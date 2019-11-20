DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of all investors that purchased Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) securities between May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on September 27, 2019, alleges that on September 23, 2019, following months of media reports on the erratic behavior of founder Patrick Byrne, who resigned as CEO in August 2019 and subsequently sold over $91.98 million worth of company stock within a three day period, the company later disclosed the sudden and unexpected departure of CFO Gregory Iverson the week prior, and that the company would lower guidance to break even EBITDA for the year, eliminating the projected $17.5 million that Overstock had recently provided and which was critical to support the launch of its tZERO service.

On this news, the price of Overstock shares fell from a closing price of $14.97 per share on September 20, 2019, the trading day prior to September 23, 2019, to close at $11.19 per share on September 23, 2019.

