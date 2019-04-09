DEADLINE ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Shareholders Of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Of Upcoming Deadline

WILMINGTON, Del., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB )?



Did you purchase your shares between June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds shareholders of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPB) of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

A complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Spectrum between June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019.

If you purchased shares of Spectrum during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold Spectrum, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) Spectrum was facing operational issues with the development of its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these issues were negatively impacting production, shipping levels and sales; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

