DEA Deutsche Erdoel : Next Milestone for West Nile Delta

02/11/2019 | 04:15am EST

DEA's CEO Maria Moraeus Hanssen comments: 'We are pleased with reaching this next important milestone. West Nile Delta is among the most important energy projects in Egypt, that contributes significantly to making the country a regional energy hub. It's one of DEA's largest projects within our global portfolio and the additional production volumes will keep us on our steady path of growth.'

'The WND gas will further increase the share of gas in DEA's total global gas and oil production. By expanding the gas share in our portfolio, we are also taking into account the growing importance of gas as a partner for renewables in the global energy transition', Maria Moraeus Hanssen explains.

In 2017, gas production from the first two WND fields started, Taurus and Libra. The last field in a sequence of five, Raven, is well under way and will be reaching completion later in 2019.

DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 09:14:01 UTC
