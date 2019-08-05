DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Ancom Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that it has received notification from Mr Lee Cheun Wei, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, of his dealings in the securities (direct interest) of the Company outside closed period as shown in the table below :

Date of Dealing Type of Dealing Total No. of Shares Price per Share (RM) Balance No. of Shares Held Percentage of Issued Shares (%)@ 31 July 2019 1 August 2019 Purchase in the open market Purchase in the open market 100,000 100,000 0.472 0.474 6,472,880 6,572,880 2.8149 2.8584

@ Based on the total paid up share capital of 229,949,125 shares (excluding 10,900,159 treasury shares) as at 2 August 2019.

This announcement is dated 5 August 2019.