DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“India Globalization” or “the
Company”) (NYSE: IGC)
(OTC: IGCC)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. The NYSE announced on October 29, 2018, that it would begin
proceedings to delist India Globalization’s stock from the Exchange. The
Exchange also announced that trading of the Company’s shares was
“suspended immediately.” According to the NYSE, the “Company or its
management have engaged in operations which, in the opinion of the
Exchange, are contrary to the public interest.” Following this
announcement, trading in Indian Globalization was halted.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
