DDN Storage Supporting Breakthroughs in Autonomous Vehicles and Data-Intensive Research at the University of Michigan

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) announced today a new data management
solution developed and deployed at the University of Michigan (U-M) that
will help support an increasingly diverse set of research projects
spanning machine learning, transportation, precision health, chemistry,
computational flow dynamics, life sciences, physics and public policy.
U-M’s Advanced Research Computing - Technology Services (ARC-TS) unit
has seen demand for research storage surge. With more than 4,000
students and faculty working on approximately 370 independent
data-intensive projects annually, storage needs have grown beyond 14PB.
Moreover, an increase in diversified areas of study has caused demand to
grow 100 percent annually over the past three years, which taxed
ARC-TS’s ability to address the rise in data volume and computational
complexity.
As data volumes climbed, ARC-TS sought storage that could handle large
file sizes, especially massive raw video files and sensor data produced
by Mcity, a one-of-a-kind urban test facility for connected and
automated vehicles. The University has deployed two driverless shuttles
on campus, which requires not only collection of data from each shuttle,
but also the monitoring of how passengers interact in an environment
where there is no human driver.
Separately, large image datasets are being generated by electron
microscopy, and the university-wide Precision Health initiative is
applying genomic, epigenetic and public policy research to better
understand the risk factors associated with long-term opioid use and
abuse. To provide researchers with storage to support these burgeoning
research areas, ARC-TS chose a 5PB DDN storage solution that provides
the ability to scale as workloads increase.
The result is the Locker
Large-File Storage service, a cost optimized, high-capacity service
that provides high performance for large files, and allows investigators
across U-M to connect their data to computing resources necessary for
their research, including U-M’s HPC clusters.
“DDN storage is performance-optimized and able to handle large volumes
of data,” said ARC-TS director Brock Palen. “We can scale DDN storage
capacity in small increments to reduce cost, while maintaining the
ability to grow to more than 1,700 drives behind a single pair of
controllers and meeting rigorous performance requirements—that’s pretty
unusual in the industry.”
DDN’s support for native encryption is allowing ARC-TS to work toward
storing sensitive personal health data to support U-M’s varied life
sciences research and precision health projects.
“Thanks to DDN, we can help our faculty to budget for the storage
performance they need to support major breakthroughs across all types of
research,” Palen said.
ARC-TS plans to continue to grow the Locker Large-File Storage service
to address expanding research storage requirements.
“Data-intensive organizations choose DDN to create the right-size
building blocks for their environment,” said Paul Bloch, president and
co-founder of DDN. “The University of Michigan is conducting pioneering
research across varying workflows and multiple disciplines, so they need
to grow storage quickly, reliably and securely. Researchers using the
Locker service can move forward with the peace of mind that their
storage is optimized to handle the most demanding machine learning and
research workloads.”
