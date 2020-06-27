Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for GRPN and WORX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

06/27/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)
Class Period:   November 4, 2019 – February 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Groupon made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Groupon failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Groupon was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Groupon was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Groupon’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)
Class Period:  April 13, 2020 – April 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 29, 2020

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, SCWorx made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, SCWorx failed to disclose to investors: (1) that SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) that SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) that, as a result, SCWorx’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, SCWorx’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
