DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Snap Inc. (SNAP)

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Class Period: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap’s IPO on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 - August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.