DEADLINE ALERT for CLNY, CCL, and WFC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY )

Class Period: August 9, 2019 – May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Colony’s sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estates portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony’s financial and operating results; (2) that certain of Colony’s remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at significant risk of default; and (3) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL )

Class Period: January 28, 2020 - May 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company’s ships; (2) that Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) that in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company’s own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC )

Class Period: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2020

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the PPP, and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (2) that the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company’s litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

