Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Community Health Systems, Inc. Investors of July 29th Deadline in the Securities Class Action– CYH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:59am EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) from February 20, 2017 through February 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Community Health investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Community Health class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1588.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Community Health had understated its contractual allowances; (2) Community Health had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) Community Health had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) Community Health had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Community Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1588.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Cash losing relevance in India's e-commerce market, says GlobalData
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial adviser league table in consumer sector for H1 2019
PU
10:15aTECHNIPFMC : celebrates first steel cut for Liuhua 16-2 Oilfields Development Project in China
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Aging to weigh on economies of all countries in Asia-Pacific by 2025, says GlobalData
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Ryanair profits fell 21% in Q1, ongoing staff disputes must be resolved to avoid the same in Q2
PU
10:15aDelrey Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
NE
10:15aUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:14aWOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Neil Woodford fund likely to remain suspended until December
RE
10:14aBANRO USA : 4 people working for Canadian firm abducted in eastern Congo
AQ
10:13aGlobal Cardiac Implant Market to Surpass US$ 83.7 Billion By 2026
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group