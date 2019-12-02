Log in
DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR: CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE 2019 FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT: PROVISION OF MUTUAL GUARANTEES

12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1252)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR:

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE

2019 FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT:

PROVISION OF MUTUAL GUARANTEES

Reference is made to the announcement of China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 8 November 2019 in relation to, among other matters, the Guarantees (the ''Announcement'').

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other matters, details of the 2019 Framework Agreement, a letter from the Independent Board Committee of the Company and a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 November 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be delayed to a date falling on or before 5 December 2019.

By order of the Board

China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited

Li Liufa

Chairman

Ruzhou City, Henan Province, PRC, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. Li Liufa; executive Directors, Ms. Li Fengluan, Mr. Ding Jifeng, Mr. Xu Wuxue and Mr. Li Jiangming; and independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Kong Xiangzhong, Mr. Wang Ping and Mr. Du Xiaotang.

Disclaimer

China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 13:59:01 UTC
