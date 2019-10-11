Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) and Lead Deadline: October 15, 2019

10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pluralsight, Inc. (“Pluralsight”  or the Company”) (NASDAQ: PS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pluralsight securities between August 2, 2018 through July 31, 2019, both dates inclusive. For more information: www.bgandg.com/ps.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pluralsight was experiencing sales execution challenges which impacted its billings; (2) Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training its salesforce that would be necessary to meet its lofty billing projections; (3) Pluralsight was behind on the onboarding of new sales representatives which was causing sales execution issues and preventing the Company from meeting its high growth projections; and (4) as a result, Pluralsight’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You can review a copy of the Complaint and sign the certification form at www.bgandg.com/ps or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss Pluralsight you have until October 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
