DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Glencore PLC to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on
behalf of purchasers of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF) (“Glencore”
or the “Company”) securities during the period between September 30,
2016 through July 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who
wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until
September 7, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Glencore securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that Glencore’s conduct would subject it to
heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in
investigations into the Company’s compliance with money laundering and
bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
According to the complaint, following a July 3, 2018 announcement of the
receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking
documents and other records related to Glencore’s compliance with the
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S. money laundering statutes,
the value of Glencore shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Glencore securities purchased on or after September 30, 2016 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
