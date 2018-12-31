Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 07:37pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“India Globalization” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGC) (OTC: IGCC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The NYSE announced on October 29, 2018, that it would begin proceedings to delist India Globalization’s stock from the Exchange. The Exchange also announced that trading of the Company’s shares was “suspended immediately.” According to the NYSE, the “Company or its management have engaged in operations which, in the opinion of the Exchange, are contrary to the public interest.” Following this announcement, trading in Indian Globalization was halted.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pTWITTER : During the Holidays, Unfriend Irksome Relatives at Your Own Risk
DJ
03:10pPRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Acquisition of Merchant Portfolio Assets from Direct Connect and Expanded Credit Facility
BU
03:05pAPHRIA : Green Growth Brands Reaffirms Commitment to Takeover Aphria Inc.
AQ
03:05pCell MedX Corp. Enters into Credit Line Agreement and Issues Warrants
NE
03:03pWheat Futures Lead Grains Lower
DJ
03:01pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:59pGOPRO : Protecting our (GoPro) Playgrounds with The Redford Center Protecting our (GoPro) Playgrounds with The Redford Center
PU
02:55pRomios Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Offering
NE
02:50pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:48pANDO HOLDINGS LTD. Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
5OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.