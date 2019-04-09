Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Shareholders Of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Of Upcoming Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you, or did you, own shares of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB)?
     
  • Did you purchase your shares between June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018, inclusive?
     
  • Did you lose money in your investment?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds shareholders of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPB) of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

A complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Spectrum between June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019

If you purchased shares of Spectrum during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold Spectrum, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.      
           
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects.  Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) Spectrum was facing operational issues with the development of its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these issues were negatively impacting production, shipping levels and sales; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pKX : Named as Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year - Financial Services
BU
06:30pNETAPP : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure
BU
06:24pWELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
RE
06:22pOil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
06:18pNASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 29, 2019
PU
06:16pdynaCERT Patent Granted
GL
06:14pINDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
PR
05:57pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
05:54pAPPROACH RESOURCES INC. : Announces Changes to Executive Management Team and Reduction of Corporate Overhead
BU
05:53pENTERGY : Lafont Named 2019 Chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
4DYNACERT INC : dynaCERT Patent Granted
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About