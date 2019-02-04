DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), Aphria, Inc. (APHA), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), and Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA)

Class Period: securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to Loma Negra’s Registration Statement filed in connection with its November 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/loma

The complaint alleges that Loma’s Registration Statement contained materially false statements and omitted facts including: (1) downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A.; (2) misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand; (3) misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto; and (4) including references to known risks that “if” occurring “might” or “could” affect Loma Negra, despite the fact that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/apha

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKT: NSANY)

Class Period: December 10, 2013 - November 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nsany

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. On November 19, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company’s Chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested by Japanese authorities for violations of Japanese financial law. In a press release, Nissan stated that the Company “has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company’s Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly”, which revealed “that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.” The Company further stated that “in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly’s deep involvement has also been confirmed.” Following this news, Nissan’s American depositary receipt price dropped sharply.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wbt

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.