworld trade show in August,” said Paul
Bloch, co-founder and president of DDN. “We thought that something as
great as Tintri had to be preserved for its customers no matter what. We
were fortunate to be the winning bidder and look forward to building an
incredibly successful ‘Tintri by DDN’ division.”
Tintri offers an extensive software suite for server virtualization,
DevOps and VDI. Capabilities include 10X speed up of VM migration,
cloning and refresh of terabyte-sized databases within seconds, storage
vMotion enablement with zero load on the host, and handling of thousands
of VMs in a single datastore. The entire Tintri product line is
immediately available for purchase from Tintri by DDN, including the
EC6000 and T1000 all-flash arrays and the hybrid flash T800 series.
Unified management is provided through Tintri Global Center and
real-time and predictive analytics is provided via Tintri Analytics.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage
supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has
designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and
storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers,
universities and government agencies to generate more value and to
accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise
and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage
technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture,
store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information
and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and
cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading
financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science
organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and
research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more
information, go to www.ddn.com and
follow us on Twitter: @DDN_limitless
About Tintri
Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud
like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use
Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation
for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud
native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications.
Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications,
automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot
across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to
scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading
cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron,
NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust
Tintri with enterprise cloud. For more information, visit www.tintri.com
and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.
©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, and Tintri are
trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
