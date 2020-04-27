Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8536)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF

THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 26 March 2020 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Unaudited Annual Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Unaudited Annual Results Announcement.

As disclosed in the 2019 Unaudited Annual Results Announcement, due to delay in audit procedures resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the PRC, the Company's auditing process for the year ended 31 December 2019 had been disrupted and not been completed. The Company initially anticipated that the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be agreed with the Company's external auditors, Ernst & Young, by 29 April 2020.

However, based on the recent discussion with the Company's external auditors, additional time is required for obtaining confirmations from several suppliers and customers in the PRC to complete the auditing process for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Company currently expects that (i) the completion of the audit procedures will be delayed and completed on or before 8 May 2020, (ii) the publication of the audited annual results announcement will be made on 8 May 2020, and (iii) the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be despatched on or before 15 May 2020.

Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when necessary if there is any material development in the completion of audit procedures and the publication of the audited annual result announcement and the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019.