DE-CIX : Dallas Adds a Point of Presence with Carrier-1 Data Centers

DE-CIX Dallas, the first carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchange (IX) in Dallas and the largest Open-IX certified exchange ranking among the top 20 IXs in North America, announces it has extended access to its platform with a new switch and Point of Presence (PoP) in Carrier-1’s Data Center. Carrier-1, one of the largest data centers in North Texas, provides retail colocation solutions at 1515 Round Table Drive in Dallas, TX.

This new switch site with Carrier-1 provides customers access to DE-CIX Dallas that is fully diverse from 1950 Stemmons and can be utilized by customers seeking a diverse PoP. As an independent data center owner and operator, Carrier-1 Data Centers offers a diverse suite of connectivity options, including a managed plug-and-play bandwidth blend as well as direct access to all major network carriers and cloud providers. DE-CIX delivers a unique and reliable connectivity option not historically available to data center customers in Dallas.

“Carrier-1 Data Centers is a great example of the partnerships we continue to form in Dallas. Now, DE-CIX has a new diverse data center location offering local, proven providers with deep roots in the market. This new location allows us to better serve the robust existing community and offers networks in the Dallas market another data center option to connect to DE-CIX,” comments Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “DE-CIX Dallas is committed to providing network operators the greatest number of access points and connectivity options. Carrier-1’s premier facility further demonstrates our ability to execute our business plan and commitment to serve the entire market.”

“We are excited to bring the premier, globally known operator DE-CIX to our facility, enhancing our leading carrier-neutral platform while offering additional service capabilities to our existing and future customers,” adds Julia Morgan, President of Carrier-1 Data Centers. “With Carrier-1’s 20 years of experience in the market, DE-CIX Dallas is the first IX available in our fully managed data center, enabling us to offer some of the most flexible solutions available in the market. Our modern infrastructure is designed to meet any infrastructure requirement. Aligning with DE-CIX provides our customers with access to our metro network ring and dark fiber to ensure an always-on and always-available solution for their most critical data applications.”

DE-CIX Dallas provides interconnection capabilities from multiple data centers, delivering access to over 80 networks across its world-class carrier and data center-neutral platform. Network operators can reach DE-CIX Dallas cost-effectively via a standard cross connect at many of the ever-growing number of data center facilities throughout the local market. In addition, networks throughout the entire Southwest that currently lack a presence in Dallas can access DE-CIX via transport partner connections and gain the benefits of peering with full turnkey solutions to enhance connectivity and network performance throughout the region.

In North America, DE-CIX also operates DE-CIX New York, the region's largest neutral IX in the market, which features access to over 230 networks.

About Carrier-1 Data Centers

Carrier-1 owns and operates a 106,866 square foot data center building in Dallas, Texas. Customers may lease colocation space within the building to utilize the redundant infrastructure and environment controls to maintain 100% uptime while receiving access to over 95 network carriers. The facility is SSAE18 SOC 1 Type 2 audited and meets any compliant requirement including PCI, HIPAA and SOX. Customers may lease colocation space at wholesale rates via multiple racks, Virtual-PODs, cages, private suites and powered shell space. Clients may also leverage Carrier-1's office space, business continuity center for personnel and private data center suites within their colocation building. Carrier-1 is Colocation and Cloud Ready. For more information www.carrier-1.com.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX is the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator and will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Having started operations in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt am Main is the Internet Exchange (IX) with the world’s highest data throughput at peak times, at more than 9 Terabits per second (Tbps). The connected customer capacity across all DE-CIX locations globally exceeds 60 Terabits.

In total, DE-CIX serves over 2000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services at its more than 20 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

