DELEUM Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

1. Details of corporate proposal

Whether the corporate proposal involves the issuance of new type and new class

of securities? N

Types of corporate proposal : Others

Details of corporate proposal : Deleum Berhad Long-Term Incentive Plan

(LTIP):Vesting of ordinary shares in Deleum Berhad under the Third Tranche of

Second Grant under Restricted Share Incentive Plan of the LTIP

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal : 427,800

Issue price per share ($$) : 1.0470

Par Value ($$) (if applicable) : 0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal

In the following

Units : 401,553,500

Issued Share Capital ($$) : Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 201,801,508.100

Listing Date : 01/04/2019

Remarks:

