DELEUM Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

03/29/2019 | 03:52am EDT
5132 DELEUM DELEUM BHD
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
1. Details of corporate proposal
Whether the corporate proposal involves the issuance of new type and new class
of securities? N
Types of corporate proposal : Others
Details of corporate proposal : Deleum Berhad Long-Term Incentive Plan
(LTIP):Vesting of ordinary shares in Deleum Berhad under the Third Tranche of
Second Grant under Restricted Share Incentive Plan of the LTIP
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal : 427,800
Issue price per share ($$) : 1.0470
Par Value ($$) (if applicable) : 0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal
In the following
Units : 401,553,500
Issued Share Capital ($$) : Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 201,801,508.100
Listing Date : 01/04/2019
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com

29/03/2019 10:37 AM


Ref Code: 201903293000018

Disclaimer

DELEUM Bhd published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 07:51:07 UTC
