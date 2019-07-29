DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation Investors of July 29th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – BE

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom Energy’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Bloom Energy’s initial public offering completed in July 2018 (the “IPO”) of the July 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bloom Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Bloom Energy class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1586.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom Energy was experiencing material construction delays that would cause system deployments to fall significantly, even below the low end of Bloom Energy’s previously announced guidance; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements in the Registration Statement about Bloom Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as Bloom Energy’s securities are currently trading significantly below the IPO price.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1586.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

