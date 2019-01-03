Log in
DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – YOGA

01/03/2019 | 04:11pm CET

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YogaWorks, Inc. (“YogaWorks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired YogaWorks’ common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s August 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”) of stock.

YogaWorks investors who purchased the Company’s common stock on or after August 16, 2017 and suffered a financial loss in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/yogaworks-inc/

On or about August 16, 2017, YogaWorks completed its IPO of common stock, selling 7.3 million shares of stock to investors at $5.50 per share.  According to the complaint, YogaWorks’ IPO materials contained materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale.

Since the time of the Company’s IPO, shares of YogaWorks’ common stock have declined over 85% in value, and currently trade below $0.75 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased YogaWorks’s common stock on or after August 16, 2017 may, no later than February 25, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. 

YogaWorks investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and to discuss their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

