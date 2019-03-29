5132 DELEUM DELEUM BHD
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
1. Details of corporate proposal
Whether the corporate proposal involves the issuance of new type and new class
of securities? N
Types of corporate proposal : Others
Details of corporate proposal : Deleum Berhad Long-Term Incentive Plan
(LTIP):Vesting of ordinary shares in Deleum Berhad under the Third Tranche of
Second Grant under Restricted Share Incentive Plan of the LTIP
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal : 427,800
Issue price per share ($$) : 1.0470
Par Value ($$) (if applicable) : 0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal
In the following
Units : 401,553,500
Issued Share Capital ($$) : Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 201,801,508.100
Listing Date : 01/04/2019
29/03/2019 10:37 AM
Ref Code: 201903293000018
