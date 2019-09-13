NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ideanomics Inc. f/k/a Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. f/k/a Wecast Network Inc. (“Ideanomics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ideanomics securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/idex .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 14, 2018, the Company issued a press release, filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 (the “Q3 2018 Press Release”). In the Q3 2018 Press Release, Ideanomics reported that “we intend to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future,” citing “low margins in relation to top line sales.” Ideanomics further reported that “[c]osts associated with building out our U.S. infrastructure and hiring our new executive team have put a strain on our bottom line performance, resulting in our increased net loss for the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2017,” and that accordingly, “we do not anticipate meeting our EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2018.” Following this news, Ideanomics’ stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/idex . or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ideanomics you have until September 17, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

