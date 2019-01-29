Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Snap Inc. (SNAP)

01/29/2019 | 02:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- (PR Newswire) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) 
Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mar

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)
Class Period: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap’s IPO on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 - August 10, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019
For more info: http://www.bgandg.com/snap.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
