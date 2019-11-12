Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for CADE, OLLI, WTRH, and ADTN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

11/12/2019 | 11:00am EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
Class Period: July 23, 2018 – July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)
Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Waitr Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)
Class Period: May 17, 2018 - August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had artificially bolstered profits and revenues by unilaterally raising prices in breach of customer contracts and failed to properly reimburse drivers for expenses; (2) that providing services at the low take rate of 15% was not sustainable; (3) that its labor model was inefficient and resulted in rising, unsustainable costs; (4) that its financial statements were not true, accurate or reliable; and (5) that the Company’s software provided little or no competitive advantages.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)
Class Period: February 28, 2019 – October 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
