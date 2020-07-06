Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for CEMI, CSPR, ENDP, USO: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/06/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)
Class Period: March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding their COVID-19 test’s accuracy.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)
IPO: February 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:  (1) that Casper's profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) that Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) that Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company's profitability; (4) that Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) that Casper's core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) that as a result of the foregoing, Casper's ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the Offering Documents, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) that as a result of the foregoing, Casper's revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP)
Class Period: August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the full scope of Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) that part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE: USO)
Class Period: March 19, 2020 - April 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, unbeknownst to investors, USO's purported investment objective and strategy was unfeasible due to market conditions in early 2020, including a "super contango" in which the futures prices for oil substantially exceeded the spot price because storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma approached capacity. Instead of revealing the known impacts and risks, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
