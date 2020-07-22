Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for CLNY, CCL, WFC, HEBT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY)
Class Period: August 9, 2019 and May 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Colony’s sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estates portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony’s financial and operating results; (2) that certain of Colony’s remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at significant risk of default; and (3) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)
Class Period: September 26, 2019 and May 1, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company’s ships; (2) that Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) that in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company’s own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)
Class Period: April 5, 2020 and May 5, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2020

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the PPP, and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (2) that the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company’s litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT)
Class Period: April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of Hebron’s acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) that the Company’s disclosure controls regarding related party transactions was ineffective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
