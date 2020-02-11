DEADLINE ALERT for GDOT,  MHK,  GERN and OPRA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT )

Class Period: May 9, 2018 – November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 17, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Green Dot’s strategy to attract “high-value” long-term customers was at the expense of “one and done” customers; (2) that Green Dot’s “one and done” customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) that, consequently, Green Dot’s strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK )

Class Period: April 28, 2017-July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 3, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products; (2) that Mohawk’s increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company’s backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN )

Class Period: March 19, 2018 – September 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had misled investors about the clinical study results for imetelstat; and (2) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA )

Class Period: July 27, 2018- January 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Opera’s sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants’ funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera’s financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications’ continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4), that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

