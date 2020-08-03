Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for IDEX, KL, and KGJI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)
Class Period: March 20, 2020 – June 25, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ideanomics’ MEG Center in Qingdao was not “a one million square foot EV expo center”; (2) that the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) that the Company’s electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kirkland Lake Gold LTD. (NYSE: KL)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 – November 25, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) that as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) that the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI)
Class Period: March 15, 2018 – June 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) that consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
12:17pCOMMERZBANK : Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank's new Chairman of the Supervisory Board more
PU
12:17pInflation Expectations Survey Report - June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group