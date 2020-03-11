Log in
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

03/11/2020 | 06:49am EDT

Ancom Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that it has received notification from Dato' Siew Ka Wei, the Executive Chairman of the Company, of his dealings in the securities (direct interest) of the Company outside closed period as shown in the table below :

Date of Dealing

Type of Dealing

No. of Shares Acquired / (Disposed)

% Shareholding @

Average Unit Price (RM)

Total Consideration (RM)

6 March 2020

Purchase from open market

10,000

0.004

0.6650

6,701/-

@ Based on the total share capital of 222,395,925 shares (excluding 18,453,359 treasury shares) as at 9 March 2020.

This announcement is dated 11 March 2020.

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:48:10 UTC
