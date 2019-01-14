Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:13pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MDR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. McDermott failed to inform investors that it was facing stiff competition and market factors likely to result in missing revenue and profit estimates. At the same time, the Company was having problems integrating with Chicago Bridge & Iron. The CB&I projects were likely to run over budget with higher expenses than anticipated, which were likely to materially impact the value of the projects. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about McDermott, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps helps secure continuity during water shortages
PU
12:59pINGREDION : To release 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results and hold conference call and webcast on tuesday, february 5, 2019
PU
12:59pSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
AQ
12:59pJanuary 18th Grand Opening Celebrates New Affordable Housing in Exposition Park
GL
12:57pNo. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
12:57pNISSAN'S IMS CONCEPT : Introducing the 'elevated sports sedan'
AQ
12:56pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Start of Drilling at Luna Roja Project
AQ
12:56pALEXANDRE RICARD : sources
RE
12:55pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:55pMINTZ : 's Therese Doherty and Patricia Kantor Recognized as Crain's New York Notable Women in Law 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.