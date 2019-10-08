Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS DURING CLOSED PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Ancom Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that it has received notification from Lee Cheun Wei, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, of his dealings in the securities (direct interest) of the Company during closed period as shown in the table below :

Date of Dealing

Type of Dealing

Total No. of Shares

Shareholding (%)@

Average Unit Price (RM)

Total Consideration

07 October 2019

Direct :

Purchase of shares in the open market

48,500

0.0213

RM0.455

RM22,067/-

@ Based on the total paid up share capital of 227,947,425 shares (excluding 12,901,859 treasury shares) as at 07 October 2019.

This announcement is dated 08 October 2019.

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Activity Update for the Third Quarter of 2019
BU
06:31aTELIA : in new partnership to launch 5G in Norway over four years
AQ
06:31aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Telia Norway selects Ericsson as sole 5G RAN provider
AQ
06:31aK92 MINING : Announces Third Quarter Results From the Kainantu Gold Mine With Gold Equivalent Production 14% Above Budget
AQ
06:31aONCOLOGY PHARMA : Elects Dr. Stefan Gruenwald (MD, PhD) to its Board of Directors
AQ
06:31aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : announces date for release of third-quarter 2019 financial results
PR
06:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : announces date for release of third-quarter 2019 financial results
PR
06:31aSAVIYNT : Announces Systems Integration Partnership with iC Consult Group
BU
06:31aGlobal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023 | Growing Trend of Integrated Directional Drilling Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group