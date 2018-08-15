DEC Chief of Staff Julie Tighe Named Next President of NY League of Conservation Voters and NYLCV Education Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York League of Conservation Voters and its Education Fund announced today that Julie Tighe, current Chief of Staff at the State's Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), will be the organization's next president. She will take the helm from Marcia Bystryn who, late last year, announced she would step down after 19 years leading and developing the League into New York's premier environmental advocacy group.

Ms. Tighe brings a wealth of policy experience to the post, having served eleven years at DEC in various roles, most recently as Assistant Commissioner of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs prior to her elevation to Chief of Staff. As DEC's Chief of Staff, she has been instrumental to advancing the agency's legislative priorities including reform of the State's Brownfield Cleanup Program and a ten-year, $1 billion Superfund authorization. Ms. Tighe was a primary negotiator for the landmark $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act, the incorporation of the Climate Change program into New York's historic $300 million Environmental Protection Fund, three successful Constitutional Amendments, and the most comprehensive electronics recycling law in the country. She has overseen DEC's policy development, helped run the nearly 3,000 employee agency, and served as a key member of the organization's leadership team.

The boards of the League and the Education Fund both voted unanimously in favor of Ms. Tighe, culminating a national search process by a bipartisan panel. She assumes her new role on October 1 and will relocate from Albany to New York City. Ms. Bystryn's final day as president is September 28.

"I have dedicated my career in public service to protecting the environment through conservation policies based on science and rooted in the philosophy that ecological stewardship is an absolute imperative for government and those who serve in it. The League of Conservation Voters is New York's environmental champion. LCV ensures that our elected leaders fight for strong environmental laws and are held accountable when they don't. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled at this opportunity to continue my passion and my work as the League's next president to build on its success under Marcia Bystryn's strong leadership. Now more than ever before, State lawmakers need to lead by example in safeguarding our air, land, and water," Ms. Tighe said.

Steven C. Russo, Chairman of the Board, New York League of Conservation Voters, said, "Julie has spent her career in public service and the nonprofit sector with environmental bona fides that are well recognized throughout the State. The Board is impressed by her knowhow and enthusiasm, and we are confident she will build on and further the League's successes as our new president."

Edward F. Cox, Chairman of the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, said, "Julie understands that protecting New York's unique and wonderfully diverse environment is a bipartisan issue. Her experience and dedication will be great assets as she continues the Education Fund's critical initiatives that inform voters and policymakers about our important conservation work."

Ms. Bystryn said, "Fighting to elect qualified people throughout the State who will further strong environmental policies is more important now than ever, and I have no doubt that Julie Tighe is the right person to lead that fight. The League will be in good hands moving forward."

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "For more than a decade, Julie Tighe has greatly served DEC and the people of New York. As Assistant Commissioner for Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs, and more recently as my Chief of Staff, Julie played a pivotal role in bringing many of DEC's landmark initiatives from idea to implementation, including landmark reforms to the State's Brownfield Cleanup Program, a 10-year, $1 Billion Superfund authorization, and passage of the Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act. Most recently, she helped author legislation establishing the Climate Smart Communities program in the EPF and helped negotiate the historic $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act. While I and the entire DEC family will miss Julie, we couldn't be happier for her that she has been appointed as the new president at NYLCV. I wish her all the best in her new role."

Ms. Tighe has previous nonprofit and development experience as a deputy director at New York Association of Health Care Providers, in addition to a legislative stint as associate director of the Assembly's Insurance Committee. Originally from Bethel, N.Y., she holds a bachelor's degree in Human Biology from the University at Albany and has completed master's work in Health Policy and Management at the SUNY Albany School of Public Health.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dec-chief-of-staff-julie-tighe-named-next-president-of-ny-league-of-conservation-voters-and-nylcv-education-fund-300697195.html

SOURCE New York League of Conservation Voters