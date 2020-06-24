Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for ELAN, R, and HBB: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)
Class Period:  January 10, 2020 – May 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  July 20, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Elanco made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Elanco failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor; (2) that Elanco’s distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R)
Class Period:  July 23, 2015 – February 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  July 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Ryder made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Ryder’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet because there was no reasonable basis to believe that the Company would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; and (2) that, as a result, Ryder’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles by such a degree that the Company ultimately took a $357 million depreciation charge in 2019 related to Ryder’s reduction of its residual values to align them with the amounts for which they could realistically be sold.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB)
Class Period:  February 27, 2020 – May 8, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  July 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that Hamilton made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries; (2) consequently, Hamilton’s accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its period reports with the SEC; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pPhysics professor only U.S. educator to receive prestigious fellowship
GL
02:02pHorizon Media Study Finds a Surge of Anxiety About Returning to a State of Quarantine
GL
02:01pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New Publication Highlights Preclinical Research Showing Potential to Enhance Cancer Treatment by Combining Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibodies with Libtayo® (cemiplimab)
PR
02:01pPapahānaumokuākea Research and Conservation Fund Announces $1 Million in Grants to Support Management and Conservation
GL
02:01pXPOVIO® (selinexor) Now Approved for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Available from Onco360
BU
02:01pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Rotary Air Compressor Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
02:01pWorthington Industries Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend
GL
01:59pCORO GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:58pFIRSTENERGY : Ohio Utilities Complete Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Customer Service Reliability Through Summer Season
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group