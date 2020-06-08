Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for LOPE, CONN, ELAN, R: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE
Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (2) that Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (3) that Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (4) that GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN)
Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)
Class Period: January 10, 2020 - May 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor; (2) that Elanco’s distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R)
Class Period: July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet because there was no reasonable basis to believe that the Company would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; and (2) that, as a result, the Company’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles by such a degree that the Company ultimately took a $357 million depreciation charge in 2019 related to Ryder’s reduction of its residual values to align them with the amounts for which they could realistically be sold.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics
AQ
11:18aATKORE INTERNATIONAL : USW to Address Bargaining with Atkore at News Conference
PR
11:18aAZTEC MINERALS : NSAMT Geophysical Survey Identifies Strong Buried Conductive Bodies at Tombstone Project, Arizona
AQ
11:18aTHE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC : A Changed World
PU
11:18aCOVID-19 to Plunge Global Economy into Worst Recession since World War II
PU
11:17aMOWI : Notification of trade
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aSABAN COMMUNITY CLINIC : Appoints Muriel Nouwezem to CEO
BU
11:16aORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE FOR CHILDREN : Celebrates Children's Day Every Day With Its Dedication to Children's Health
BU
11:13aCounty Employment and Wages in Colorado – Fourth Quarter 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Gilead shares rise on report of AstraZeneca's interest in megamerger
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group