DEADLINE ALERT for ITHUF, IQ, BBBY, and GSX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

06/04/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (OTC: ITHUF)
Class Period:  May 14, 2018 – April 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that iAnthus failed to disclose that they had the ability to withhold use of the interest payment escrow or that the interest escrow payment was exhausted, diminished, or otherwise unavailable to satisfy the Company's March 31, 2020 interest payment obligations.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)
Class Period:  March 29, 2018 – April 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)
Class Period:  October 2, 2019 – February 11, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, due to “aggressive disposition of inventory,” the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX)
Class Period:  June 6, 2019 – April 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  June 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, GSX made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) that as a result, GSX’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
HOT NEWS
