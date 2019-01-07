Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:21pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Edison International (“Edison” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 15, 2019.                                   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Edison did not maintain safe electrical transmission equipment in line with safety rules and regulations in accordance with state law. The Company’s unsafe equipment created an increased risk of causing wildfires in California. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Edison, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pRITE AID : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9
BU
12:54pRECORDATI : Press release on behalf of FIMEI S.p.A. - New Recordati Board members proposed by majority shareholder FIMEI, including Dr. Flemming Ørnskov as Chairman designate
PU
12:54pBOYD GAMING : The Voice's Chris Kroeze Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar April 25
PU
12:54pALBION TECHNOLOGY AND GENERAL VCT : Publication of Prospectus
AQ
12:54pHedge-Fund Pros Offer Their Investment Tips for 2019 -- Journal Report
DJ
12:53pEntrepreneurial Attorney Jeffrey C. Robbins Joins Avisen Legal
PR
12:50pPG&E : shares and bonds plunge on bankruptcy worries
RE
12:50pAPPLE : fell. And you don't have to be an Einstein to see why
AQ
12:50pDISPATCHHEALTH : Furthers Nationwide Expansion and Announces New Health System Partnerships
PR
12:49pGARMIN : presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises 3 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.