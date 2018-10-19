Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FAT securities pursuant and/or traceable to FAT’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or around October 23, 2017. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/fat.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) FAT Brands’ sales growth had significantly declined; (2) sales growth at Ponderosa & Bonanza was significantly below the level which FAT Brands had believed when it agreed to acquire those brands in March 2017; (3) the fast-casual dining sector was saturated and facing significant headwinds and a slowdown in growth, largely caused by customers fleeing to lower cost and quicker options; (4) FAT Brands’ free cash flow was less than its annual $5 million dividend obligations; (5) the Wiederhorn family planned to merge Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. into FAT Brands following the IPO; (6) Fog Cutter Capital and the Wiederhorn family that owned it had already once run Fog Cutter Capital/Fatburger into bankruptcy, resulting in its stock being delisted after attempting to go on an acquisition spree, much like the spree they were undertaking at FAT Brands at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, FAT Brands’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/fat  or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FAT you have until October 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pREPORT : Israeli spyware helping dictatorships track dissidents, minorities
AQ
04:49pQ BIOMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:49pDREAM GLOBAL REIT : October 2018 Monthly Distribution
AQ
04:48pHUILI RESOURCES : (i) further delay in publication of the interim results and the interim report of the group for the six months ended 30 june 2018 and the annual results and the annual report of the group for the year ended 31 december 2017; and (ii) continual suspension of trading of shares
PU
04:48pSPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
04:48pPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : Weaker sales of automobile manufacturers weigh on PWO
PU
04:48pCommon tower policy restricts telecom open access
AQ
04:48pItalpinas to spend P3 billion on capex in 2019
AQ
04:48pMETRO BANK : Free spook-tacular arts and crafts workshop at Metro Bank stores
PU
04:48pINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE : Bayron grabs lead
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
4EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth
5TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Telia Company Interim report January-September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.