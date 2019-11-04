DEADLINE ALERT for GNLN, DXC, TME, and MYGN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to April 2019 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) that, if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to April 2017 Transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the planned “workforce optimization” plan involved implementing arbitrary quotas; (2) that the plan would cut thousands of jobs at the Company; (3) that jobs that were particularly at risk of being cut were held by longer-tenured, knowledgeable, and highly compensated senior personnel; (4) that these job terminations were selectively timed to artificially inflate reported earnings and other financial metrics; (5) that, at the time of the Merger, defendant Lawrie had forecasted plans for a $2.7 billion workforce reduction in the first year; (6) that, as a result of these workforce terminations, the Company was unlikely to deliver on client contracts; (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s clients would be dissatisfied and the relationships would be impaired; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME )

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) that consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) that these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN )

Class Period: September 2, 2016 – August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) that the FDA had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) that Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) that Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (5) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

