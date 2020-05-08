Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for HAFC, HFFG, VMW, MESA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

05/08/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC)  
Class Period: August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions; (2) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG)  
Class Period: August 23, 2018 - March 23, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)
Class Period:  March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020
Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) that the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)  
IPO: August 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Mesa’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) that Mesa had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) that Mesa had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) that Mesa did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) that then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) that Mesa knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
