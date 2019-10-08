DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS DURING CLOSED PERIOD

Ancom Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that it has received notification from Lee Cheun Wei, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, of his dealings in the securities (direct interest) of the Company during closed period as shown in the table below :

Date of Dealing Type of Dealing Total No. of Shares Shareholding (%)@ Average Unit Price (RM) Total Consideration 07 October 2019 Direct : Purchase of shares in the open market 48,500 0.0213 RM0.455 RM22,067/-

@ Based on the total paid up share capital of 227,947,425 shares (excluding 12,901,859 treasury shares) as at 07 October 2019.

This announcement is dated 08 October 2019.