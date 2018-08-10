DEA Deutsche Erdoel : joints UN Global Compact

In its recently released 2017 / 2018 Sustainability Report DEA offers examples how it is operating on an international scale, consistently pursuing its objective to extract crude oil and natural gas on a long-term and sustainable basis, with the approach of operational excellence and in a safe and ecology-minded fashion. In the Report, DEA's sustainability principles, stakeholder compliance dialogue, data and quality management are explained along with DEA's extensive international activities in the areas of environmental and health protection, occupational safety and employment-related matters.

The Report shows that in a peer comparison conducted by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) DEA is amongst the very best achievers in the industry on emissions and energy consumption per production unit. This is also reflected in a low carbon footprint of 1.9 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per self-produced barrel of oil equivalent. DEA's total expenditure on environmental protection again was correspondingly high in 2017, amounting to 85 million Euros.

In terms of employment relations, DEA has identified demand for more diversity. Maria Moræus Hanssen, at the helm of the company since the beginning of 2018 calls for further initiatives: 'We will need to further intensify our efforts on the subject of diversity. Our aim is to increase the ratio of female to male employees at all levels by the year 2022 and, in particular, also to substantially boost it at the two managerial levels below the Management Board.'

Sustainability aspects are very closely associated with public acceptance of the activities carried out by DEA, with its reputation as a fair and reliable employer as well as its growth opportunities and financing capabilities. Accordingly, DEA consistently continues to further develop its sustainability strategy.

Link to download of Sustainability Report (PDF format): https://www.dea-group.com/en/media/dea-sustainability-report-20172018

Background information

DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG is an international oil and gas company based in Hamburg, focusing on the production of hydrocarbons. The Company aims to increase production in a safe, environmentally sound and sustainable manner through operational excellence. DEA has more than 119 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire value added chain of the upstream business. With its workforce of around 1,150 employees, DEA's production and development projects are conducted in such countries as Germany, Norway, Denmark, Egypt, Algeria and Mexico.