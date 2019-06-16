Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen, an Internationally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Investors of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CCIH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) from April 10, 2015 through May 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ChinaCache investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ChinaCache class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1585.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company’s operations; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about ChinaCache’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1585.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pSAMEER AFRICA : writes off Sh403m investment in subsidiaries
AQ
03:04pWALT DISNEY : Disney Overshadows Rival Studios as Reboots and Sequels Sputter
DJ
02:54pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : ' first Champions League title will be Sarri's top priority
AQ
02:43pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting
AQ
02:41pALAWWAL BANK : SABB, Alawwal Bank complete merger after expiry of creditor objection period
AQ
02:41pMEMPHIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharmaceutical's losses drop 57% in 11M
AQ
02:36pGOLDMAN SACHS : skeptical of 'insurance' U.S. rate cuts from Fed
RE
02:29pPRFOODS : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019
PU
02:29pDEADLINE ALERT : Rosen, an Internationally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Investors of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CCIH
GL
02:25pBOEING : Trials Near for Boeing 737 MAX Fix -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
2EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC : EMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai non-oil sector sees solid growth in output
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Serco made two bids to merge with Babcock - report
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Trials Near for Boeing 737 MAX Fix -- Update
5DXB ENTERTAINMENTS PJSC : DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Rove Hotels opens new property at Dubai Parks and Resorts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About